(CTV News)   That was a lot of words just to say the equivalent of "Some people are stupid"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You gotta be pretty goddamn stupid to look at Cletus and Jethro, and think "those guys are right about the dangers of the anti-viral vaccine developed by a bunch of egghead virologists"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, come on, the researchers have been getting high on their own supply with mRNA vaccines for years. It's a cure to the common cold, they break out shots for everyone in the office to take home for Thanksgiving.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"All you report on is the official narrative that vaccines are the only option and they are completely safe. For the record, we are not expecting you to endorse any of these alternate views, but we want to hear them," wrote a reader who asked to be identified only as Matthew George.
