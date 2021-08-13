 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   I'll have what she's having   (wgme.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A psychotic breakdown?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mmmmm. psychotic breakdown...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On second thought, let's not go to PA.

It's a silly place.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was she hot?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the second naked woman in a couple of months to do this, or is this the same damn woman and this station is REALLY slow on reporting?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: Is this the second naked woman in a couple of months to do this, or is this the same damn woman and this station is REALLY slow on reporting?


I'll answer my own stupid question. - this is new. The original crazy naked woman was from Florida.

https://www.the-sun.com/news/3037915/n​aked-woman-trashes-restaurant-tasered-​cops-florida/
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Was she hot?


The people you would like to engage in antics like this never do.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Port Angeles?
Last time I was there it was a sleepy little place with 50% hippies and 50% loggers.
I wonder which side she came from?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She ended up having to go to a hospital, police say, possibly because of a bad reaction to drugs she may have taken."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
> Naked woman breaks into restaurant, destroys it,

repeat

> then into hotel, breaks more things

Oh! New hotness!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fitting song from a fellow Washingtonian...

Jerry Cantrell - Psychotic Break
Youtube p5Qu4LOxzeg
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did she go on a road trip or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: Did she go on a road trip or something?

[Fark user image 588x444]


Though I guess she was a Kindred spirit.

/I'll let myself out now
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meth?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: cretinbob: Was she hot?

The people you would like to engage in antics like this never do.


Objection. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks pretty hot, even when totally off the hot/crazy graph
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Did she go on a road trip or something?

[Fark user image 588x444]


She looks like she sees Russia from her back yard 24/7.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did she have a poodle under one arm and a two-foot salami under the other?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: TWX: Did she go on a road trip or something?

[Fark user image 588x444]

She looks like she sees Russia from her back yard 24/7.


Tina fey?
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: MikeyFuccon: cretinbob: Was she hot?

The people you would like to engage in antics like this never do.

Objection.  [Fark user image 247x256]

Looks pretty hot, even when totally off the hot/crazy graph


That is this woman:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: 8tReAsUrEz: MikeyFuccon: cretinbob: Was she hot?

The people you would like to engage in antics like this never do.

Objection.  [Fark user image 247x256]

Looks pretty hot, even when totally off the hot/crazy graph

That is this woman:
[Fark user image image 850x642]


Man, the last few years have not been kind to the Overly Attached Girlfriend
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: TWX: 8tReAsUrEz: MikeyFuccon: cretinbob: Was she hot?

The people you would like to engage in antics like this never do.

Objection.  [Fark user image 247x256]

Looks pretty hot, even when totally off the hot/crazy graph

That is this woman:
[Fark user image image 850x642]

Man, the last few years have not been kind to the Overly Attached Girlfriend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So Subby wants to know what a bath salts overdose is like?

/hard pass, bro
 
