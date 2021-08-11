 Skip to content
(UPI)   Before you call for help because you think a black spitting cobra is in your apartment make damn sure it's not just your electric toothbrush   (upi.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lady's long, black, "electric toothbrush".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either one is a dildo If You are brave enough
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But subby, I don't think four out of five dentists agree with your statement.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a maroon.  "There's a weird noise.  IT MUST BE A COBRA!!!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sylvester Stallone
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of the biggest mistakes people make with animals is that they panic.  If that had been an actual snake, it might have attacked.

She's lucky it was just a toothbrush.  Also, if she hadn't panicked, she would have realized it was just a toothbrush.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Either one is a dildo If You are brave enough


Either one is a toothbrush if You are brave enough
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
.....Datura is a hell of a drug....
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bra - Money - Purse | Magic Trick
Youtube LJVk0cvD1SA
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bedistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, it wasn't ONLY her fault:

The resident, Xi Yan, sent the team a recording of the noise she heard, and the rescuers determined it sounded like a black spitting cobra, a venomous species.
 
