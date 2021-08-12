 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   For anyone who still feels sorry for the voluntarily unvaccinated   (yahoo.com) divider line
81
    More: Sad, Health care, Physician, Medicine, health care workers, Health care provider, Dr. Andre LeRoy, PTSD, one-third of health care workers  
•       •       •

2554 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 5:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't any more.  Not one single atom of giving-a-shiat remains in my soul for these plague rats.  For the people they harm?  For the people that will be affected most when they die? For the doctors and nurses that treat them in hospital until their inevitable death?  Absolutely.  Them?  Fark them.  They are the farking reason for others dying. They didn't pull the trigger, but they goddamn well loaded the gun.

If, at this point, you still refuse to get the vaccine for any reason other than a legitimate medical one, you are a garbage human being.  If you refuse to wear a mask or otherwise take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, you are a garbage human being.  If you further actively participate in antimask, antivaxx protests and advise others to follow your lead, you are a garbage human being whose death won't be soon enough.

I'm done with them.  They farked around.  May they viscerally find out.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* I will give a slight, slight pass to the marginalized and vulnerable who have a deeply-rooted and well-placed historical mistrust of doctors and the government.  But only them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking care of people who don't want to take care of themselves does get old.
Especially since they usually think you should be kissing their ass when you do it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do feel sorry for the people who love them.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: * I will give a slight, slight pass to the marginalized and vulnerable who have a deeply-rooted and well-placed historical mistrust of doctors and the government.  But only them.


Emphasis on slight.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

fark all the antivaxxers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I never came to Fark, I would never know or see the hate for the covid-anti-vaxers...

every single thread it seems.

oh well...

its better then seeing "trump" in every thread....I guess.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exhaustion, burnout, PTSD, the list goes on. The problem is the people who need to read this article are those that won't be persuaded by it. Empathy for healthcare workers experiencing these mental health issues during the pandemic is considered a weakness. If you aren't mentally strong enough to deal with these issues, then according to the plague rats, you shouldn't be in healthcare work to begin with. You can't shame the shameless, and asking for empathy from plague rats is an exercise in futility. These stories are for the rest of us. Those of us who knew we had to be responsible and hold up our end of the social contract in good faith in order to continue to have a functioning society while relieving healthcare workers of undue stress and hardship as a result of pandemic cases. As a healthcare worker, I've experienced plenty of burnout, and these stories are not uncommon. We do the best we can, and by law we have to treat everyone equally, including the people who scream that it's a hoax while we intubate them. As much as I'd love to simply refuse medical care to plague rats, it's little more than a fantasy. I took an oath not to play politics with my patients, we all did. But that doesn't mean we won't biatch and complain to our co-workers in the break room, or to our therapists who are trying to keep us from falling apart at the seams. Plague rats can fark all the way off, then fark off into infinity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: ephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.


So he got vaccinated and still caught covid?  Well..good news is, he's protected and will probably have a mild case of it.

right?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our civilization is more and more based around sociopathy. It's getting easier not to care.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks for being there, healthcare peeps. You make my life better and I appreciate it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I don't any more.  Not one single atom of giving-a-shiat remains in my soul for these plague rats.  For the people they harm?  For the people that will be affected most when they die? For the doctors and nurses that treat them in hospital until their inevitable death?  Absolutely.  Them?  Fark them.  They are the farking reason for others dying. They didn't pull the trigger, but they goddamn well loaded the gun.

If, at this point, you still refuse to get the vaccine for any reason other than a legitimate medical one, you are a garbage human being.  If you refuse to wear a mask or otherwise take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, you are a garbage human being.  If you further actively participate in antimask, antivaxx protests and advise others to follow your lead, you are a garbage human being whose death won't be soon enough.

I'm done with them.  They farked around.  May they viscerally find out.


I've  got the J&J a few months back but, if they don't want the if they don't want the other two I'm willing to take them.

/ Yes, I still wear a mask in some places because of those bastards.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Taking care of people who don't want to take care of themselves does get old.
Especially since they usually think you should be kissing their ass when you do it.


Enough about the elderly and disabled...
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Taking care of people who don't want to take care of themselves does get old.


How conservative of you.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark these psychos
I'm sitting here crying after that article wondering how people in 2021 can be so stupid.

And what's worse is I can see an Abbott or DeSantis vilifying healthcare workers if they started quitting in their states en masse which is the only sane move left for them.

That they haven't is a testament to their strength. I would have buckled long ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: As much as I'd love to simply refuse medical care


probably one of the reasons anti-vaxers don't trust the medical community...comments like that?

seriously, you would rather them die right in front of you instead of helping them?

hypocratic oath. Indeed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Nephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

fark all the antivaxxers.


So what you are saying is 'the vaccine doesn't work'?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: thehobbes: ephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

So he got vaccinated and still caught covid?  Well..good news is, he's protected and will probably have a mild case of it.

right?


Hopefully. And he was right at a month from his second dose.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If I never came to Fark, I would never know or see the hate for the covid-anti-vaxers...

every single thread it seems.

oh well...

its better then seeing "trump" in every thread....I guess.


At this point, anyone who could be vaccinated but has chosen not to be should be viewed much like collaborators were viewed back in WWII. There wasn't much love for those folks either.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Weatherkiss: As much as I'd love to simply refuse medical care

probably one of the reasons anti-vaxers don't trust the medical community...comments like that?

seriously, you would rather them die right in front of you instead of helping them?

hypocratic oath. Indeed.


Oh boy, I committed a thought crime. Go ahead and arrest me.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thehobbes: Nephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

fark all the antivaxxers.

So what you are saying is 'the vaccine doesn't work'?


Or it's an opportunistic infection when his body was already fighting strep weakening his response.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Hopefully. And he was right at a month from his second dose.


I know a co-worker, fully vaccinated...caught covid from somewhere and luckily for them it was a mild case and it could've been a whole lot worse...

this was before delta though.....
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Weatherkiss: As much as I'd love to simply refuse medical care

probably one of the reasons anti-vaxers don't trust the medical community...comments like that?

seriously, you would rather them die right in front of you instead of helping them?

hypocratic oath. Indeed.


Are you dense?
They said in their farking post that the monsters are treated the same as everyone else.

we've all wanted to do something awful to people who deserve it but we don't because we're better than that
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quick!  someone start a religion that sees being vaccinated as a sign of cleanliness.

(i think you can see where this is going)
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thehobbes: Nephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

fark all the antivaxxers.

So what you are saying is 'the vaccine doesn't work'?


I don't think he's saying that at all. Do you?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of my family works in the medical field one way or another so I witness the burnout. Get vaccinated a-holes!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Go ahead and arrest me.


nah...I don't have a badge or hand-cuffs. Just a citizen reading crazy shiat in fark threads...

but I do have to ask a question...

if a patient came in with measles. and asked to be treated, would you turn them away for not being vaccinated for measles too?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who still feels sorry for the voluntarily unvaccinated

Phew. Saved me a click right there. More time for Friday beers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Are you dense?


yes. I am.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already getting out of this thread before it goes bananas

Enjoy the weekend y'all
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican doctrine now requires we shoot craps with the lives of the nation's children -- and this is after 600,000+ Americans have died.
Time to call a nationwide strike of the entire medical community.
Let's see what politicians do about that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: steklo: Weatherkiss: As much as I'd love to simply refuse medical care

probably one of the reasons anti-vaxers don't trust the medical community...comments like that?

seriously, you would rather them die right in front of you instead of helping them?

hypocratic oath. Indeed.

Oh boy, I committed a thought crime. Go ahead and arrest me.


Ignore the asshole. At this point it's triage. 

An Anti-vaxxer is going to take more resources and have a ore severe case. That means that the cancer patient or pedestrian hit by a car isn't going to have the needed ICU bed. The kid with CF won't be able to get oxygen during RSV season, etc.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is experiencing a serious Darwinnowing.

It's hard to watch, but some people simply will not do what is necessary to survive.
Whether due to stubbornness, stupidity, or gullibility, the result is the same.

In the past, people like them would have been killed by other preventable means, but this time, their destruction has taken the form of a pandemic with a vaccine.

horse / water / etc......
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. This reality is really farked up.

Are we sure it isn't perpendicular?
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: FunkJunkie: Are you dense?

yes. I am.


wow are you a moron

steklo: Weatherkiss: Go ahead and arrest me.

nah...I don't have a badge or hand-cuffs. Just a citizen reading crazy shiat in fark threads...

but I do have to ask a question...

if a patient came in with measles. and asked to be treated, would you turn them away for not being vaccinated for measles too?


wow. that is one stupid statement you just made. Twisting others words like a true idiot
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Ignore the asshole.


asshole?

quick with the name calling aren't you?

i won't stoop to your level of name calling.

So, have a nice day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: wow. that is one stupid statement you just made.


explain why it's stupid please.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people I knew that lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic never talked about it.
Kinda like the non-eh-hole combat vets I knew / know. They never talked about it afterwards.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If I never came to Fark, I would never know or see the hate for the covid-anti-vaxers...

every single thread it seems.

oh well...

its better then seeing "trump" in every thread....I guess.


Yeah, a lot of people here have their lives revolve around anti vaxxers.  Everyone needs an enemy to hate I guess.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: chitownmike: thehobbes: Nephew got his second dose in mid-July. 16.

2 days ago tested positive for strep, negative covid. today cough got worse and retested- positive covid.

fark all the antivaxxers.

So what you are saying is 'the vaccine doesn't work'?

I don't think he's saying that at all. Do you?


Check your sarcasm detector, the batteries seem to be dead
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: quick!  someone start a religion that sees being vaccinated as a sign of cleanliness.

(i think you can see where this is going)


Public burnings of vaccinated people after being accused of witchcraft?
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: theToadMan: wow. that is one stupid statement you just made.

explain why it's stupid please.


no I don't enjoy arguing with simpletons like yourself.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: FunkJunkie: Are you dense?

yes. I am.


And in full troll mode tonight, I see.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Everyone needs an enemy to hate I guess.


it used to be love thy neighbor...now, its hate thy neighbor.

there's no love anymore.

everyone is at odds with everyone else...its sad.

instead of complaining and wanting to kill anti-vaxers our brains should be trying to figure out how to make them get the vaccine, not rag on them or want to kill them,...but hey, that's fark for ya,,

all a bunch of hot air...saying the same crap every other paragraph.

I'm out...work is over...have a good weekend everyone.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brain dead morans who fawn over soldiers with PTSD will - with a straight face mind you - say that these doctors should 'just get back to work' .

Conservatism is a mental disorder, in line with religious fanaticism.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, Drew?Are you really this desperate for ad revenue that you'll take advertising from ghouls like this?

I know Fark is running low on cash but this is farking sad.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got this from the website for my local paper. (Sarasota, FL)

Sarasota Memorial Hospitalreported four more COVID-19 deaths Friday for a total of 18 deaths over the last week.

The hospital had 209 COVID-19 patients Friday, up from 205 Thursday.

Sarasota Memorial topped 200 COVID-19 patients for the first time Tuesday and has now been above that level for four days in a row.

The hospital had 47 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit Friday, up from 45 Thursday. The ICU has expanded from 62 to 90 beds to handle the crush of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 90% of the COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial are unvaccinated.
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I don't any more.  Not one single atom of giving-a-shiat remains in my soul for these plague rats.  For the people they harm?  For the people that will be affected most when they die? For the doctors and nurses that treat them in hospital until their inevitable death?  Absolutely.  Them?  Fark them.  They are the farking reason for others dying. They didn't pull the trigger, but they goddamn well loaded the gun.

If, at this point, you still refuse to get the vaccine for any reason other than a legitimate medical one, you are a garbage human being.  If you refuse to wear a mask or otherwise take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, you are a garbage human being.  If you further actively participate in antimask, antivaxx protests and advise others to follow your lead, you are a garbage human being whose death won't be soon enough.

I'm done with them.  They farked around.  May they viscerally find out.


As an unvaccinated individual who does not wear a mask, tell me how you really feel.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image image 612x408]

Thanks for being there, healthcare peeps. You make my life better and I appreciate it.


You do know some health care workers are anti-vaxxers?
According to the logic of many here, that means you have to hate them all.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.