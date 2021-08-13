 Skip to content
(AP News)   Grand Ope.... er.... Closing?   (apnews.com)
20
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was confused by the first headline before they edited it as well.....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See. Maybe ICE is a bad idea.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I see a stern talking-to in that contractor's immediate future.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sweet! Free wood.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Vendor Michael Martial told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was walking toward the store when the front of the building crumbled forward."

The front fell off?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Omega Mart plays dirty, I see.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No bonita.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fishseekingbicycle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://images.app.goo.gl/7BD42sYaLLW​x​pvSL8
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Store now changing its name to Era Bonita
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never give up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: FTA:

"Vendor Michael Martial told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was walking toward the store when the front of the building crumbled forward."

The front fell off?


And fell into the swamp.
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Skwishmitten: I see a stern talking-to in that contractor's immediate future.


FTA: The store is in a strip mall built in 1979

Pretty sure it's just an old unmaintained building kind of problem.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grand Opening Grand Closing
Youtube 5zwABievfNw
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Minnesota-like typing detected.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chinese builders?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"There were three homeless people trapped under it," Martial said. "Two were able to get out on their own free will. The third one was actually hit in the back of the head. He was gushing blood."


this war on homeless is getting out of hand!

also, they got out of their own free will?  like they were possibly going to choose to stay there?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Unrepentant Fool: FTA:

"Vendor Michael Martial told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was walking toward the store when the front of the building crumbled forward."

The front fell off?

And fell into the swamp.


But it's a dry swamp!
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Never give up!

[Fark user image image 500x623]


Thats the one!
 
