 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Tropical Storm Fred set to hit Florida as soon as he removes his cardigan, shoes   (thehill.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Fred, Current wind speeds of Fred, heavy rainfall, Tropical Depression, Hurricane Andrew, tropical storm, heavy rain  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 9:46 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess, on the plus side, it will help brake up the red tide and dead zone.

if the forecast hold this will be bit of rain and some wind.

Being a fraidy cat , I'ma going to wait it out out the Waffle house.
It's really  just an excuse  for a pecan waffle, 4 sunnys on top and a whole lot of sausages.
Pro tip.
Bring a handle for the coffee, relations and staff.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't tell me what to do
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he too sexy for his shirt?
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Is he too sexy for his shirt?


He's got an Ascot on top of that shirt.

cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pray for Alab....oh it might hit Alabama
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Won't you be, oh won't you be my neighbor?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For decades now, I've been doing the same lame joke whenever the weather is stormy or otherwise miserable: softly humming "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you turn on all those ventilators we just sent you full blast, you might blow Fred into Alabama.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kris_Romm: Unobtanium: Is he too sexy for his shirt?

He's got an Ascot on top of that shirt.

[cheatsheet.com image 850x640]


That's not an ascot. That's a kerchief.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is an ascot, but for most of Seven Psychopaths he wears it as a cravat.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The first storm that's bad enough to send people to shelters should have a hell of an impact on Covid numbers in the South.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.