(KVUE Austin)   One Austin brewery is giving away free cases of beer to people who come to get vaccinated. Stay Thirsty, my plague rats   (kvue.com) divider line
mattgsx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fairly sure unless it is Bud Lite you're not going to appeal to the people who still aren't vaccinated.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time for a booster!
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great idea, and great brewery name.

The suds must flow! And the vaccinations, too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
damn, i did it for free, to save lives. what a sucker i was.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The local hospital should hand out trial intubations for the graduates of the Facebook Medical School who show up to "debate the research"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bud Lite? You're giving them too much credit.


Bud Lite? You're giving them too much credit.
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This means every hippie in Austin is getting their third shot today.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should go the other way, give us vaxxers free stuff. It would drive the non-vaxxers crazy with all the swag they are missing out of.
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Oregon was as well.

The two of us left with four six-packs of Tender Loving Empire.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they use to give away free stuff with polio or smallpox vaccines? Or was the reward just like not getting polio or smallpox.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I got a free scar


I got a free scar
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
