 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   First week of school and already a school shooting and a dead child   (kob.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, English-language films, Violence, APS police officer, middle school, city's second homicide, APS officials, High school, Washington Middle School Monday  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 10:38 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said both the victim and suspect are around 13 years old.

Cop-talk for "closer to 15, held back a couple times, cause of the shooting: another stupid gang beef, but if we say that straightforwardly we'll catch a ration of hell from the gentry karens on the school board who wanted us defunded this time last year."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Overachievers. Gold star.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe the shooter was afraid for his life.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
13 and no mention of parents being arrested for gun violations or gross child endangerment? Please for a non american farker explain how this happens?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's what your Founding Fathers would have wanted.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.


Well, one way to make things better will be to try the 13 year old perp as an adult. That will make everything a whole lot better.

And let's get a look at the twisted logic here. Even 13 year olds have 2nd amendment rights, but 13 year olds do not have legal authority to make adult decisions, but they can be tried as adults. Please feel free to add some more absurdity to what passes for common sense in the US.
 
Uppervalleyfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: 13 and no mention of parents being arrested for gun violations or gross child endangerment? Please for a non american farker explain how this happens?


Lynyrd Skynyrd - Saturday Night Special
Youtube 3vF66CsYEnc
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.


Ever wonder why you don't speak German?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: 13 and no mention of parents being arrested for gun violations or gross child endangerment? Please for a non american farker explain how this happens?


No fault divorce and welfare?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kid's13. Couldn't have known what he was doing. A stern talking to and you should just let him go.

No crying over spilt blood!
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought there were multiple kids that added up to 13.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only surprise here is that it took until Friday to happen.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if there had been a good kid with a gun.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There will be more.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In before Farkers talking about how they had guns at 13 and it was totally fine because they were responsible so it's not the guns and therefore and such as.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.

Well, one way to make things better will be to try the 13 year old perp as an adult. That will make everything a whole lot better.

And let's get a look at the twisted logic here. Even 13 year olds have 2nd amendment rights, but 13 year olds do not have legal authority to make adult decisions, but they can be tried as adults. Please feel free to add some more absurdity to what passes for common sense in the US.


That's not entirely true. If the kid is white, the almost certainly not be tried as an adult. That's just for blacks.
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Charge the kids parents with Capital Murder
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New incentive that combines both American school tropes --. Wear a mask in in school, get a gun as a reward.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: 13 and no mention of parents being arrested for gun violations or gross child endangerment? Please for a non american farker explain how this happens?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.

Well, one way to make things better will be to try the 13 year old perp as an adult. That will make everything a whole lot better.

And let's get a look at the twisted logic here. Even 13 year olds have 2nd amendment rights, but 13 year olds do not have legal authority to make adult decisions, but they can be tried as adults. Please feel free to add some more absurdity to what passes for common sense in the US.


You are looking for things that no longer exist. Common sense has been freedumbed right out the door. We have become a society of spoiled brats that want all the freedoms, but can't be burdened with any of the responsibilities. You have seen who gets elected as representatives in the US, no? Money for political campaigns is all that matters, and we have a lot of crazy rich people that donate a lot of money to politicians that see things their way.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An eighth grader at the middle school told KOB 4 it was his new friend that got shot. He said an earlier fight led up to the shooting and it was just his second day of school.

Oof. Bully decides to teach the new kid who's in charge at that school, new kid fights back, bully shoots him.

On a side note I wish they'd hadn't specified a) the source's grade and b) that he was friends with the new kid who got shot.

They just painted a giant bulls-eye on this kid. If the other kid who shot him is in a gang I guarantee you they know exactly who this source is.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.


'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

soupafi: Charge the kids parents with Capital Murder


Nope. It's freedumbs from here on out.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dammit, hit "Add Comment" too soon.

All they had to put was

"A number of students at the school told us an earlier fight led up to the shooting. It was the victim's second day at a new school."

That's it. That's all.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: 13 and no mention of parents being arrested for gun violations or gross child endangerment? Please for a non american farker explain how this happens?


It's a pretty preliminary story. Local news will probably follow up with who gets charged with what once they start investigating. Could be parents, sure, but could also be grampa/uncle/older brother/etc.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fredbox: Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens


You're right. We just have to outlaw children. Problem solved!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: There will be more.


Well, the Tree of Liberty is very thirsty (probably due to global warming), and desires blood. The blood of children apparently. Don't think of them as "victims". Think of them as patriots.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: In before Farkers talking about how they had guns at 13 and it was totally fine because they were responsible so it's not the guns and therefore and such as.


Nope, sorry.  It was my generation and slightly later that popularized school shootings.  In fact at my high school the summer after I graduated we had one after driver's education class.

Thing is now they are so common they don't make the news.  And what happens?  People become numb to it.  We're now watching grade school shootings and doing nothing.

Maybe if schools had oil, our country would care... until then...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: fredbox: Madman drummers bummers: Oh well. Nothing we can do about it.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens

You're right. We just have to outlaw children. Problem solved!


But then you'll have people saying things like "you'll pry my children from my cold dead hands" or even creepier "you'll pry my cold dead children..."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This wouldn't have happened if there had been a good kid with a gun.


Good kids know not to fark with guns.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: foo monkey: This wouldn't have happened if there had been a good kid with a gun.

Good kids know not to fark with guns.


Define good.  This kid is only 13 and already has his first score on the board.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.