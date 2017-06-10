 Skip to content
(NYPost) Weeners Subby doesn't understand how doing this is 'expressing oneself'   (nypost.com) divider line
47
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You've got to make him express himself
Hey, hey, hey, hey
So, if you want it right now, make him show you how
Express what he's got, six kidney beans in his c*ck!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you made me click on NYPost. Dayum that paper sucks.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a better question about all that.
Do those last two on the right looked gnawed upon?
"Cause I'm thinking they do and that is just a bridge to far for me.

3 beans. That it. If It was good enough for Jack, it's good enough for me.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they made of wax by chance?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not what you look like
When you're doin', what you're doin'
It's what you're doin', when you're doin'
What you look like you're doin'

Express yourself.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expresso beano!

dictionary.comView Full Size


Harry's cockblocking spell.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were magic beans?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how long they where stuck before he gave up and went to the doctor?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put yourself to the test
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is me expressing myself and I don't need six kidney beans to do it!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a lot of questions and I don't want answers for any of them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I got a better question about all that.
Do those last two on the right looked gnawed upon?
"Cause I'm thinking they do and that is just a bridge to far for me.

3 beans. That it. If It was good enough for Jack, it's good enough for me.


yep, the chewy ones freak me out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man's "expressing himself" is another man's "Time served"....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I did this, I used jumbo Lima beans. Just sayin'.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those beans in your jeans or are you just happy to legu-me?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Maybe they were magic beans?


No, musical fruit.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those must have been some saucy beans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.cinemaexpress.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 words. Kidney bean hummus.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it ain't just me but I can only count 5 beans in that picture......
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penile Passage is the name of my Mumblebjork tribute choir
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Maybe they were magic beans?


The lesser-known fairy-tale of Jack-Off the Beanstalk?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time express yourself with pastel sprinkles. It probably won't hurt coming out... if they come out.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N.W.A. - Express Yourself (Lyrics)
Youtube zCPR4ZN772s

Cause some don't agree with how I do this
I get straight and meditate like a Buddhist.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHARLES WRIGHT EXPRESS YOURSELF
Youtube jW4VZ5J0fNQ
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Next time express yourself with pastel sprinkles. It probably won't hurt coming out... if they come out.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 227x223]


There's a fine line between "Dippin' Dots dispenser" and "unicorn jizz".
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Maybe they were magic beans?

The lesser-known fairy-tale of Jack-Off the Beanstalk?


Mind if I pull out a "Jack-in-the-bean-stalk" on this sub-thread?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Next time express yourself with pastel sprinkles. It probably won't hurt coming out... if they come out.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 227x223]


Now I almost wish my work had urine tests.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I felt an involuntary pinch in my dick just reading that article
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

frankb00th: 3 words. Kidney bean hummus.


What kinda arse tries to make hummus with kidney beans? The same type that uses it for a "dipping" sauce.
Save it for the potatoes, or better yet, a covered dish.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the hell am I supposed to get them into my kidneys if not through the penis?

/Asking for a friend
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I felt an involuntary pinch in my dick just reading that article


Without meds, nice.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Worst shadow-play of Jack and the Bean Stalk, ever.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good God, people. Just like with your other holes, don't go sticking just anything and everything up them. Use good-quality dildos, and spring for actual medical grade sounds.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/your urethra is a whole lot stretcher than you think it is.
//you're welcome.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*stretchier, stupid autocorrect.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Good God, people. Just like with your other holes, don't go sticking just anything and everything up them. Use good-quality dildos, and spring for actual medical grade sounds.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

/your urethra is a whole lot stretcher than you think it is.
//you're welcome.


Sounds like fun.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blender61: frankb00th: 3 words. Kidney bean hummus.

What kinda arse tries to make hummus with kidney beans? The same type that uses it for a "dipping" sauce.
Save it for the potatoes, or better yet, a covered dish.


Any bean can be used to make a hummus. I have used blackbeans to make a tex mex hummus and it turned out great.
I am not sure what you mean by the rest of your reply however.
Especially the parts about being an ass, potatoes and covered dishes.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's probably lucky that it didn't work. He probably would have put an eye out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Good God, people. Just like with your other holes, don't go sticking just anything and everything up them. Use good-quality dildos, and spring for actual medical grade sounds.

[Fark user image 425x425]

/your urethra is a whole lot stretcher than you think it is.
//you're welcome.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


nope.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: austerity101: Good God, people. Just like with your other holes, don't go sticking just anything and everything up them. Use good-quality dildos, and spring for actual medical grade sounds.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

/your urethra is a whole lot stretcher than you think it is.
//you're welcome.

Sounds like fun.


A lot of unconventional things are fun if you're into them.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: austerity101: Good God, people. Just like with your other holes, don't go sticking just anything and everything up them. Use good-quality dildos, and spring for actual medical grade sounds.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

/your urethra is a whole lot stretcher than you think it is.
//you're welcome.

Sounds like fun.


Fetish puns!

Eh, people are into some weird sh*t. But they should still do it as safely and risk-free as possible. Sounding is some delicate work and you definitely have to listen to your body. The last thing you want to do is tear your urethra, yikes. Your best bet is to let gravity take over--medical sounds help with this, because they're surgical steel and their weight will do the work for you rather than you trying to jam it down your peehole and hurting yourself.

People make really dumb decisions when they're horny. Always research weird sh*t before you try it, because fetishists have already provided lots of advice for you on the internet. Educate yourself!  Knowing is half the battle.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: People make really dumb decisions when they're horny.



Yep. Like marriage. That's a pricey mistake to make.
 
