Woman accidentally injures man while using a laser to play with her pussy
    More: Florida, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Cat, Kenosha News, Wisconsin woman, Gun, 19-year-old woman, Thomas Jane, Kenosha County, Wisconsin  
469 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 10:55 PM



Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs Slocombe's Hilarious Pussy Cat Moments | Are You Being Served?
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"she was visiting a Kenosha apartment"

Probably someone else's pussy, Subby.

/NTTAWWT
 
HFK
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.


Why the Florida tag? The guy she shot isn't even from Fl. Maybe the cat came from Florida?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But don't you dare say guns are the problem.

I'm sure gun-sight cat-play shootings are a problem in Europe, too.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.


Taking the magazine out does absolutely nothing to the round that is chambered
What's the point of having a gun laying around if there isn't one in the pipe ready to go
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The headline really doesn't convey the stupidity involved.
 
phedex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.


I mean, chambered round.  I can certainly see how it would happen.   why would you give this to a drunk friend to play with? why would you have it out and available in the first place? if you were smart enough to take the magazine out, why wouldn't you clear the chamber??

swear i can't understand how dumb people are.  this is why mandatory classes and training should be required with gun purchases.  dad drove gun safety into my skull soon as i was old enough to understand what one was; I honestly couldn't imagine treating one like anything less than the ultimately dangerous implement that it is.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They uh, make laser toys FOR CATS that don't have handguns attached, you dumb bint.

If you're trying to kill your boyfriend, find a better way.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shot through the thigh
And you're to blame
You give pussy
A bad name
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HFK:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.

It's always *A* cat, not *your* cat
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did she blind him in the eye?
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HFK: Why the Florida tag? The guy she shot isn't even from Fl. Maybe the cat came from Florida?


Bro, do you even Sharpie?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cause I totally do!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dave0821: Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.

Taking the magazine out does absolutely nothing to the round that is chambered
What's the point of having a gun laying around if there isn't one in the pipe ready to go


At the clearing barrel on the range, watch a guy eject a round from the chamber, *then* remove the magazine. Before I could say anything, dumbest puts a round in the barrel (which I guess is much better than the alternatives).
Range safety was very much not pleased with him.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The important thing is everyone involved was free enough to make this happen. Murica!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know, for a nation so obsessed with guns they're basically a fetish for many Americans, you guys sure do suck at using them safely.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aren't those laser sites detachable?
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: But don't you dare say guns are the problem.

I'm sure gun-sight cat-play shootings are a problem in Europe, too.


"Weird Al" Yankovic: Off The Deep End - Trigger Happy
Youtube rN6avab0fIY


/listening this to 1.5x speed to find the relevant verse was ... interesting
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wegro: Aren't those laser sites detachable?


Not easily, if one wants it to remain properly calibrated.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sexbots will eventually have lasers, blue LEDs and Dolby surround-sound systems.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dave0821: Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.

Taking the magazine out does absolutely nothing to the round that is chambered
What's the point of having a gun laying around if there isn't one in the pipe ready to go

At the clearing barrel on the range, watch a guy eject a round from the chamber, *then* remove the magazine. Before I could say anything, dumbest puts a round in the barrel (which I guess is much better than the alternatives).
Range safety was very much not pleased with him.


Hell, I've never fired a magazine-fed semiautomatic pistol and even I know that's bass-ackwards.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Sexbots will eventually have lasers, blue LEDs and Dolby surround-sound systems.


Back in the late eighties and nineties there was a particular Star Trek fanclub called the Patrick Stewart Estrogen Brigade.  They would have loved your interpretation of this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HFK: KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.


Why the Florida tag? The guy she shot isn't even from Fl. Maybe the cat came from Florida?


Because Kenosha is the Florida of Wisconsin.

/Beloit is the Mississippi
 
dave0821
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dave0821: Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.

Taking the magazine out does absolutely nothing to the round that is chambered
What's the point of having a gun laying around if there isn't one in the pipe ready to go

At the clearing barrel on the range, watch a guy eject a round from the chamber, *then* remove the magazine. Before I could say anything, dumbest puts a round in the barrel (which I guess is much better than the alternatives).
Range safety was very much not pleased with him.


If I had a nickel everytime I've seen that I'd have at least a buck thirty-five
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dave0821: Unobtanium: The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.

That alone will only work on certain guns, but reading between the lines, the magazine might still have been in the gun.

Taking the magazine out does absolutely nothing to the round that is chambered
What's the point of having a gun laying around if there isn't one in the pipe ready to go


"Streetwise, I like that."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: Shot through the thigh
And you're to blame
You give pussy
A bad name


But enough about Lauren Boebert.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns are ridiculously easy to clear.

That is all.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GUNS ARE NOT TOYS!!!!

They are cat toys.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mine goes off unexpectedly when it's near a pussy, too.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They uh, make laser toys FOR CATS that don't have handguns attached, you dumb bint.

If you're trying to kill your boyfriend, find a better way.


if you're trying to kill your boyfriend there are worse ways to go about it.

/3 laser toys for my kitties, zero guns.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PvtStash: GUNS ARE NOT TOYS!!!!

They are cat toys.


Some guns are toys.

A shotgun for skeet shooting is a toy. It is purchased and used primarily or solely for fun and recreation.

Dangerous? Sure. But still a toy.
 
