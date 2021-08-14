 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   "Hi, I'd like to rent a car." "Certainly sir, that will be $1200"   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca)
10
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's never price gouging" says corporate media branch.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rent a van from U-Haul.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Take your car into the dealership for an oil change and ask for a loaner. Tell them you'll be back in a few days.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Victoria...

Do you really NEED a car?
 
Creoena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't they have uber or lyft or some other form of way to travel by getting into a stranger's car?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flamark: Take your car into the dealership for an oil change and ask for a loaner. Tell them you'll be back in a few days.


Why would you be renting a car at a destination where you already have YOUR CAR?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flamark: Take your car into the dealership for an oil change and ask for a loaner. Tell them you'll be back in a few days.


Alternatively,  since you have a car, you could drive for Uber for a couple weeks until you earn enough to rent a car
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: It's Victoria...

Do you really NEED a car?


Downtown is pretty walkable, but taxi services aren't just overworked, but also shortstaffed. Depends on where your hotel is, I guess.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If your resources are limited, and you don't take the time to research the costs associated with your trip beforehand then you have no business traveling.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just leave some false I'd at a car dealership and take a test drive.
 
