 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Stop Or my mom will kick (you in the crotch)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Chicago Police Department, Police, Chicago police officer, Police brutality, Chicago, Constable, Eva Flores, Chicago hospital  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 1:35 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SheSeemsNice.jpg
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Her cop killing sons come by it honestly genetically?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That lady is straight for the streets.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never been kicked there, my hands have always been swift and sure.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.