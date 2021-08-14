 Skip to content
 
(MEL Magazine)   Millennial man's defense of 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner
56
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell me about, it's like peanut butter AND jellly being separate. Gotta have have all sorts of different jars, and who knows how many knives. F*CK THAT NOISE!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use 3 in 1 as it also has conditioner.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy makes more money than I make.

I need to revisit my life decisions.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay who cares.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Mitch Hedberg's take: It's not 2-in-1 because it's not twice as big.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you actually run your fingers through your hair, no, it doesn't do the same job as two separate bottles.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the shower, I use a water activated gel cleanser. Then a honey almond body scrub. And on the face, an exfoliating gel scrub. Then apply an herb mint facial mask, which I leave on for 10 minutes while I prepare the rest of my routine. I always use an aftershave lotion with little or no alcohol, because alcohol dries your face out and makes you look older. Then moisturizer, then an anti-aging eye balm followed by a final moisturizing protective lotion.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bit if you buy just 1 2-in-1 bottle, it only lasts half a long as two separate bottles, so you're not saving money.
But I guess if you're a busy person, that extra 30 seconds of not having to apply a conditioner can save you a lot of time for other things.

/your blog sucks
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.


But can you wash your car and clothes with it also?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: In the shower, I use a water activated gel cleanser. Then a honey almond body scrub. And on the face, an exfoliating gel scrub. Then apply an herb mint facial mask, which I leave on for 10 minutes while I prepare the rest of my routine. I always use an aftershave lotion with little or no alcohol, because alcohol dries your face out and makes you look older. Then moisturizer, then an anti-aging eye balm followed by a final moisturizing protective lotion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.


Why stop there? I've been shaving my head for years, so it's all-in-one for me.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: RogueWallEnthusiast: In the shower, I use a water activated gel cleanser. Then a honey almond body scrub. And on the face, an exfoliating gel scrub. Then apply an herb mint facial mask, which I leave on for 10 minutes while I prepare the rest of my routine. I always use an aftershave lotion with little or no alcohol, because alcohol dries your face out and makes you look older. Then moisturizer, then an anti-aging eye balm followed by a final moisturizing protective lotion.

[Fark user image image 850x606]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like 2 in 1 body wash/shampoo, but the conditioner has got to be separate.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use selsun blue that shiat works.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I use 3 in 1 as it also has conditioner.


Hell yeah. So people have a problem with this?  I mean, it's not like slathering yourself with Axe or something.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Gain dishsoap diluted about 50%. Also as body wash. I like being squeaky clean.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're supposed to wash your hair?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.

But can you wash your car and clothes with it also?

[Fark user image image 300x168]


YES! DILUTE!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the shampoo that I use:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: Why stop there? I've been shaving my head for years, so it's all-in-one for me.


Bingo!  Baldies of the world, it's our time to shine!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. I thought we weren't supposed to wash now. Didn't some celebrities say that that was passé, that cleanliness thing?
I can't keep up.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't shower
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner. I then use a regular conditioner. After my shower, I use a leave-in conditioner. That's still not enough for my curlyish/wavy hair. It'll still be a frizzball unless I either then put it in a bun or do some other hair gymnastics. Even then, it's no guarantee it'll look nice.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew there was a stigma about using Pert plus.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Wait. I thought we weren't supposed to wash now. Didn't some celebrities say that that was passé, that cleanliness thing?
I can't keep up.


It wasn't that you shouldn't wash.

It was that you shouldn't use cleaning agents every time.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Broktun: I never knew there was a stigma about using Pert plus.


This is what I still use for years now....mainly because it's cheap and a step above Suave. My hair is short so not really concerned about the conditioning aspect, but I do agree when I let my hair a little longer, a separate conditioner does make a noticeable difference.
 
bisi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: bisi: Why stop there? I've been shaving my head for years, so it's all-in-one for me.

Bingo!  Baldies of the world, it's our time to shine!


Phrasing!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Conditioning is how you gunk up your hair so it will attract dirt and need washing again.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: I use Gain dishsoap diluted about 50%. Also as body wash. I like being squeaky clean.


'Dish soap?' You have a special soap just for dishes?

Pine Sol is called an 'all purpose cleaner' for a reason.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dodo David: This is the shampoo that I use:
[Fark user image 800x981]


We're on to you now, Shumway!
 
Phineas J. Whoopee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The reason soap works is because it's a long chain molecule with a hydrophillic end (binds to water) and a hydrophobic end (binds to oils, like the oils in your hair, skin, whatever you have).  Dirt gets trapped on your body oils rather than just blowing off like dust because the oils stick to the dirt.  Hydrophobic end binds to the dirt, then you rinse with water, hydrophillic end binds to the water, it all rinses off, and now there is nothing for the dirt to stick to so it comes along for the ride.

Conditioner is supposed to replace the oil from your hair that you just removed (see above).  A little oil on your hair makes it feel natural, and keeps it from becoming brittle or frayed.

Putting the two agents in one bottle still doesn't make sense to me, because they would bind to each other and amount to a bottle of goo that smells nice but doesn't do anything.  Maybe a chemist can explain how 2-in-1 is supposed to somehow violate the laws of chemistry.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.

But can you wash your car and clothes with it also?

[Fark user image image 300x168]


I literally mopped with that yesterday. Got it out of the shower.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Electric Six - The New Shampoo
Youtube sR-upkWp_d0
 
Eravior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I liek the 3 in 1 because I can wash my hair and my face all at the same time.


Hell. I used a 5-in-1 in high school. Shampoo, body wash, shaving cream, moisturizer, and I forgot the fifth thing. I'd get to it by wading through the dozens of bottles my mother and three sisters kept in the bathroom. "Use the same products? That's crazy talk!"

Still trying to find one I like. Although, I've got my eye on this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: I use Gain dishsoap diluted about 50%. Also as body wash. I like being squeaky clean.


I use Cascade, for a virtually spotless ass.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I use regular shampoo and then, since I'm in the shower already, I masturbate and use my own semen as conditioner. Ladies love it. Plus it saves me thousands
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amateurs. Steel wool and turpentine is the only way to get clean.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you have oily hair this isn't a problem. All I want is something that will parch my scalp and leave my hair looking like a nice dry tumbleweed. OPEC wants me to be a centerfold for their magazine but I will resist with the harshest skull lava I can find.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope he didn't get paid for writing that
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
been shaving my head since i was about 16.  wash with bar soap, moisturize after shower.  i use shampoo on my beard when i grow it in tho...
 
Kraig57
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prefer an air conditioner to hair conditioner. Given a choice I will pick the one without the "h." I find air conditioning much more useful in this climate.
 
Burchill
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I hope he didn't get paid for writing that


It's not a serious news website, did you think it was hard news?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think I have ever used conditioner in the 47 years that I am on this planet. I just buy regular shampoo, use it once or twice per wee. Never felt like I needed anything else.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a stupid thing to judge people by. If your hair looks fine and you don't smell gross why should anyone care?

For the record, I use 2 in one head and shoulders. AND bar soap, which I know is also out of fashion.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Dodo David: This is the shampoo that I use:
[Fark user image 800x981]

We're on to you now, Shumway!


ALF: The Animated Series Intro (HQ)
Youtube 03_NqJFVEOc
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for the four-in-one, which cleans, conditions, mows the lawn, and mops the kitchen.
 
PullmyHair
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: I use Gain dishsoap diluted about 50%. Also as body wash. I like being squeaky clean.


Consider adding an exfoliation step to your routine. Comet, BonAmi, and Bar Keepers Friend all are great choices.
 
