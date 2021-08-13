 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   And there it is: Teacher sent to the hospital with lacerations and "a pretty good knot on the back of his head" after altercation with a violent animal upset that the school was protecting their daughter from a deadly contagious disease   (nbcnews.com) divider line
47
    More: Murica, NBC, Amador County, California, Education, California State Route 49, Sutter Creek, California, Teacher, first day of school, Mask  
•       •       •

876 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 9:28 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't read the parent being arrested and charged with felony assault and battery. If people are free to beat on teachers for them requiring masking rules are followed it would appear the opposite is true as well to do to the unmasked.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he make her wear this?


heavencostumes.com.auView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, if teachers go the way of other professions, too little pay, too much risk, we're looking at what?
Few schools, fewer seats, fewer working parents, smaller and incrementally less educated work force?

Sounds like a bad plan.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: I didn't read the parent being arrested and charged with felony assault and battery. If people are free to beat on teachers for them requiring masking rules are followed it would appear the opposite is true as well to do to the unmasked.


biography.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully there is a rally at the school tomorrow. Advertise it as a place to punch an unmasked parent that has always been an irritation with the bonus of no criminal charges will be brought. I bet a decent group of masked people would show to beat on some idiots.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

parasol: So, if teachers go the way of other professions, too little pay, too much risk, we're looking at what?
Few schools, fewer seats, fewer working parents, smaller and incrementally less educated work force?

Sounds like a bad plan.


Uneducated children means, more Republican voters to replace the anti-vaxxers sacrificing their lives to make Joe Biden look bad, during the delta spike. All this is moot, when the omega variant hits.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.


I expect these asshats to spend a lot of time in prison.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to go Han Solo on these chucklefarks.  Shoot first.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I apologize on behalf of California, but it's in an expected place. They'd better bring charges against that scumbag.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.

I expect these asshats to spend a lot of time in prison.


I'll believe it when I see it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Name the parent and let the internet do its thing you cowards
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest the parent and throw him in jail.

Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.

Let his failure of a family be financially responsible for educating what will almost certainly grow into as worthless a piece of shiat as all the rest of them. She can join her father in jail when she inevitably self destructs.

/no more compassion. None.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Arrest the parent and throw him in jail.

Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.

Let his failure of a family be financially responsible for educating what will almost certainly grow into as worthless a piece of shiat as all the rest of them. She can join her father in jail when she inevitably self destructs.

/no more compassion. None.


The parent belongs in jail but the kid may be better served by going to a different public school but public education and socialization with others is what keeps the whack job brigade from growing from the current level.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: the kid may be better served by going to a different public school but public education and socialization with others is what keeps the whack job brigade from growing from the current level.


Then the parents should be given the option of surrendering their parental rights and allowing the child to be raised by others who are demonstrably less useless members of society.

If not that, they can all fark the hell off.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you have to wonder why your child keeps getting in trouble - look in the mirror
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If that kid ever gets grounded for fighting at school he's got some great ammunition against dad
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read that as "lactations" and was very confused.

I should probably stop drinking for the night.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

parasol: So, if teachers go the way of other professions, too little pay, too much risk, we're looking at what?
Few schools, fewer seats, fewer working parents, smaller and incrementally less educated work force?

Sounds like a bad plan.


*looks at last half century of united states socioeconomic trajectory*

can't say we didn't try! or... i guess you can but that's a technicality
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.


A lot of people are going to die because of stupid. And many will not be at fault. This is our new normal.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.


It's not clear that the child did anything wrong.  Worse case, she went to school without a mask, which was properly corrected by a teacher.  Don't punish children for the actions of their idiot parents.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

parasol: So, if teachers go the way of other professions, too little pay, too much risk, we're looking at what?
Few schools, fewer seats, fewer working parents, smaller and incrementally less educated work force?

Sounds like a bad plan.


Or, to put it another way, it's the R's plan for America.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've suspected that humans are a failed species for a while now but shiat like this confirms it.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

valenumr: Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.

A lot of people are going to die because of stupid. And many will not be at fault. This is our new normal.


That is the story of human history.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: valenumr: Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.

A lot of people are going to die because of stupid. And many will not be at fault. This is our new normal.

That is the story of human history.


Mostly, people are shiat.
 
Suflig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mass social psychosis. This is what the Mayans warned us about
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.


Agreed, but if they have anything file a lawsuit. Making them poor is a good abject life lesson on why violence is the last refuge of the incompetent for the kids.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take their kids away. This is abuse and neglect.

We don't pay any teacher enough to put up with this sh*t.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm married to my second wife, both are teachers. Not polygamy, you sick farks but my ex was one too.

Don't let their easy demeanour to get in bed rapidly snow your understanding of how tough they are.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why was the assailant not charged under anti-terror statues?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think that one school district in Georgia has it right--one school for the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.  Put them all in one place, let them get sick and die, and everyone else can carry on with their lives.

It's the ideal experiment, too. If the virus is fake/masks don't work/vaccines are deadly/God will take care of you, well, then this is your opportunity to prove it. Step up and put your kids' lives on the line, motherfarker. It's what you want, isn't it?

Let's give them the chance to do just that, eh?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These animals are savages. I blame their culture. Why won't their leaders speak out?  Sad!
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Arrest the parent and throw him in jail.

Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.

Let his failure of a family be financially responsible for educating what will almost certainly grow into as worthless a piece of shiat as all the rest of them. She can join her father in jail when she inevitably self destructs.

/no more compassion. None.


I would give the kid the benefit of the doubt since they did come out wearing the mask.  We didn't hear that the kid assaulted anyone.  At least give them a chance. We ARE hearing that the fastest growing denomination in the the US is unaffiliated.  People that come from f'd up families can become better than their origins.

I'm sayin': I understand.
 
Iczer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I didn't read the parent being arrested and charged with felony assault and battery. If people are free to beat on teachers for them requiring masking rules are followed it would appear the opposite is true as well to do to the unmasked.


THIS. The only thing I could find with a quick scan of TFA was "It was unclear if the parent sustained any injuries, but he was banned from being on campus, according to KCRA." Who gives a shiat if the parent was injured? They literally committed assault.
 
schubie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First they need to press charges. Then they need to clean up all of the mercury left over from the gold rush. shiat's worse than lead.
 
skybird659
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: eurotrader: I didn't read the parent being arrested and charged with felony assault and battery. If people are free to beat on teachers for them requiring masking rules are followed it would appear the opposite is true as well to do to the unmasked.

[biography.com image 850x478]


Why are you picking on Betty? she's the kindest White woman out there!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



That image is straight from right wing cuckoo land.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For the umpteenth time - these people do not care about their kids or their health or safety or any of that stuff.   They are simply assholes being encouraged by other assholes online and on the air.   That  is how Trump got "elected" and it works.
 
skybird659
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully there is a rally at the school tomorrow. Advertise it as a place to punch an unmasked parent that has always been an irritation with the bonus of no criminal charges will be brought. I bet a decent group of masked people would show to beat on some idiots.


Doesn't work that way . Masked people, by definition, CARE about others.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Iczer: eurotrader: I didn't read the parent being arrested and charged with felony assault and battery. If people are free to beat on teachers for them requiring masking rules are followed it would appear the opposite is true as well to do to the unmasked.

THIS. The only thing I could find with a quick scan of TFA was "It was unclear if the parent sustained any injuries, but he was banned from being on campus, according to KCRA." Who gives a shiat if the parent was injured? They literally committed assault.


The only reason it'd be relevant is for me to laugh at them.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Benevolent Misanthrope: After the parent got into an argument with the principal, a male teacher intervened, the superintendent said. The situation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the teacher "bleeding," according to Gibson.

And the take-away for this will be that the parent won.  Especially since being banned from campus seems to be the only punishment he faces.

Expect to see more of these stories.

I expect these asshats to spend a lot of time in prison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why are parents against other people trying to keep them healthy.

No masks and no vaccine only prolong this hell scape we're living in
 
jayphat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 843x843]


That image is straight from right wing cuckoo land.


I wish I could respond to these people, for the umpteenth time all at once, YOU DO NOT HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO SPIT IN MY FACE. That is assault. And you not wearing a mask is orders of magnitude worse. Nor is there a constitutional right that says you never have to wear a mask, or that the government cannot tell you to do so in certain circumstances. Don't believe me? Why do you have to wash your hands before doing food prep for the public?
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

parasol: So, if teachers go the way of other professions, too little pay, too much risk, we're looking at what?
Few schools, fewer seats, fewer working parents, smaller and incrementally less educated work force?

Sounds like a bad plan.


This is CA.  The public school teachers should have Cadillac benefits for life and generous pensions, legal defense from their union.
Even if the school declines to prosecute, the teacher should press criminal and civil action.  The parent should be arrested, and deprived of any money or property they somehow accumulated.
In red states like LA, it's 99% charter schools, low pay, crap benefits, and no job security.  Abuse them all you like, they are generally poor and don't have a union.
 
skybird659
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Arrest the parent and throw him in jail.

Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.

Let his failure of a family be financially responsible for educating what will almost certainly grow into as worthless a piece of shiat as all the rest of them. She can join her father in jail when she inevitably self destructs.

/no more compassion. None.


Ban the parent, not the kid. Break the cycle!
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Arrest the parent and throw him in jail.

Ban the kid from all public education for the rest of her life.

Let his failure of a family be financially responsible for educating what will almost certainly grow into as worthless a piece of shiat as all the rest of them. She can join her father in jail when she inevitably self destructs.

/no more compassion. None.


Pocket ninja losing this amount of cool is all you need to know about where we are.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.