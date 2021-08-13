 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Hence the reason why you shouldn't go on a cruise right now   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Cruise ship, Holland America Line, Cruise line, Carnival cruise ship, Belize Tourism Board, dozen cases of Covid-19, crew members, negative Covid-19 test  
•       •       •

983 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 6:09 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a note from the couple on the 1st floor of the building that they'll be out of town the end of this month (they want me to check on their pets/feed/water them).  They're avid cruise fans.  I'm rather concerned when they come back...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have been on precisely one cruise. It was meh. I won't say "never" but I would be selective about it. Maybe a river cruise in Europe. Pretty much never a huge cruise ship again.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I will never understand the urge to cruise in the middle of a pandemic.  Just so stupid and reckless.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I got a note from the couple on the 1st floor of the building that they'll be out of town the end of this month (they want me to check on their pets/feed/water them).  They're avid cruise fans.  I'm rather concerned when they come back...


Who leaves a note asking for a favor like that? They sound like assholes. Of course you did say "avid cruise fans"
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All I read was sale on cruise tickets.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if the covid is gonna mate with the norovirus and make norovid...

/Cruises are farking disgusting.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, I filmed the Carnival Miracle undocking in Juneau a couple weeks ago.  This is about a 40 minute timelapse.
Carnival Miracle undocking 7-31-21
Youtube 8vb3dPSLsBk

(Check out the bus doing loops in the parking lot on the left!)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's definitely dumb to be on a cruise right now, but also, all of these appear to be asymptomatic cases, so that means the vaccines are doing their job. Also, how many people are on board? How is that not in the article?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Carnival were even more greedy than they currently are, they could turn this setback into a marketing opportunity:  "Welcome aboard the Carnival Vista!  Out of over 5000 passengers and crew, there are only 27 Covid-19 cases!"
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well folks, here is our next stimulus package: a free cruise for every Trump voter.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I got a note from the couple on the 1st floor of the building that they'll be out of town the end of this month (they want me to check on their pets/feed/water them).  They're avid cruise fans.  I'm rather concerned when they come back...


Just avoid them for a couple weeks when they get back. It's not like they are going to turn into flesh eating zombies.

Probably.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: Apropos of nothing, I filmed the Carnival Miracle undocking in Juneau a couple weeks ago.  This is about a 40 minute timelapse.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vb3dPSL​sBk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
(Check out the bus doing loops in the parking lot on the left!)


That's pretty cool. Why the heck is the bus doing that? It's not even a big parking lot where people would need to be shuttled around. Plus, the boat already left.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: All 27 infected individuals are vaccinated and most are asymptomatic, according to the release.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I wonder if the covid is gonna mate with the norovirus and make norovid...

/Cruises are farking disgusting.


Beware the Nocorovid.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that people willing to chug slop from a communal trough for a week or two aren't all that educated on germ theory.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I have a feeling that people willing to chug slop from a communal trough for a week or two aren't all that educated on germ theory.


The one cruise I went on featured service in a dining hall.  I cannot remember if there was a buffet or not, but if there was we didn't use it.
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
27/cruise ship seems like a better rate than Any of the mask less school districts that are back in session.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: skyotter: Apropos of nothing, I filmed the Carnival Miracle undocking in Juneau a couple weeks ago.  This is about a 40 minute timelapse.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vb3dPSL​sBk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
(Check out the bus doing loops in the parking lot on the left!)

That's pretty cool. Why the heck is the bus doing that? It's not even a big parking lot where people would need to be shuttled around. Plus, the boat already left.


My only guess is practice.  Those busses hadn't been used in close to two years, so even experienced drivers could be rusty.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trim off the first four words and the last two words from the headline, and it's perfect.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just one?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: If Carnival were even more greedy than they currently are, they could turn this setback into a marketing opportunity:  "Welcome aboard the Carnival Vista!  Out of over 5000 passengers and crew, there are only 27 Covid-19 cases!"


If you compare that to the original cruise ship superspreader event, the Diamond Princess, the vaccines are doing an incredible job.

In the span of 3 weeks, the Princess had 700 out of 4000 infected. And that was the ancestral strain.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA:All 27 infected individuals are vaccinated and most are asymptomatic, according to the release.

The asymptomatic ones are vaccinated. The others provided fake documents.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I have been on precisely one cruise. It was meh. I won't say "never" but I would be selective about it. Maybe a river cruise in Europe. Pretty much never a huge cruise ship again.


I'm with you on that. My daughter took me on a cruise, debarking from New Orleans for a week. I was underwhelmed.

My next cruise will be down the Danube River.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: 27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.


You expect Carnival to give even one rats ass about their employees? Most of them are sub-American-minimum-wage damn-near draftees who are expected to be happy little drones making sure the over-fed whales in the guest cabins get everything they want, right away, and to be happy about their near-slave-wage pay, And employee health? Who cares about that? They can just find another 3,000 wage slaves ready to fill those jobs after listening to the lies the cruise line recruiters give them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: 27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.


Or maybe the crew lives in closer quarters.  It does seem unusual that there would be so many "breakthrough" cases in just the crew.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IP: I will never understand the urge to cruise in the middle of a pandemic.  Just so stupid and reckless.


what pandemic?  its over, haven't you heard?

we are opening schools, required to be back in offices and sneeze guards are being removed from buffets.

what a time to be alive!
 
MindStalker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: TWX: 27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.

Or maybe the crew lives in closer quarters.  It does seem unusual that there would be so many "breakthrough" cases in just the crew.


The crew want to test positive for a break, the guest don't want to for shore leave.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I got a note from the couple on the 1st floor of the building that they'll be out of town the end of this month (they want me to check on their pets/feed/water them).  They're avid cruise fans.  I'm rather concerned when they come back...


what kind of pets?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MindStalker: KarmicDisaster: TWX: 27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.

Or maybe the crew lives in closer quarters.  It does seem unusual that there would be so many "breakthrough" cases in just the crew.

The crew want to test positive for a break, the guest don't want to for shore leave.


Or maybe they got some crummy Russian vaccine, or maybe they didn't actually get fully vaccinated (not getting second shot, and/or not waiting long enough)?
 
Al!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baorao: 27/cruise ship seems like a better rate than Any of the mask less school districts that are back in session.


Yeah, there could have been over 5000 people on the ship, so 27 is pretty good for a virus that is that contagious. For example, Lamar County School District in Mississippi had to close down after finding 47 cases in their high school, with a total enrollment of only 3005.

The key takeaways from this should be that no one got seriously sick, and spread was kept relatively low in a situation where infection could have run rampant, so vaccines are clearly useful against covid.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: 27 infected.  26 are cruise employees.

Sounds to me like Carnival is not doing enough as a company to screen its employees or protect its passengers.


I'm curious as to which employees. Read up on the "below deck" slave labor...
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: I have a feeling that people willing to chug slop from a communal trough for a week or two aren't all that educated on germ theory.


Ugh. I recently saw a west cost advert for golden corral. "We're back!". No thanks. Well, even before, but now?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.