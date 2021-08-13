 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Turn-about is fair casual racism   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What holidays do they celebrate in ... what was it? ..... Scoh-tah-land?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now before I show you around, uh, Car Lot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Car lot, Love it
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was brilliant and unnerving.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Char low titty?"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't Key and Peele do this already?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?


Oh, yes. Yes they did.  Fantastic sketch.

Substitute Teacher - Key & Peele
Youtube Dd7FixvoKBw
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's about it isn't it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are my barber or in bed with me do not fark with my hair.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I am an old white dude lol
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Parks and Rec:

Leslie Knope : You're not from here, right?
Tom Haverford : No, I'm from South Carolina.
Leslie Knope : But you moved to South Carolina from where?
Tom Haverford : My mother's uterus.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aw, they stopped too soon. I was hoping she'd point out the other white students and ask if they're related, or low-key suggest she might not understand the school work and ask if she needs her to go slower.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Demetrius:

I miss Key and Peele so damn much. I've watched that series several times.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?


Almost everything has been done, life is seldom original.

/this conversation has probably been done too.
//probably with better people.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't like her accent. Or her voice.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Racism is deeper than just skin color. It's culture. The quiet educated know this.
 
thamike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Demetrius:

I miss Key and Peele so damn much. I've watched that series several times.


Check out the last few seasons of MadTV.  It's like a few years of extra Key&Peele.
HBO Max has all the seasons.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get what they are trying to say but it's stupid. most of those questions are just getting to know someone and showing interest in another human being. The can I touch your hair and the comment about it being at are pretty cringe. That's really the offensive thing.

I often ask people where they are from. It can create some common ground. Oh, I lived there too! Do you remember such and such store.

The waitress at the coffee shop has a strong accent and uncommon name. Took a few tries to get it right. Found out she and a friend's wife are immigrants from a certain place so that became a conversation topic.

In short, a lot of this is just getting to know someone. Of course the older lady was condescending about it. Most people are just being friendly and some of those are just awkward in their approach.

Please let's stop making every miscue and awkward question/ comment about racism.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
homosexicals
Youtube vzx7d45XBEE


Let's get this out of the way
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?

Oh, yes. Yes they did.  Fantastic sketch.

[YouTube video: Substitute Teacher - Key & Peele]


The inner city Hogwarts ep was the best.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Racism is deeper than just skin color. It's culture. The quiet educated know this.


As a member of a dying culture...yes
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?

Almost everything has been done, life is seldom original.

/this conversation has probably been done too.
//probably with better people.


i read there are 27 basic plot lines upon which all stories are based. what a bummer, right?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?

Oh, yes. Yes they did.  Fantastic sketch.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dd7Fixvo​KBw]


and then part 2

Substitute Teacher Pt. 2 - Key & Peele
Youtube WLAq3JVJ6Ho
 
YodaTuna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is my favorite version of this bit:

https://youtu.be/SCAQP7OJ9ls
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: talkertopc: Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?

Almost everything has been done, life is seldom original.

/this conversation has probably been done too.
//probably with better people.

i read there are 27 basic plot lines upon which all stories are based. what a bummer, right?


There are only two stories.  "Someone goes on a journey" and "a stranger comes to town".
...
Wait a minute...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Circusdog320: Didn't Key and Peele do this already?

Almost everything has been done, life is seldom original.

/this conversation has probably been done too.
//probably with better people.


Deep
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, where are you really from?
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trik: I don't like her accent. Or her voice.


But she's so well-spoken.  Very articulate.
 
