Pittsburgh building partially collapses. Crumbling infrastructure trifecta now in play
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My power is supposed to be on by 11:30 tonight.
My hopes are not high.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A firefighter was treated for... glass in the eye!?

NSFW no no no no no NSFW
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?


Right! "It came out of nowhere!" is for earthquakes and falling planes. And sink holes.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pittsburgh... public... safety!"
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Little by little, or all at once?

Saw a little newslet this morning on BAM, IRAN, which was 70% destroyed by an earthquake many years ago. It is a perfect example of people willfully avoiding upgrading their architecture. Like Hue Vietnam, there were a lot of traditional structures that people wanted to preserve. Same with Kathmandu, Nepal. But in BAM, the quake came at 2 am and killed tens of thousands of people as they slept.

There is an old joke. Not as old as Bam, Iran, but old. The two ugliest words in the English language are "deferred maintenance." They are probably the most dangerous words too. The US needs to get modern again before it gets ancient. Little by little or all at once.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skybird659: Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?

Right! "It came out of nowhere!" is for earthquakes and falling planes. And sink holes.


And meteors.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
one way or another Frank, Dennis and Charlie are behind this. those rascals!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kind of buried a key fact there. The place was struck by lightning yesterday. Something should have been done before a dog walker needed to flee in terror.

I've been to that Nakama across the street. Watching a building collapse was probably a better experience than the lousy meal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Free bricks!
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Swirl Penguins?  That's the name of your farking ice cream shop?

I'd have hit you with lightning, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bummer about the gran opening
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?


"Public safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation. She said early reports suggested lightning may have struck the building, but she could not confirm that. "

There were some pretty strong storms in the area last night.  Some of my friends reporting trees down in surrounding neighborhoods...
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Little by little, or all at once?

Saw a little newslet this morning on BAM, IRAN, which was 70% destroyed by an earthquake many years ago. It is a perfect example of people willfully avoiding upgrading their architecture. Like Hue Vietnam, there were a lot of traditional structures that people wanted to preserve. Same with Kathmandu, Nepal. But in BAM, the quake came at 2 am and killed tens of thousands of people as they slept.

There is an old joke. Not as old as Bam, Iran, but old. The two ugliest words in the English language are "deferred maintenance." They are probably the most dangerous words too. The US needs to get modern again before it gets ancient. Little by little or all at once.


This. Thisity thisity this.

I don't miss Beijing but holy fark that's a fast-moving city. I'd go away for a week and come back farking lost; the usual landmarks had all been demolished and something else built in my brief absence. Happened more times than I could even count really. My old partner in crime used make ruinous fun of me about it:
"Hey, Klez, you okay? Saw you in the waiting room at the doctor as I passed this afternoon."
"Huh? That's my yoga studio."
"It was. Do try to keep up."
"That does explain a few things. Figured it was just a new asana or something."
"Idiot."

Somehow we're meant to believe the United States can't do better than that? Pull the other one.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A privately owned building is not infrastructure dooshsubmitter.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Swirl Penguins?  That's the name of your farking ice cream shop?

I'd have hit you with lightning, too.


"Swirl Penguins" sounds like a group name for Penguin grade school bullies and involves a toilet.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: My power is supposed to be on by 11:30 tonight.
My hopes are not high.


Ouch, where are you in Pittsburgh? Finally got power back after some fits and starts around 7:45 PM in Mt. Lebo. Last night's storms were insane.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: A privately owned building is not infrastructure dooshsubmitter.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what crumbling infrastructure in Pittsburgh looks like.  When a private building collapses in the South Side nowadays, it's usually being deliberately torn down and replaced due to gentrification.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kind of buried a key fact there. The place was struck by lightning yesterday. Something should have been done before a dog walker needed to flee in terror.

I've been to that Nakama across the street. Watching a building collapse was probably a better experience than the lousy meal.


It was ok 20 years ago.  It has to be pretty stale as a concept by now.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: My power is supposed to be on by 11:30 tonight.
My hopes are not high.


Mine to, it cane back on at 7pm yesterday. Still showing as out of power....

Hope yours come back on soon.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skybird659: Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?

Right! "It came out of nowhere!" is for earthquakes and falling planes. And sink holes.


Supposedly the building was recently renovated. Right now the smart money is that the owners only changed the inside and might have removed something structural, or didn't bother to check behind the drywall and missed water damage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ben Rothlisberger has been crumbling for a while, but I didn't know he was infrastructure.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: 2fardownthread: Little by little, or all at once?

Saw a little newslet this morning on BAM, IRAN, which was 70% destroyed by an earthquake many years ago. It is a perfect example of people willfully avoiding upgrading their architecture. Like Hue Vietnam, there were a lot of traditional structures that people wanted to preserve. Same with Kathmandu, Nepal. But in BAM, the quake came at 2 am and killed tens of thousands of people as they slept.

There is an old joke. Not as old as Bam, Iran, but old. The two ugliest words in the English language are "deferred maintenance." They are probably the most dangerous words too. The US needs to get modern again before it gets ancient. Little by little or all at once.

This. Thisity thisity this.

I don't miss Beijing but holy fark that's a fast-moving city. I'd go away for a week and come back farking lost; the usual landmarks had all been demolished and something else built in my brief absence. Happened more times than I could even count really. My old partner in crime used make ruinous fun of me about it:
"Hey, Klez, you okay? Saw you in the waiting room at the doctor as I passed this afternoon."
"Huh? That's my yoga studio."
"It was. Do try to keep up."
"That does explain a few things. Figured it was just a new asana or something."
"Idiot."

Somehow we're meant to believe the United States can't do better than that? Pull the other one.


Damn. I thought Gibson was kidding when he had nanobuildings in "Idoru" that were constantly remaking the skyline.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The buildings are just depressed that Dear Leader wasn't restored today and now we'll never have infrastructure week.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: skybird659: Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?

Right! "It came out of nowhere!" is for earthquakes and falling planes. And sink holes.

And meteors.


And failures of the rhythm method.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Ragin' Asian: Kind of buried a key fact there. The place was struck by lightning yesterday. Something should have been done before a dog walker needed to flee in terror.

I've been to that Nakama across the street. Watching a building collapse was probably a better experience than the lousy meal.

It was ok 20 years ago.  It has to be pretty stale as a concept by now.


I think they may have just gone on hiatus due to COVID, but one of my favorite spots was Chaya in Squirrel Hill. Wonderful sushi and Japanese cuisine in general. They grew wasabi in the garden out back and shaved it on your plate.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: functionisalwaystaken: Ragin' Asian: Kind of buried a key fact there. The place was struck by lightning yesterday. Something should have been done before a dog walker needed to flee in terror.

I've been to that Nakama across the street. Watching a building collapse was probably a better experience than the lousy meal.

It was ok 20 years ago.  It has to be pretty stale as a concept by now.

I think they may have just gone on hiatus due to COVID, but one of my favorite spots was Chaya in Squirrel Hill. Wonderful sushi and Japanese cuisine in general. They grew wasabi in the garden out back and shaved it on your plate.


Website says closed, not just hiatus.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Gyrfalcon: skybird659: Majin_Buu: FTA: It came out of nowhere," she said.

Any bets on how long until the followup showing that it didn't in fact "come out of nowhere", but happened after years of warnings were ignored because it would cost to much to fix in the eyes of the property owner?

Right! "It came out of nowhere!" is for earthquakes and falling planes. And sink holes.

And meteors.

And failures of the rhythm method.


No, I think then we know exactly where both you and it came from.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Little by little, or all at once?

Saw a little newslet this morning on BAM, IRAN, which was 70% destroyed by an earthquake many years ago. It is a perfect example of people willfully avoiding upgrading their architecture. Like Hue Vietnam, there were a lot of traditional structures that people wanted to preserve. Same with Kathmandu, Nepal. But in BAM, the quake came at 2 am and killed tens of thousands of people as they slept.

There is an old joke. Not as old as Bam, Iran, but old. The two ugliest words in the English language are "deferred maintenance." They are probably the most dangerous words too. The US needs to get modern again before it gets ancient. Little by little or all at once.


Our lowest-bid construction won't have a chance to get ancient.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"That's a nice Ice Cream Shop yous has, be a shame if something was to happen to it ."
 
