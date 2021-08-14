 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Flight 477, you are cleared for takeoff on Runway 2/20, winds are south southwest at 12km/h HOLY SH*TBALLS LOOK AT THAT"   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA isn't nearly as exciting as the headline makes it sound
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Cars and airplanes can share the runway. Just gotta be poilte about it.

Gibraltar:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so how the hell did he get on?  where is the security of the airport
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Meh. Cars and airplanes can share the runway. Just gotta be poilte about it.

Gibraltar:

[i.redd.it image 665x456]


That's also the pedestrian entrance to Gibraltar from the Spanish border control side.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: TFA isn't nearly as exciting as the headline makes it sound


I submitted a great headline the other day and my friend said he's not surprised it didn't get the greeenlight because they seem to put up some of my not so good ones and overlook a lot of the best ones.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johndalek: so how the hell did he get on?  where is the security of the airport


He made a left turn at Albikoikee.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Meh. Cars and airplanes can share the runway. Just gotta be poilte about it.

Gibraltar:

[i.redd.it image 665x456]


Back in the 80s, my dad was stationed at an Air Force base in the Netherlands.

To get to one of the soccer fields, you had to cross a taxiway.... But there was a protocol.  You stopped, checked your tires for pebbles, pulled forward a foot or two, then checked again.  Every time you crossed, so you didn't leave rocks around that might get sucked into a jet engine.

Either the USAF is paranoid, or those planes in Gibraltar have some high repair bills.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oneiros: FarkingChas: Meh. Cars and airplanes can share the runway. Just gotta be poilte about it.

Gibraltar:

[i.redd.it image 665x456]

Back in the 80s, my dad was stationed at an Air Force base in the Netherlands.

To get to one of the soccer fields, you had to cross a taxiway.... But there was a protocol.  You stopped, checked your tires for pebbles, pulled forward a foot or two, then checked again.  Every time you crossed, so you didn't leave rocks around that might get sucked into a jet engine.

Either the USAF is paranoid, or those planes in Gibraltar have some high repair bills.


I think it is paranoid. I worked on a base that had a runway. It was used maybe 10 time a year. Every morning the grunts had to walk the runway looking for FOD. Foreign Object Debris. aka stones.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh please, that's nowhere near a hot air balloon doing barrel rolls past the control tower at mach 1.2.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many points on your record if you get caught doing a runway incursion?
 
