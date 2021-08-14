 Skip to content
Chicago restaurants and bars have extreme success with mask mandates
3
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And when someone complains, "wedding cakes, biatch!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like this. If I wasn't a cheap farker, I would hit one of these bars up. Getting pissy drunk in the man cave while watching garbage streaming horror movies are my thing now and I have embraced it.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Totally support. I swear, my sissy best boy-next-door friend cried less with all the  polio, tetanus, whooping cough etc shots we had to get shot up with when we were little kids. I only know he was a "crybaby sissy girly boy" because my charming pediatrician told my mother all about him, using those words, because hey, little kids don't pay any more attention to adults than they pay to us, blah blah blah-- while I lay on the exam table with my skirt up and my cotton panties down growing goose pimples on my tiny baby girl hiney before he slammed my little ass with all the vaccines we needed to get admitted to kindergarten.

Dontcha love childhood memoirs written by old people near death? Just call me Laura Ingalls Wilder, of the Little House in the Suburbs series.
 
