 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News On 6 Tulsa)   It's usually best not to take a "free library" sign too literally   (newson6.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Supreme Court of the United States, Child tax credit, Supreme court, daily prizes, Sawyer Buccy, United States, News, Tulsa Childcare center  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if I give it a bunch of balloons and leave it by the side of the road?
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: What if I give it a bunch of balloons and leave it by the side of the road?


Catch em and throw the book at em
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just evil.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally criminal.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What t absolute f is wrong with people?

/at this point, I'm cheering for annihilation of most of our species
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave libary alone!

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark a trial. The person who did this needs to be beaten with hard cover 80s editions of Encyclopedia Britannica.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some weird promo for a new Jackass movie?

Sydney Consedine, center director at Happy Campers at John Knox

HI I'M JOHN KNOX AND WELCOME TO HAPPY CAMPERS!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are angry but think about it - some MAGA Boomer might have just learned how to read for the first time in his life.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consedine said her husband built it and she and her daughter painted it.

Oh there's your problem. Those Free Little Library™ people are vicious protectors of their patent. I bet they stole it
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not surprising to me.  The village that I used to live in had the greatest ratio of Little Free Libraries per capita and I frequented them as they introduced me to authors that I would never have found otherwise.  I have opened the door and gotten a strong urine scent, seen people grabbing an armful of books and bolting down the street, etc.  Then people started stocking them with things that homeless people might want which resulted in such antics as finding an empty tube of toothpaste and all the books smeared with toothpaste.
 
ivan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tempering my outrage pending full disclosure of missing titles. If it's stuff like My Little Reader edition of Mein Kampf, I shan't shed a tear.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone thought that 'free library' was a cry for help and set it free?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to amuse myself and assume the evangelical conspiracy has reached the point where they hate any book that isn't the bible, or their childrens' year books, because, you know.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: fark a trial. The person who did this needs to be beaten with hard cover 80s editions of Encyclopedia Britannica.


How much total was the value of all those books?  Add the shelf/case.  Add installation labor.  The thief should be financially responsible for replacing it all.  No used crap.  All new books.

But first...
Tie him to a chair, and have the kids take turns throwing water balloons at him...
...some filled with glue.
...some filled with glitter.

I'd watch that too, if it was on YouTube!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It doesn't have any scrap value or anything. Maybe they wanted it for their house?
I mean, they cut the bolts securing it to the wall so I assume it took some planning and wasn't just teenagers being jerks while out cruising around. Just odd.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It doesn't have any scrap value or anything. Maybe they wanted it for their house?
I mean, they cut the bolts securing it to the wall so I assume it took some planning and wasn't just teenagers being jerks while out cruising around. Just odd.


After seeing a picture of the stolen library my thought was somebody thought it would make a nice doll house for their daughter.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: fark a trial. The person who did this needs to be beaten with hard cover 80s editions of Encyclopedia Britannica.


Dammit, all I have is World Book.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I did that once. But that was because some asshole ripped the door off and it was snowing.
I had it fixed and back in a couple hours.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seriously, people treat these little things like garbage.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ragin' Asian: fark a trial. The person who did this needs to be beaten with hard cover 80s editions of Encyclopedia Britannica.

Dammit, all I have is World Book.


When I bought the Britannica collection, the encyclopedia salesperson (I'm old. Shut up.) threw in a complete set of World Books. It's like reading the Daily News when you want to read the New York Times.
 
germ78
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Ragin' Asian: fark a trial. The person who did this needs to be beaten with hard cover 80s editions of Encyclopedia Britannica.

How much total was the value of all those books?  Add the shelf/case.  Add installation labor.  The thief should be financially responsible for replacing it all.  No used crap.  All new books.

But first...
Tie him to a chair, and have the kids take turns throwing water balloons at him...
...some filled with glue.
...some filled with glitter.
...and some filled with piss.

I'd watch that too, if it was on YouTube!


/FTFY
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should require some kind of ID before you can take a book. Like a card, or something.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.