(NPR)   Murder hornets are back   (npr.org) divider line
631 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)



fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if the bugs wanna fight, you better let 'em.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever really leave?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napalm.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                                                          SOON.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call it a comeback, 'cause we never left.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder hornets were my favorite part of 2020.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I get to use this again
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they've met the white face hornets in my backyard. My money is on the white face hornets. Smaller, sure. But those motherfarkers are sinister little rats with wings and stingers.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pushbutton torch running on MAPP gas that lites first time every time says "bring it"

Watches murder hornet spiral into ground with wisps where its wings were before followed by the size 11 heel of smooshed ness.

FU meatbees imma comin for you too.
 
GORDON
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Did they ever really leave?


China's dropping them.
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everybody panic
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And better then ever!
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whyyyyyyyyyuuu. GOD DAMNIT WHY
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Did they ever really leave?


No. they found two whole nests last year... in America. Thiere headquarters are north of the border in Canada

We (as in, "The Royal Wwe") humans brought them here, just like a certain virus. Enjoi your serving of schadenfreude, North America
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x578]

                                                    SOON.


what in the fresh hell is this? What sick fark would cross a bee and a scorpion?!
 
groverpm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Whyyyyyyyyyuuu. GOD DAMNIT WHY


Are you not aware it's 2021? Just be thankful they did have frikkin' lasers shooting from their eyes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: ChrisDe: Did they ever really leave?

No. they found two whole nests last year... in America. Thiere headquarters are north of the border in Canada

We (as in, "The Royal Wwe") humans brought them here, just like a certain virus. Enjoi your serving of schadenfreude, North America


Damn Metric Murder Hornets.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nature wants us dead
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

groverpm: omg bbq: Whyyyyyyyyyuuu. GOD DAMNIT WHY

Are you not aware it's 2021? Just be thankful they did have frikkin' lasers shooting from their eyes.


*Didn't, FFS!
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do we have anything that can wreak havoc on another county's echo system?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Do we have anything that can wreak havoc on another county's echo system?


Radar?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Killer Bees, Murder Hornets, Grand Theft Auto Aphids, Taken from the store but not Bot-Flies.  Just yesterday I saw a few Praying On Rubes Mantises fleece a few tourists for everything they had in a game of Three-Card- Monte.

Will this entomological crime wave never end?

Help us, Batman!  I can only assume you are the most adept at eating night-flying insect predators!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x578]

                                            SOON.

what in the fresh hell is this? What sick fark would cross a bee and a scorpion?!


It's a fly.

Scorpion Fly - Panorpa species
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: Do we have anything that can wreak havoc on another county's echo system?


Politicians. Lawyers. Americans.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Kit Fister: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x578]

                                        SOON.

what in the fresh hell is this? What sick fark would cross a bee and a scorpion?!

It's a fly.

Scorpion Fly - Panorpa species


Jeepers creepers, that thing's real?! I thought it was a Photoshop joke.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year - attacking paper wasp nests," state entomologist Sven Spichiger...


See - these guys aren't all bad.
 
opium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm havin new heebie jeebies. Thanks ya'll
 
talkertopc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they get better writers for season 2? I know they're just a subplot and COVID-19 probably has contractual clauses saying other villains can't overshadow it but they just don't seem to kill anyone.
 
patowen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Panorpa species


The joke is that the "stinger" is actually a dick.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

call these guys
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patowen: Herr Morgenstern: Panorpa species

The joke is that the "stinger" is actually a dick.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
