28
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Today was the first time since May 1st I actually left my house without my vaccine card. No one has ever asked to see it.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The "papers please" meme, refers to a fascist government exercising arbitrary control on citizen's fourth amendment right to be secure in their papers and person, as they go about their daily business. "papers please" has nothing to do with keeping us safe from a deadly airborne pandemic, sweeping mankind with an alarming death toll.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And if they don't have their papers

Fark user image
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get vaxxed or get axed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most excellent. Make those anti-vaxx morons second-class citizens. They won't listen to reason, then they can get ostracized from polite society.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is just like the time the nazis tried protecting their constituents from a deadly airborne virus.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh God, I can already hear the victimization
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Followed soon by forced vaccinations, even if you ask for an ankle monitor and promise not to leave the house and work from home and order everything online, until the pandemic is over.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: Get vaxxed or get axed.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Followed soon by forced vaccinations, even if you ask for an ankle monitor and promise not to leave the house and work from home and order everything online, until the pandemic is over.


One can only hope.

Personally, I'd like to see an aerosol vaccine.  Anti maskers group up, fire off a cloud of the vaccine. Eventually, they aren't a threat
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok this is just stupid. We are relying on a stupid piece of cardstock with a couple stickers on it to prove vaccination status??

This is security theatre in the age of the pandemic, making vaccinated people feel that they are hanging out with other vaccinated people when they head to their favorite restaurant.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The "papers please" meme, refers to a fascist government exercising arbitrary control on citizen's fourth amendment right to be secure in their papers and person, as they go about their daily business. "papers please" has nothing to do with keeping us safe from a deadly airborne pandemic, sweeping mankind with an alarming death toll.

i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: Get vaxxed or get axed.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/now very curious whether it kills sars2 or just smells like it could
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My only worry is that a lot of olds got vaxxed like 6 farking months ago and have not once been asked to produce their vax card.  I ... don't expect many of that group to be able to find it.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Followed soon by forced vaccinations, even if you ask for an ankle monitor and promise not to leave the house and work from home and order everything online, until the pandemic is over.


Name ONE person in the US who has offered to do this in exchange for not getting a vaccine.  Also, you forgot to add, they agree to pay for the ankle monitor.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 if I am spending my hard earned money in an establishment in my effort to support the economy, I prefer to do it without the presence of the threat of death to people who cannot be vaccinated.
The fact that this has been allowed at all is a tragedy.  I don't get why murder was made legal just to please people who are mostly also part of a cult of treason.  We can't ignore it any longer.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My work asked for my vax card and has a copy of it. I already lost the original. Oops.
 
soj4life
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ok this is just stupid. We are relying on a stupid piece of cardstock with a couple stickers on it to prove vaccination status??

This is security theatre in the age of the pandemic, making vaccinated people feel that they are hanging out with other vaccinated people when they head to their favorite restaurant.


The proof is also on the cdc's COVID website.

It isn't theater, it is stopping the transmission of the virus.  Those that are vaccinated can still get COVID if exposed to those that choose not to be vaccinated and are not wearing masks.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Resident Muslim: Followed soon by forced vaccinations, even if you ask for an ankle monitor and promise not to leave the house and work from home and order everything online, until the pandemic is over.

One can only hope.

Personally, I'd like to see an aerosol vaccine.  Anti maskers group up, fire off a cloud of the vaccine. Eventually, they aren't a threat



Dropping them in the middle of the ocean has the same effect with better results for the country as a whole
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: My work asked for my vax card and has a copy of it. I already lost the original. Oops.


You the type of person who would turn their passport in to their boss for "safe keeping"?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No one ever gives us a headline to break out the Obra Dinn Memes.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My work is requiring vaccination by November. My kid's high school is requiring masks.

Excellent. Let's end this thing. We can and we will beat this.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ok this is just stupid. We are relying on a stupid piece of plastic cardstock with a couple stickers photograph on it to prove vaccination status? that you can legally drive a car?

This is security theatre in the age of the pandemic automobile, making vaccinated people properly trained drivers feel that they are hanging out driving with other vaccinated people properly trained drivers when they head to their favorite restaurant are on the road.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ok this is just stupid. We are relying on a stupid piece of cardstock with a couple stickers on it to prove vaccination status??

This is security theatre in the age of the pandemic, making vaccinated people feel that they are hanging out with other vaccinated people when they head to their favorite restaurant.


Maybe they should have done something permanent when you got your vaccine, like a tattoo?

/s

In CA you have to log onto the state website, they documented who got shots even at the drive through places enter a couple of personnel info, name, email, phone number etc and if they have a record of you being vaxxed they send you a QR code. You use te QR code as your vax passport.

Now of course people could share their QR code with other non vax and I am sure so long as only one person in a group going into a restaurant is using it no one would know. But still better than open season with the lying plague spreaders.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have my NY vaccine certification on my iPhone.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ramsayresults.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

soj4life: olorin604: Ok this is just stupid. We are relying on a stupid piece of cardstock with a couple stickers on it to prove vaccination status??

This is security theatre in the age of the pandemic, making vaccinated people feel that they are hanging out with other vaccinated people when they head to their favorite restaurant.

The proof is also on the cdc's COVID website.

It isn't theater, it is stopping the transmission of the virus.  Those that are vaccinated can still get COVID if exposed to those that choose not to be vaccinated and are not wearing masks.


Did not realize you could get a qr from the cdc on your phone. That might have some validity in keeping out the unvaccinated.

I wasn't trying to say vaccine passports were a bad idea. I was saying thinking that thing that was basically a reminder of when to come in again they gave me at the site should constitute proof of anything was pointless.
 
