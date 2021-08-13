 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Satire from The Onion takes less than 24 hours to become reality   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 8:04 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have people not noticed the fires tend to happen in the same places? building a new house only to watch it burn next summer seems... dumb.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the last few years I've been seeing the Onion get scooped by reality a fair percentage of the time.

Sure would be nice if that stopped.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Repeat from Zillow add.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'll be a tear down and a mcMansion put up in it's place.
Article didn't say how big the lot was...
Was it a couple acres or maybe a few?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone has a link to the onion article, I can't find it with an extremely short search.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a tiny fake news site myself.  I also have managed to write stories that actually came true.

I'm not comparing myself to The Onion.  Oh no, nononono...  What I'm saying is, that's how stupid this world is today.  You can write the stupidest shiat and it actually happens.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chucknasty: have people not noticed the fires tend to happen in the same places? building a new house only to watch it burn next summer seems... dumb.


Well you would be living in a treeless area for a while when fire's won't be an issue   l would not pay much for a waste land like that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Talk about a hot market.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chucknasty: have people not noticed the fires tend to happen in the same places? building a new house only to watch it burn next summer seems... dumb.


Buzz off pal. I'm an American. If I want to build in a flood zone, fire zone and hell even next to a creek where a factory upstream dumps chemicals which turns fish PURPLE and my kids teeth BLACK, that's my God damn right.

You can move to CANADA if you want to depend on the government's TEAT, common sense, and "regulations"
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: In the last few years I've been seeing the Onion get scooped by reality a fair percentage of the time.

Sure would be nice if that stopped.


The Onion needs to trick reality. Try headlines like Orange Juice Eradicates Covid-19, Conservatives Take Ball; Return to Space Forever, and Attention-Seeking Planet Normalizes After Climate Change is Denied.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Azz: chucknasty: have people not noticed the fires tend to happen in the same places? building a new house only to watch it burn next summer seems... dumb.

Buzz off pal. I'm an American. If I want to build in a flood zone, fire zone and hell even next to a creek where a factory upstream dumps chemicals which turns fish PURPLE and my kids teeth BLACK, that's my God damn right.

You can move to CANADA if you want to depend on the government's TEAT, common sense, and "regulations"


Aw sweet! You live next to Black Tooth Creek too?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People buying these houses:  you're the ones making things worse. F*ck you.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fun fact. Over the years, MAD magazine has been the most verifiably accurate predictor of the future that has ever existed in history. The Simpsons come in a distant second.

Which really worries me.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Anyone has a link to the onion article, I can't find it with an extremely short search.


Here you go
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This didn't burn in a wildfire. It sounds like the fire started in the garage. Still, I would be too creeped out to live in a house that had been rebuilt after a fire.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

