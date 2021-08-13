 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   Florida man arrested because he thought tweeting threats to blow up Disney World execs' houses with C4 was a good idea   (wtsp.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Florida, press release, hand grenade, 31-year-old Steven Jordan, @Disney, Twitter account, C4, detectives  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 12:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thirty six tweets in 3 hours, threatening carnage, is called "going off your meds," or "being the 45th President of the USA."
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has anybody tried turning America off and turning it back on again? It's not working right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand. They could've let him go ahead with his plan and done us a big favor.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I don't understand. They could've let him go ahead with his plan and done us a big favor.


Think about what you just said.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: gameshowhost: I don't understand. They could've let him go ahead with his plan and done us a big favor.

Think about what you just said.


Been ten minutes and I feel just fine.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: optikeye: gameshowhost: I don't understand. They could've let him go ahead with his plan and done us a big favor.

Think about what you just said.

Been ten minutes and I feel just fine.


So you're cool with someone tossing a fire bomb into someone's house because you hate Disney.
And most likely kill children AND PUPPIES and HAMSTERS.
WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: gameshowhost: optikeye: gameshowhost: I don't understand. They could've let him go ahead with his plan and done us a big favor.

Think about what you just said.

Been ten minutes and I feel just fine.

So you're cool with someone tossing a fire bomb into someone's house because you hate Disney.
And most likely kill children AND PUPPIES and HAMSTERS.
WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU.


I dunno. I still feel ok.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much longer before I'm supposed to feel badly? I'm tired and gonna watch a movie.

LOL IT'S ABOUT HOW SERIOUS I AM THAT I'M INTO MURDEROUS RAMPAGES!!!1 THAT SORT OF FILM!

/also, it co-stars a rando who can't discern facetiousness from reality
//it's a dark comedy! good stuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Has anybody tried turning America off and turning it back on again? It's not working right.

[Fark user image image 637x246]


Texas did, a few months ago. Didn't help.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Star Wars fans be crazy, yo.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
> Thirty six tweets in 3 hours

So this is one of Trump's porn star kids?
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aimtastic: Has anybody tried turning America off and turning it back on again? It's not working right.

[Fark user image image 637x246]


I had the same image captured and saved to upload into the thread.

What the hell is wrong with people
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: How much longer before I'm supposed to feel badly? I'm tired and gonna watch a movie.

LOL IT'S ABOUT HOW SERIOUS I AM THAT I'M INTO MURDEROUS RAMPAGES!!!1 THAT SORT OF FILM!

/also, it co-stars a rando who can't discern facetiousness from reality
//it's a dark comedy! good stuff.


I think it should be a short time before you get a visit from law enforcement like this guy.
Let us know how you feel in the interview.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brilett: [Fark user image 425x565]


God if Gadget were in there I might nut.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.