(The Scottish Sun)   Tourist who didn't even get a blurry picture savages Loch Ness in scathing review after failing to spot legendary 'monster'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
19
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO ABERDEEN!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cock Ness Monster only arises when ye don't expect it, laddie.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nessie is currently involved in contract negotiations at this time and is unable to make personal appearances.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til he visits all those churches
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interns Day at The Scum...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoot, mon
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want some salt for that butthurt?

Reviewer Gary Philips said: "It must just be your bad luck.

"We are camping by the loch, and Nessie has just come out straight in front of us... awesome.  "Then... if wasn't enough, a bloody UFO just flew over! What a day, love Scotland".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Then the LSD kicked in.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, it's your responsibility to fake any video or photos.
Can't encounter what doesn't exist.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nessy came to the US for a visit that day. Stopped by our barbecue. S/he really liked my potato salad.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where's the link to the naked guy?
 
Monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to Scotland with my family for a couple weeks a few years ago. Took a boat tour of Loch Ness. It was really nice. Informative, beautiful, and got to drink some nice scotch on a boat. Had a decent pub lunch outside next to the water in nice weather. Joked around with the kids about "Nessie".
Chill out dude. Enjoy your surroundings.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Did you hum Synchronicity II by The Police at any point?  Because that's important.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tourists are the worst.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


(Based on actual reviews.)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
