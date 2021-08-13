 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   When Incels Attack: UK Edition   (foxnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already do this?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early to talk about gun violence in the UK.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't these guys just kill themselves first?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.


Through a regulated process that I reckon is going to become a bit more tightly regulated now.

Other countries have guns, just generally not the corporate fetishism of the 'Murkan arms industry.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Why can't these guys just kill themselves first?


I'm sure plenty of them do.

They just never get any credit for it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image image 850x258]


People who wear glasses are unstable and should not be allowed access to firearms or social media?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.


The same way one gets an abortion where it's illegal.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: emersonbiggins: Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image image 850x258]

People who wear glasses are unstable and should not be allowed access to firearms or social media?


That's glassist!
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Didn't we already do this?


Yes but now Fox News whose constant stream of bullshiat these past several years helped radicalize this dude gets a bunch more clicks
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought incels with guns vacationed in the Niagara Falls area.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, there was a mass shooting in a country with strict gun laws therefore we need more guns everywhere.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those women who turned you down? Yeah - it wasn't about them.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: See, there was a mass shooting in a country with strict gun laws therefore we need more guns everywhere.


In all fairness, he was stopped by someone with a gun.
 
Drabblers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Beast story said he was a self-described Trump supporter.

Who would have guessed that wouldn't make the Fox "News" story?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.


Laws and regulations in a free society cannot prevent all crimes. Heck they don't even do that in countries with extremely authoritarian governments.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?


This guy was chubby with curly hair
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was this greened, we already have this topic covered.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: emersonbiggins: Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image image 850x258]

People who wear glasses are unstable and should not be allowed access to firearms or social media?


I do. And yes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
emersonbiggins: Do they pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image 850x258]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure what you're going for, but I know which two I'd approach at a party.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: emersonbiggins: Do they pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image 850x258]

[Fark user image image 425x130]

Not sure what you're going for, but I know which two I'd approach at a party.


My takeaway from that image is don't approach anyone whose last name is "Shooter."
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Young men used to have no choice but to excise their hormonal yearnings on herd animals, or whichever village girls were willing to tolerate their sprightly members.  The occasional crazy flare-up could stay relatively contained within a particular encampment or village.

Now they have automatic weapons and social media to augment all the same base hormones.

Hard to see where the narrative will end.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Didn't we already do this?


I'm always flummoxed when someone points out that a story was already greenlit.

I like to take the opportunity to tell a fun story about my life, like one of my earliest memories.

I was in nursery school and there was this one classmate who would sneak under the other kids' cots during nap time and push the kids to keep them from napping. I was scared of this kid and cowardly in general so just lived with it. But then it was my birthday and my mom and older brother came to school with cupcakes and juice. We all had a great time, until nap time. My brother saw I was upset and asked what was up. I told him about this kid who would ruin naptime with his under-cot shenanigans.

"Don't worry about it" he says then goes to our mom and says he wants to stay for nap time and they say it's OK and they setup an extra cot for him. Naptime starts and the kid crawls under my brother's cot (I guess he saw fresh meat) and as soon as he gets under, my brother starts jumping up and down on his cot. The cot is wrecked and the kid is screaming and my brother puts on this act "I was so scared! Something was under me, oh how scary!" And the kid is just sitting there moaning.

It was my second best birthday ever.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.


He was using a pump action shotgun which is licensable in the UK.

Read the article.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.


Said he had a license.  It was a shotgun
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you don't know how to do something, the best way to learn is to hang out with others who also don't know how to do that thing.
 
rga184
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.

The same way one gets an abortion where it's illegal.


Fish it out with a coat hanger?

\ I am going to hell for that.
 
rga184
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Joshudan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Didn't we already do this?

I'm always flummoxed when someone points out that a story was already greenlit.

I like to take the opportunity to tell a fun story about my life, like one of my earliest memories.

I was in nursery school and there was this one classmate who would sneak under the other kids' cots during nap time and push the kids to keep them from napping. I was scared of this kid and cowardly in general so just lived with it. But then it was my birthday and my mom and older brother came to school with cupcakes and juice. We all had a great time, until nap time. My brother saw I was upset and asked what was up. I told him about this kid who would ruin naptime with his under-cot shenanigans.

"Don't worry about it" he says then goes to our mom and says he wants to stay for nap time and they say it's OK and they setup an extra cot for him. Naptime starts and the kid crawls under my brother's cot (I guess he saw fresh meat) and as soon as he gets under, my brother starts jumping up and down on his cot. The cot is wrecked and the kid is screaming and my brother puts on this act "I was so scared! Something was under me, oh how scary!" And the kid is just sitting there moaning.

It was my second best birthday ever.


Oh, now you have to tell us your best.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: emersonbiggins: Do the pretty much look like this, give or take a tracksuit?

[Fark user image image 850x258]

People who wear glasses are unstable and should not be allowed access to firearms or social media?


I resemble that remark!
 
soupafi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why don't these incels just get a hooker?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: iheartscotch: One does kind of wonder how he got a gun in the UK.

Said he had a license.  It was a shotgun


Which had only recently been relicenced and returned to him after some earlier incident.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Young men used to have no choice but to excise their hormonal yearnings on herd animals, or whichever village girls were willing to tolerate their sprightly members.  The occasional crazy flare-up could stay relatively contained within a particular encampment or village.

Now they have automatic weapons and social media to augment all the same base hormones.

Hard to see where the narrative will end.


?????
 
smilbandit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
5, the deadliest mass shooting in a decade.  must be nice.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

soupafi: Why don't these incels just get a hooker?


They think that's "beneath them".
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?????


Hormones and guns.  An unconstructive societal combination.

Thank you for attending my TED talk.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.