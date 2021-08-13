 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man wakes up, sees his car has been swallowed by a hole in his driveway   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, large hole, Automobile, House, Palm Harbor, Florida, Palm Harbor home Friday morning, fire officials  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trying to decide,,, graboid or sand worm?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's definitely a "yo momma" joke in there somewhere.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tampa? sinkhole? Here ya go:

Live Report - SNL
Youtube zBcG5tOURuM
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink holes, virus, air thick with bullets, Republicans, heat, humidity, ecological disaster area from end to end.

Why the fark would anyone live there?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Trying to decide,,, graboid or sand worm?


It's Florida so I'm going with Hellmouth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex also tried to say that's swallowed, too.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's a real sinkhole, not the gravel washed out from underneath by rain, which the media also calls a "sinkhole." And the people in the house are in danger. The ground all around needs to be examined by geologists, because those things tend to grow.

/It's an alligator pond in the making
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that'll happen. Welcome to Florida.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why you don't clean your boat in your driveway...! if you run a hose, you take your chances.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Trying to decide,,, graboid or sand worm?


Subby's Mom.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mining groundwater. How does it work?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is part of the car still visible? If yes then it was not swallowed, much less in this case where part of the car is outside the hole.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least the bronco looks ok
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Sink holes, virus, air thick with bullets, Republicans, heat, humidity, ecological disaster area from end to end.

Why the fark would anyone live there?


Oh oh, dont forget the collapsing beach front condos!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A hole in Florida? Impossible!
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So was my ex girlfriends hole..actually, both of them
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Metastatic Capricorn: Sink holes, virus, air thick with bullets, Republicans, heat, humidity, ecological disaster area from end to end.

Why the fark would anyone live there?

Oh oh, dont forget the collapsing beach front condos!


And meth. Forgot about meth
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought that was normal for Florida.  You'd think they'd be required to have sinkhole insurance.
 
