(Five Thirty-Eight)   Five charts for you to identify the unvaccinated in America and stay away from them
AirForceVet
2 hours ago  
I found the last chart, the Americans who think the vaccine is more dangerous than COVID-19 chart, as the most informative. They're not worried about getting sick and believe the vaccine is more dangerous.

Their foolishness probably results from our successes in eradicating polio, smallpox, plus not having frequent epidemics from measles, whooping cough, yellow fever, etc. any more
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery
50 minutes ago  
What kind of monster designs a chart this way?
 
WhippingBoi
48 minutes ago  
Farkin' Poors ruining it for everyone...
 
zeroman987
48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


That makes me feel dizzy.  Physically Ill.  It is so disorienting
 
TWX
48 minutes ago  
Here's the most obvious tell:

Shakin_Haitian
47 minutes ago  
God the antivaxxers can't die fast enough.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
46 minutes ago  
If they're wearing a particular red hat, stay away.

/Wait, were we talking about vaccines?
//Nevermind it works for both.
 
reveal101
46 minutes ago  
It's half my town in interior BC.

We also have one of the highest case rates in the province having 7 times as many cases this week compared to last.

Get me outta here.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
45 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


It shows as landscape oriented on desktop. That's actually pretty considerate to design a different graph for mobile users.
 
BafflerMeal
44 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


Someone who is trying to embrace "mobile 1st" design.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
43 minutes ago  
Also, if you want a TL;DR:   Its White uneducated Republicans with low incomes but who have health insurance.
 
otiosa
43 minutes ago  
I found the information in the video below informative. However, that still doesn't mean that I'm going to give people like my mom a pass. I told her this week that I am done and she can contact me once she's gotten her first shot. I just can't stress out worrying about whether I will get the dreaded phone call that she's gotten COVID and she's so scared. I just can't. My health dictates otherwise.

The Science of Anti-Vaccination
Youtube Rzxr9FeZf1g
 
thealgorerhythm
42 minutes ago  
The only thing keeping antivaxxers alive is their vaccinated neighbors.

If vaccinated people just stayed home for six weeks and let them do what they want we could get through this a lot faster.
 
Chemlight Battery
42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?

It shows as landscape oriented on desktop. That's actually pretty considerate to design a different graph for mobile users.


I have one of those special phones that turns sideways. But it doesn't fix the chart. So, no. Fark that chart.
 
Kris_Romm
42 minutes ago  
It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.
 
noitsnot
42 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


That is horrifying, but you must be on your phone.  The PC browser version is normal.
 
WhippingBoi
39 minutes ago  
I'd like to remind everyone that not all antivaxers are white Republicans.
 
Shakin_Haitian
36 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.


To those people, if there is even one black person that is an antivaxxer, it means all black people are all antivaxxers, therefore wishing antivaxxers would hurry up and die means you wish black people would die, you racist.

It is extremely stupid but what can you expect from an antivaxxer? They also believe being an antivaxxer is a protected status and you can't get fired for not getting vaccinated or you can sue and collect unemployment.

Seriously, they are really really stupid.
 
Shakin_Haitian
36 minutes ago  
They also believe that triage is illegal.
 
Gordon Bennett
34 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


I get this on desktop.

The other must have been designed by someone who either misguidedly wants to help or flagrantly deeply despises mobile users.
 
ScrimBoy
32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If they're wearing a particular red hat, stay away.

/Wait, were we talking about vaccines?
//Nevermind it works for both.


Or beer koozy
thealgorerhythm
32 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'd like to remind everyone that not all antivaxers are white Republicans.


But most of them are and the ones with the most power and influence are.
 
thealgorerhythm
31 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Teddy Brosevelt: If they're wearing a particular red hat, stay away.

/Wait, were we talking about vaccines?
//Nevermind it works for both.

Or beer koozy
[Fark user image image 425x704]


I wonder if Stalin had any famine-themed swag made?
 
Madman drummers bummers
30 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?


Probably also does vertical video.
 
Azz
30 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?

That makes me feel dizzy.  Physically Ill.  It is so disorienting


I beat off to offbeat charts
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
22 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?

It shows as landscape oriented on desktop. That's actually pretty considerate to design a different graph for mobile users.

I have one of those special phones that turns sideways. But it doesn't fix the chart. So, no. Fark that chart.


...that's not how modern webdev works.  If it's a mobile site then it serves up the mobile image. Your sideways turning phone has a stupid gimmick.
 
austerity101
21 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.


Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.
 
hlehmann
20 minutes ago  
Poor, uneducated, white Republicans, But they have insurance, so they don't have to care what happens to anyone else.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
20 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ...that's not how modern webdev works. If the browser identifies as mobile then it serves up the mobile image.



Ugh, it's the weekend, forgive me.
 
Chemlight Battery
18 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Chemlight Battery: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 248x716]

What kind of monster designs a chart this way?

It shows as landscape oriented on desktop. That's actually pretty considerate to design a different graph for mobile users.

I have one of those special phones that turns sideways. But it doesn't fix the chart. So, no. Fark that chart.

...that's not how modern webdev works.  If it's a mobile site then it serves up the mobile image. Your sideways turning phone has a stupid gimmick.


No, my point was they can serve me the landscape image, and I will happily turn my phone to see it. There's no point in this vertical nonsense. They should be ashamed of themselves.
 
mikalmd
16 minutes ago  
Had an asshole ask me why I was wearing a mask outside yesterday , I told him because he wasn't ..
 
olrasputin
16 minutes ago  
I'm so confused by the 7% chunk of the vaccinated population who went against their own internal "odds", and decided to get the vaccine anyway despite believing it was a bigger risk than Covid:

kbronsito
15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Also, if you want a TL;DR:   Its White uneducated Republicans with low incomes but who have health insurance.


The same people complaining that they don't want their insurance subsidizing the birf control of hussies, so it should not be covered. Even though, ultimately it is more cost effective for insurance to cover that, instead of adding up the expenses of a pregnancy. These aholes want you to subsidize their covid hospital stay instead of getting a vaccine.
 
DRTFA
13 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Also, if you want a TL;DR:   Its White uneducated Republicans with low incomes but who have health insurance.


That's the largest demographic, but certainly not the only one.  There are stupid democrats too, just not as many.
 
noitsnot
11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.

[Fark user image 425x494]

Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.


Nice 101%.

65.0 + 12.5 + 12.5

Those decimals look sloppy.  Let's round those up to whole numbers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
10 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I'm so confused by the 7% chunk of the vaccinated population who went against their own internal "odds", and decided to get the vaccine anyway despite believing it was a bigger risk than Covid:

[Fark user image 850x367]


I'm guessing it might have been required to keep their job?
 
12349876
10 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I'm so confused by the 7% chunk of the vaccinated population who went against their own internal "odds", and decided to get the vaccine anyway despite believing it was a bigger risk than Covid:

[Fark user image 850x367]


There's always a few people messing with pollsters, but i could easily see a few people who got their shot early falling into the anti-vax propaganda later.  The propaganda didn't really kick into super high gear until it started becoming fairly easy to get.
 
Panatheist
9 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 198x197]


If they dont vaccinate they don't deserve ventilators
 
usernameguy
9 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I'm so confused by the 7% chunk of the vaccinated population who went against their own internal "odds", and decided to get the vaccine anyway despite believing it was a bigger risk than Covid:

[Fark user image 850x367]


Some combination of people who got vaxed because of a mandate or pressure from loved ones and people answering the survey randomly.
 
noitsnot
8 minutes ago  

noitsnot: austerity101: Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.

[Fark user image 425x494]

Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.

Nice 101%.

65.0 + 12.5 + 12.5

Those decimals look sloppy.  Let's round those up to whole numbers.


Oops I can't count.  Would have had a point if it was 75%.  Duh.
 
wutevr
8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.

[Fark user image image 425x494]

Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.


Thanks for posting that one. There has been at least one blowhard asshole I'm several threads over the last few days bleating about how most the unvaxxed are POC

I guess this puts that bullshiat rumor to bed then.

Where is that asshole now?
 
Pew
7 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Had an asshole ask me why I was wearing a mask outside yesterday , I told him because he wasn't ..


I'm stealing this.
 
DoctorCal
5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.

[Fark user image 425x494]

Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.


Yeah, it's interesting. That shows whites have a lower representation in the group than in the background population, and Blacks about the same.
 
Daer21
3 minutes ago  

olrasputin: I'm so confused by the 7% chunk of the vaccinated population who went against their own internal "odds", and decided to get the vaccine anyway despite believing it was a bigger risk than Covid:

[Fark user image image 850x367]


That's...actually really interesting
 
austerity101
3 minutes ago  

wutevr: austerity101: Kris_Romm: It says: "The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican."

Countdown to some stupid farking idiot showing up to "remind" us that "not all antivaxers are white Republicans".  It happens in every thread like this, and disingenuously misapplies early vaccine hesitancy by black America as if its still a huge thing, rather than an ever decreasing phenomenon.

[Fark user image image 425x494]

Yep. Considering that white antivaxxers are five times the population of Black antivaxxers, maybe it's time for us to call out those Farkers was deliberately distracting from the real problem.

Thanks for posting that one. There has been at least one blowhard asshole I'm several threads over the last few days bleating about how most the unvaxxed are POC

I guess this puts that bullshiat rumor to bed then.

Where is that asshole now?


It only makes sense. There are way more white people in this country than Black people. White people would have to be almost universally vaccinated while Black people were almost universally not in order for the proportion of unvaccinated people to be mostly Black.
 
Panatheist
3 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Poor, uneducated, white Republicans, But they have insurance, so they don't have to care what happens to anyone else.


Why would insurance cover care for anyone willingly unvaccinated?
 
DoctorCal
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
1 minute ago  
Ughh, my mask still smells like the hot pretzel I left on it months ago, after I got the second jab and thought it was over.
 
I should be in the kitchen
less than a minute ago  
I speculated the other day that requiring proof of vaccination would move some of the vaccine hesitant. I know at least one person who is finally getting vaxxed because his employer is requiring it. This is someone who's not anti vaccine in general, he just thinks "Covid only kills old and sick people so I'm not worried about it." Whatever. Others will certainly follow suit. We tried carrots, now you get the stick.

Get vaccinated.
 
