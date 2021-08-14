 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Norwich Evening News)   Local news reporter appears to object to non-local graffiti   (eveningnews24.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Homelessness, handiwork of Banksy, Black Lives Matter work, Banksy art, American flag, Homelessness in the United States, quick wander, recent murals  
•       •       •

1071 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 8:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the website, the reporter "has a particular focus on the north and north-west of the city." I suspect her beat includes high school graduations, obituaries, and schools selling candy to raise money for the band. I think Banksy's reputation will survive.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitter art-school-dropout-like typing detected.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Bitter art-school-dropout-like typing detected.


Godwinning the thread early.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is a local town, with local people.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Well, it is a local town, with local people.


The last census reported the population of the town as "twelvety"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no value in graffiti (I know, I'm in the minority here). Well, if you allow it on your own property that's one thing. But for someone to deface what is not their property is another thing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we've covered this story already.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I see no value in graffiti (I know, I'm in the minority here). Well, if you allow it on your own property that's one thing. But for someone to deface what is not their property is another thing.


I never hear of banksy spending his own money and buying a building so others could draw things he does not agree to.
But fark here is loaded with his fanboys. He can do no wrong
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you shred a building?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: hubiestubert: Bitter art-school-dropout-like typing detected.

Godwinning the thread early.


Meh, bit of a stretch.

The simpliest reason for said comment would be to slam the uselessness of Art Schools... not a comparison to he who shall not be named.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be fun at parties.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city can just remove it, and send the bill to Banksys handlers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: The Smails Kid: hubiestubert: Bitter art-school-dropout-like typing detected.

Godwinning the thread early.

Meh, bit of a stretch.

The simpliest reason for said comment would be to slam the uselessness of Art Schools... not a comparison to he who shall not be named.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The world would shiat a brick if it found out Banks was actually a woman.
 
animal color
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even for Norwich, this is stupid commentary.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?


The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I found a picture of the author
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Opacity: JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?

The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.


This is the stupidest thing on the Internet today. Congratulations.

Now go read a thing about Banksy and social commentary; about how he severed the connection between art and artist; that he returned guerrilla art to the streets after it had been co-opted following the deaths of Haring and Basquiat; and recognize that Banksy's art falls squarely in the long and storied line of political imagery in art.

Yeah, but he draws stuff that looks simple, so he's not a real artist, amiright, Donald?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

animal color: Opacity: JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?

The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.

This is the stupidest thing on the Internet today. Congratulations.

Now go read a thing about Banksy and social commentary; about how he severed the connection between art and artist; that he returned guerrilla art to the streets after it had been co-opted following the deaths of Haring and Basquiat; and recognize that Banksy's art falls squarely in the long and storied line of political imagery in art.

Yeah, but he draws stuff that looks simple, so he's not a real artist, amiright, Donald?


Found banksy's mom.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

animal color: Opacity: JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?

The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.

This is the stupidest thing on the Internet today. Congratulations.

Now go read a thing about Banksy and social commentary; about how he severed the connection between art and artist; that he returned guerrilla art to the streets after it had been co-opted following the deaths of Haring and Basquiat; and recognize that Banksy's art falls squarely in the long and storied line of political imagery in art.

Yeah, but he draws stuff that looks simple, so he's not a real artist, amiright, Donald?


So you dropped out of "art school", eh?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?


There was a point when he made creative use of found objects or other items on the wall / in an alley.  And the stencils were interesting original take on how to do graffiti quickly without getting caught.  He had a counter-culture message that appealed to many people, and wasn't a voice that was being heard in the media when he first started out.

I don't know when he started being mentioned in more mainstream places ... I suspect that his message was received well by the people who were hurt by the 2008 stock market crash, and I seem to remember some of his graffiti being in support of the various 'occupy' protests, so I know he's been covered since then, but he had ben around for well more than a decade by then.

He's done some funny stuff, and some stuff that makes you think, so I guess I'd consider myself a fan.

But he's also got some stuff that's like the Mona Lisa -- it's a famous painting, from a famous person, but I don't know that I'd call it a particularly great painting.

I suspect that it's like any form of entertainment -- the creators found an audience that liked their work, and then they kept repeating it to keep the audience happy for as long as they could get away with it.  So in a way, Banksy's work isn't that much different from Two and a Half Men or Big Bang Theory's recycled jokes.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How cute! Little Sara Burgess has an opinion.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?


It has brand power.
You've heard of it.
That's worth money.

The end.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

animal color: Opacity: JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?

The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.

This is the stupidest thing on the Internet today. Congratulations.

Now go read a thing about Banksy and social commentary; about how he severed the connection between art and artist; that he returned guerrilla art to the streets after it had been co-opted following the deaths of Haring and Basquiat; and recognize that Banksy's art falls squarely in the long and storied line of political imagery in art.

Yeah, but he draws stuff that looks simple, so he's not a real artist, amiright, Donald?


Tee hee, oh dear.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

animal color: Opacity: JK8Fan: I don't get the Banksy love either. Someone explain why his art is such a big friggin deal?

The best I can come up with is he's figured out the best way to make his "art" valuable is to become as close to dead as possible by remaining anonymous (although apparently he attends the auctions of his "art").
Personally other than a few of his more mainstream pieces which I'd describe as "Kincade but in the opposite side of the saturation scale" they're the kind of crap that gets turned out in grade school with chalk.

Yes, I compared his best work to Kincade, that's where it and his fans belong.

This is the stupidest thing on the Internet today. Congratulations.

Now go read a thing about Banksy and social commentary; about how he severed the connection between art and artist; that he returned guerrilla art to the streets after it had been co-opted following the deaths of Haring and Basquiat; and recognize that Banksy's art falls squarely in the long and storied line of political imagery in art.

Yeah, but he draws stuff that looks simple, so he's not a real artist, amiright, Donald?


Sure he has some sort of social justice he is monetizing... don't fool yourself, that is exactly what he is doing, monetizing pseudo-controversial "art" for maximum profit.

Hey, if you appreciate his art, that's fine, taste is entirely subjective, but do not pay for it. If you do you're being scammed.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Banksy falls into the category of 'im14andthisisdeep" type of obvious messaging.

Yes. We know. War bad. Politicians corrupt. Edgy stuff.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.