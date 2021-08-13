 Skip to content
(CNN)   America's first gay foreign ambassador has crossed over the rainbow   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President Bill Clinton had first nominated Hormel for the diplomat job in October 1997. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Hormel's nomination to the full US Senate that year, but a vote was blocked by conservative Republicans, who were outspoken against Hormel's gay rights advocacy.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I heard about this in a spam message.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.


I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, now they'd still vote against him, but have to wrack their brains finding a different, even dumber, excuse.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.


Yeah, now they'd still vote against him, but have to wrack their brains finding a different, even dumber, excuse.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait. Do you think that blackmail plan is still working with Blanche Graham?

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.


Wait. Do you think that blackmail plan is still working with Blanche Graham?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OFFICIAL - Somewhere Over the Rainbow 2011 - Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole
Youtube w_DKWlrA24k
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I was hoping for Richard Grenell.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think most senators are savvy enough to not say the "Because he's gay" part out loud.  I mean, some still would, but their compadres would look on in mock disapproval and switch it to "devil-worshipping liberal".

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.


I think most senators are savvy enough to not say the "Because he's gay" part out loud.  I mean, some still would, but their compadres would look on in mock disapproval and switch it to "devil-worshipping liberal".
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.


It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.


The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I mean he could have been secretly bisexual and was being blackmailed with a picture of his girlfriend.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.


I mean he could have been secretly bisexual and was being blackmailed with a picture of his girlfriend.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
KodosZardoz:

Yeah, now they'd still vote against him, but have to wrack their brains finding a different, even dumber, excuse.

And progressives would be shiatting on him because he was a white dude who came from wealth, right up until they found out he was gay.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.


Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We didn't have an openly gay ambassador until 1999.

Think about that.

Gay men couldn't legally have sex everywhere in the US until 2003.

We couldn't get married everywhere in the US until 2015.

This is all in my lifetime. This is all during my adulthood.

Straights, this is what privilege is. You've never had to think about these things.

You've never worried that your sex was illegal because you were straight.

You never had to live in a world where being able to be married was a pipe dream because of the gender of your partner.

You don't walk around fearing for your life because of your sexuality.

You don't worry about being "too gay" at work or school for fear of reprisal or bullying.

You didn't equate sex with death because the government turned its back on the gay community during the AIDS crisis and let you and your loved ones die, and you haven't had to spend decades unlearning that.

You don't have to feel guilty about any of that. No one's asking you to. We just want you to understand.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Only if he were married.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.

I mean he could have been secretly bisexual and was being blackmailed with a picture of his girlfriend.


Only if he were married.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Which would be exactly the same risk as if he was heterosexual.

That's it - only asexual ambassadors from here out.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.


Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It's just that in the Olden Days when homosexuality was an actual crime, it WAS an issue, because it was a crime. Because you had to lie to get a government job ("Are you a [pause] homo-sexual?" "Oh no, no, not at all!") then if you got caught, you'd be in triple deep shiat for being a pervert, a perjurer, and a criminal; so that was why it was prime blackmail material.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.


It's just that in the Olden Days when homosexuality was an actual crime, it WAS an issue, because it was a crime. Because you had to lie to get a government job ("Are you a [pause] homo-sexual?" "Oh no, no, not at all!") then if you got caught, you'd be in triple deep shiat for being a pervert, a perjurer, and a criminal; so that was why it was prime blackmail material.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Which would be exactly the same risk as if he was heterosexual.

That's it - only asexual ambassadors from here out.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

It was only officially frowned on or considered as blackmail material if you were closeted.
Openly gay wasn't technically an issue as far as security was concerned.

I mean he could have been secretly bisexual and was being blackmailed with a picture of his girlfriend.


Which would be exactly the same risk as if he was heterosexual.

That's it - only asexual ambassadors from here out.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.


Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Your point was still stupid regarding someone who is already out.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.


Your point was still stupid regarding someone who is already out.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After renominating Hormel in 1999 for the role, Clinton decided to appoint Hormel using executive privilege, sidestepping Congress while it was on recess.


This is the kind of stuff that gets lost to history as the Bernie bros attacked Clinton to hurt Hillary, only the bad stuff is dredged up and things like this are forgotten or would be met by "so what anyone would do that" but no, no one did until Clinton. There's a pretty farking long list of things like this but we're only reminded when someone dies to put it back in the news.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Follow the thread - the person I responded to was talking about "even then", referring to when most gays didn't feel safe being out.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

Your point was still stupid regarding someone who is already out.


Follow the thread - the person I responded to was talking about "even then", referring to when most gays didn't feel safe being out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.


You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

If he was out, where's the blackmail potential?

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.


If he was out, where's the blackmail potential?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I did no such thing.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.


I did no such thing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I interpreted "old thinking" as being older than twenty years.

There's a reason that homosexuals were persecuted during the Red Scare. We were seen as un-American. One can justify that with as much sleight-of-hand "national security" nonsense as one wants, but the queer community are still the victims, here. "Sorry, the country is just too homophobic for us to take a chance on you" is horrendous.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

If he was out, where's the blackmail potential?


I interpreted "old thinking" as being older than twenty years.

There's a reason that homosexuals were persecuted during the Red Scare. We were seen as un-American. One can justify that with as much sleight-of-hand "national security" nonsense as one wants, but the queer community are still the victims, here. "Sorry, the country is just too homophobic for us to take a chance on you" is horrendous.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

How is saying it "logical" anything other than a defense?

Again, you could have said nothing.

I don't need the queer condition straightsplained to me. Stay in your lane.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.

I did no such thing.


How is saying it "logical" anything other than a defense?

Again, you could have said nothing.

I don't need the queer condition straightsplained to me. Stay in your lane.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

"Even then", it only made sense applied to closeted people. However far back you're thinking "even then" might be, there were people who were out.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

Your point was still stupid regarding someone who is already out.

Follow the thread - the person I responded to was talking about "even then", referring to when most gays didn't feel safe being out.


"Even then", it only made sense applied to closeted people. However far back you're thinking "even then" might be, there were people who were out.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool. Austerity is here. Its friday, I'm just going to sit back and take this one in as he harms his causes.


Have fun all.
 
ununcle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wishing for the days when gay people stayed meek and quiet?


Have fun all.


Wishing for the days when gay people stayed meek and quiet?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ununcle: [Fark user image image 525x219]


So you're a homophobe? Is that what you're saying?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Persecution isn't the same thing as blackmail. Blackmail is a threat to expose his secret. If he's out, what's the secret?

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

If he was out, where's the blackmail potential?

I interpreted "old thinking" as being older than twenty years.

There's a reason that homosexuals were persecuted during the Red Scare. We were seen as un-American. One can justify that with as much sleight-of-hand "national security" nonsense as one wants, but the queer community are still the victims, here. "Sorry, the country is just too homophobic for us to take a chance on you" is horrendous.


Persecution isn't the same thing as blackmail. Blackmail is a threat to expose his secret. If he's out, what's the secret?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

It's a lamentation, not a defense. Do you get upset that people have locks on their doors, because crime shouldn't exist? The world is not as it should be. When we're lucky, we move past it to a better world.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.

I did no such thing.

How is saying it "logical" anything other than a defense?


It's a lamentation, not a defense. Do you get upset that people have locks on their doors, because crime shouldn't exist? The world is not as it should be. When we're lucky, we move past it to a better world.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Again, I interpreted "old thinking" as predating twenty years ago, when the very, very vast majority of gay men were not out. I was not interpreting this to be about this particular ambassador, but about the past in general.

You can't blackmail an out person, no.

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

If he was out, where's the blackmail potential?

I interpreted "old thinking" as being older than twenty years.

There's a reason that homosexuals were persecuted during the Red Scare. We were seen as un-American. One can justify that with as much sleight-of-hand "national security" nonsense as one wants, but the queer community are still the victims, here. "Sorry, the country is just too homophobic for us to take a chance on you" is horrendous.

Persecution isn't the same thing as blackmail. Blackmail is a threat to expose his secret. If he's out, what's the secret?


Again, I interpreted "old thinking" as predating twenty years ago, when the very, very vast majority of gay men were not out. I was not interpreting this to be about this particular ambassador, but about the past in general.

You can't blackmail an out person, no.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: Wishing for the days when gay people stayed meek and quiet?


No, that was wrong.

I just enjoy someone making a fool of themselves, and don't weigh sex or their orientation into it.

I honestly didn't realize austeritywas....welll...i don't want to presume and have no judgements about whatever it is until now, so lets just say not straight.

I have watched them though pretty much set back whatever argument they have, many i support, in every thread they participated in.

Queer and.....stu....incorrect......don't worry mods...aren't mutually exclusive.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

What the f*ck do locks on doors have to do with homophobia?

Wow, can you imagine this happening today?
"We are voting against him because he's gay"
How far we've come in just over 20 years.
Republicans....always on the wrong side of everything.

I believe the old thinking was that homosexuality could be used as blackmail against an agent.  That was the old thinking, and I guess some never moved on with the rest of us who either didn't care or thought it was very much lessened as a threat.

The only reason it could possibly be used as blackmail is because society wrongly condemned homosexuality. It was a circular, tautological argument even then.

Wrong as a matter of principle, but sadly logical from a position of organizational security.

Well, at least you're here to defend their homophobia.

Yes that's exactly what I'm doing. You're very smart.

You could have said nothing. Instead, you defended systemic homophobia, on a post about an important gay official's death.

I did no such thing.

How is saying it "logical" anything other than a defense?

It's a lamentation, not a defense. Do you get upset that people have locks on their doors, because crime shouldn't exist? The world is not as it should be. When we're lucky, we move past it to a better world.


What the f*ck do locks on doors have to do with homophobia?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like, are you still missing the fact that the homophobia that kept gay men in the closet and thus apparently made them threats to national security was itself being pushed by the government itself? The government was homophobic as f*ck. They don't get to go, "Sorry, but because of the homophobia that we ourselves are pushing in society, we can't allow you to be an agent." That's insanely cruel.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and to be fair i think austerityis a novelty\troll account that has a screen set up on a thesaurus page, because every post of theirs sends the thread off the rails.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jesus farking christ fark fix your formatting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not like the US government was doing its damndest to fight homophobia in society, but, doggone it, they were just powerless to do anything about it. They were the ones making sure our society remained homophobic.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I was like 12 in the 90s. sorry i wasn't busting heads for your cause.


I was like 12 in the 90s. sorry i wasn't busting heads for your cause.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: ununcle: [Fark user image image 525x219]

So you're a homophobe? Is that what you're saying?


Might as well be homophobic along with super farking racist:

Heh,,, keep it coming brown people. Crap like this is waking up the masses. You'll wind up in chains again. Farkin awesome.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah Hormel, The Sausage King!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oh wow. Into the trash he goes.

So you're a homophobe? Is that what you're saying?

Might as well be homophobic along with super farking racist:

Heh,,, keep it coming brown people. Crap like this is waking up the masses. You'll wind up in chains again. Farkin awesome.


Oh wow. Into the trash he goes.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It has nothing to do with homophobia, no matter what austerity says. Homosexuality was considered prime blackmail material because it wasn't just socially disapproved, it was also A CRIME. It wasn't just that people would be aghast at an openly gay man or lesbian woman serving their country; it was ILLEGAL for them to do so. Homosexuality was considered at best a mental disease, and that was another reason to keep them out of civil service--if they weren't criminals, they were crazy, and thus easy prey for the manipulative and crafty agents of the Red Chinese and Soviets.

It had nothing (or very little) to do with the modern view of gays being icky. Homosexuality was a horrible crime and a mental disorder on a par with schizophrenia back when these laws were written. Gays were kept out of sensitive positions because of a fear of blackmail because they were diseased criminals, not because society just didn't like their sexual habits.
 
alienated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BUT WHEN IS IT OKAY TO HAVE A STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE OR MONTH ?????

Said no reasonable being, evar.
 
ununcle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: austerity101: ununcle: [Fark user image image 525x219]

So you're a homophobe? Is that what you're saying?

Might as well be homophobic along with super farking racist:

Heh,,, keep it coming brown people. Crap like this is waking up the masses. You'll wind up in chains again. Farkin awesome.


Stalk much? And I do stand behind what I said in that thread. I'd explain, but it's not worth it when it will simply be removed by mods like you.
 
