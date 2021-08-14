 Skip to content
 
(NBC Chicago)   High school student learns actions have consequences   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
    High school, Fremd High School, school district, Chicago Bears, Illinois classrooms, Sheri Urlacher, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Illinois law  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia

WTF?!?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


The local doctor regulator has made a statement that giving out exemptions can be a disciplinary action which can result in a loss of license.  The plastic surgeons, psychologist and asthma groups have all made statements that if you can't wear a mask, you are in for a massive world of hurt if you catch covid.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want to know why our children are being disciplined or bullied into wearing a mask when they're not sick," Urlacher said.

This is to prevent them, and others, from getting sick, you dumb biatch.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a school district can measure the hem of a skirt, or if a haircut is disruptive, but a mask is just that bridge too far?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she told him to wear a mask dicknose.

/where's that sealant spray?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

I hate our species.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If her pediatrician and our doctors tell her she shouldn't wear a mask, that's who I'm going to listen to," Urlacher said.  "I'm never going to take health advice from any school, administrator, school district or even our Governor."

TA DA!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No she didn't, Subby:

Meanwhile, she said her daughter returned to school the next day. "I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"10 days asymptomatic and contagious"

This has been a massive, ongoing IQ test based on one question:
Do you understand what "10 days asymptomatic and contagious" means?

And these vapid twats failed.
Like so many others.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she have bone spurs?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Urlacher acting like a dickhead?  Well I never!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.


Are we sure that pediatrician really exists?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia

WTF?!?


And this article is now no longer about not allowing a virus to spread in our schools but rather about allowing a hazelnut cocoa spread into our schools.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.


The doctor is a holistic healer on Facebook.
 
xerge
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia

WTF?!?


Is that short for Sodium Tantallia?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Nana's Vibrator: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.

Are we sure that pediatrician really exists?


you really think an antimasker would do that?  Just go on the news and tell lies?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Nana's Vibrator: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.

Are we sure that pediatrician really exists?


Yeah I didn't see any mention of a specific pediatrician.  It sounded from the article that she was speaking hypothetically.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why didn't her "doctor" not give her a exemption?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: "If her pediatrician and our doctors tell her she shouldn't wear a mask, that's who I'm going to listen to," Urlacher said.  "I'm never going to take health advice from any school, administrator, school district or even our Governor."

TA DA!


Who are the pediatricians and doctors in this instance? Let's make sure they are named.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
article: 'Urlacher, sister of Chicago Bears football legend Brian Urlacher, tweeted about her daughter's suspension and said she is receiving support.'

Does he use concussions as an excuse?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Okay, that's a good point.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FOLLOWUP  High school student learns wearing a mask is better than Covid.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: An Urlacher acting like a dickhead?  Well I never!


At least this one doesn't have those gawd awful hair plugs.

/ I hope
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


Back in the Spanish Flu era there were Dr.'s on the 'bad side', just like today. They marched, they lectured in public, most of them paid the price.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If your kid can't follow the rules, she can attend that "special facility" every district has for their students with persistent behavior problems. You know, the one that's basically a daycare pen for mouthy & violent a-holes, the ones caught committing crimes, etc.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: BizarreMan: Nana's Vibrator: NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?

I couldn't concentrate on the article after that sentence.  After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.

Are we sure that pediatrician really exists?

you really think an antimasker would do that?  Just go on the news and tell lies?


I have patients tell me fanciful tales of what their last doctor told them to do. Maybe the last person was a quack but most of the stories sound like when you are trying to fool the substitute teacher that your teacher lets you take open book tests with the help of your friends. Or are allowed to just watch movies and neck in class.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

Calling a risky audible isn't the best strategy.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: "If her pediatrician and our doctors tell her she shouldn't wear a mask, that's who I'm going to listen to," Urlacher said.  "I'm never going to take health advice from any school, administrator, school district or even our Governor."

TA DA!


People lie.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

We all could have avoided this if you guys would have put partisan politics aside.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could have solved global warming and American stupidity. Now we are stuck with idiots like her. And global redline.

We are farked, der hey.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: "I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

I hate our species.


This behavior got tolerated when there was a widespread mask mandate. Now it's probably too late to fix the stupid.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia

WTF?!?



Looks like a neat name. But then again, I like rare and unique names. As a kid, I had a Sunday school class which everyone had the same name.

She still needs to wear a mask.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If your kid can't follow the rules, she can attend that "special facility" every district has for their students with persistent behavior problems. You know, the one that's basically a daycare pen for mouthy & violent a-holes, the ones caught committing crimes, etc.


Nope. I teach at one of those alternative schools, and we don't want her killing us, either.

Most of my students have no problem wearing their masks properly. The ones who won't know they're not aloud to come anywhere near me. It's the best I can do since our lovely governor is on a mission to get us all killed.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: After that quote the issue for me was no longer about what the school or student said or did.  The medical licensing board needs that doctor's name.


You're assuming her doctor actually exists and is a board-certified physician.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: GregInIndy: If your kid can't follow the rules, she can attend that "special facility" every district has for their students with persistent behavior problems. You know, the one that's basically a daycare pen for mouthy & violent a-holes, the ones caught committing crimes, etc.

Nope. I teach at one of those alternative schools, and we don't want her killing us, either.

Most of my students have no problem wearing their masks properly. The ones who won't know they're not aloud to come anywhere near me. It's the best I can do since our lovely governor is on a mission to get us all killed.


*allowed

/it's autocorrect
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: GregInIndy: If your kid can't follow the rules, she can attend that "special facility" every district has for their students with persistent behavior problems. You know, the one that's basically a daycare pen for mouthy & violent a-holes, the ones caught committing crimes, etc.

Nope. I teach at one of those alternative schools, and we don't want her killing us, either.

Most of my students have no problem wearing their masks properly. The ones who won't know they're not aloud to come anywhere near me. It's the best I can do since our lovely governor is on a mission to get us all killed.


You're doing God's work. Stay strong and my best to you.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: "I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

We all could have avoided this if you guys would have put partisan politics aside.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Could have solved global warming and American stupidity. Now we are stuck with idiots like her. And global redline.

We are farked, der hey.


I'm sorry, can you walk me through why the Yellowstone Caldera is a prominent transgender symbol because I feel like I've missed something important.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


Might be a few, but if she had a doctor's note she'd have lawyers lined up from Rockford to Chicago to Springfield to take her case. They'd have verifiable proof of the schools violating the kid's constitutional rights. So something tells me she's full of shiat.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: An Urlacher acting like a dickhead?  Well I never!


Yep. That family must be born with CTE.

Urlacher, sister of Chicago Bears football legend Brian Urlacher
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotCodger: What incompetent doctor is going to say she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic with Pediatric ICUs filling up?


I'm quite comfortable Senator from KS, (incompetent) OB-GYN, and Q-flirter Roger Marshall would have absolutely no problem saying that.  Rand Paul too, if you were feeling charitable enough to call him a doctor.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why didn't her "doctor" not give her a exemption?


Oh great. Now you've violated her hiippaa.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: AppleOptionEsc: "I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.

We all could have avoided this if you guys would have put partisan politics aside.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Could have solved global warming and American stupidity. Now we are stuck with idiots like her. And global redline.

We are farked, der hey.

I'm sorry, can you walk me through why the Yellowstone Caldera is a prominent transgender symbol because I feel like I've missed something important.


I picked it up from Fark. I supplied the idea, not the art skills. But consideeing how 2020 was going,
Fark user imageView Full Size
that was, like, just the vibes, man.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia, was suspended for a day by Fremd High School in Palatine after she "politely declined" a face covering on the first day of school.

Nowadays, even dyslexic Quakers have their own school.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Sheri Urlacher said her freshman daughter, NaTallia

WTF?!?


It's spelled, NaTalia and her father is Black.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: No she didn't, Subby:

Meanwhile, she said her daughter returned to school the next day. "I basically told her do what the other kids are doing and wear a mask underneath your nose and as far as you can off your mouth so that your breathing is not restricted," Urlacher said.


So ,,,, pretend to be a Democrat ?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lI figured it out. At the start of alll this, Trump was touting "America's Frontline Doctors" because they agreed with him. This group included Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician.

She believed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.

She was in rhe group on the steps if the Supreme Court and claimed that she has successfully treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine, She may now be anti-vax and an anti-masker. I don't follow her.

The mother in this case may have just stretched the truth by calling her "my pediatrician" now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why didn't her "doctor" not give her a exemption?


After the doctor cracked her back he was too tired to hold a pen?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'Urlacher, sister of Chicago Bears football legend Brian Urlacher, tweeted about her daughter's suspension and said she is receiving support.'

Does he use concussions as an excuse?


He got hit so hard his sister felt it?
 
