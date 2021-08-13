 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Stealth cabin in the woods blends into forest. Hopefully, they and the local wildlife can recall which direction to walk toward or away from, and on which side is the entrance   (fieldmag.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Nature, Natural World, Getaway, conceptual cabin hospitality project features, square-foot prototype cabin, design-minded project, micro cabins, design team  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 11:15 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the Predator of cabins.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a lot of dead birds in their future.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll burn just like every other forest will.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dead of winter, bright sunlight.
Show me that
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do you want or need something so strange, first of all, and second, aren't you going to spend a lot of time scraping moss and birdshiat off of it?
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IgG4: I see a lot of dead birds in their future.


Only until it gets dirty from sitting in the friggin' woods.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are vampires using it as a way station?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why do you want or need something so strange, first of all, and second, aren't you going to spend a lot of time scraping moss and birdshiat off of it?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why do you want or need something so strange, first of all, and second, aren't you going to spend a lot of time scraping moss and birdshiat off of it?


Think extreme hunting blind where you can hunt in comfort.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Are vampires using it as a way station?

[Fark user image 425x236]


I thought vampires weren't supposed to have reflections.

/never figured out if that applied to their clothes and other personal effects
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Gyrfalcon: Why do you want or need something so strange, first of all, and second, aren't you going to spend a lot of time scraping moss and birdshiat off of it?

Think extreme hunting blind where you can hunt in comfort.


That defeats the whole purpose of hunting.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Come little bunny come with me
Happy we will always be
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Herr Morgenstern: Are vampires using it as a way station?

[Fark user image 425x236]

I thought vampires weren't supposed to have reflections.

/never figured out if that applied to their clothes and other personal effects


That's D, he's a half vampire. The full vampire is inside the structure, which is a mirrored cube. It's a whole thing in the movie.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should fill that thing up with widows.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why do you want or need something so strange, first of all, and second, aren't you going to spend a lot of time scraping moss and birdshiat off of it?


Birds also.... if a large animal runs into it, you gonna have instant company / gore....
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.