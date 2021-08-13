 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   If your 70-foot yacht caught fire and sunk off the coast of CT today, the mermaids will have to play their tiny violins for you, because the rest of us are busy driving 20 year old cars around with all the windows down because the AC is broken   (wfsb.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Branford, Connecticut, Branford coast, Discrimination, The Race Question, Branford fire officials, 70-foot yacht, Branford River, Racism  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*robert pattinson and willem defoe nearly kiss, then fisticuffs. then, the drinking again.*
 
FilmKitty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, yeah, that's my Saturn you're talking about.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, what a crying shame that some idiot's yacht burned down.  For the rest of you this is why you take fire extinguishers on boats.

Learn from the idiots while you laugh at them.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We laugh at their misfortune, but the owner probably knows how to make this a profitable event.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove a 2006 Jeep Cherokee around town today, dealing with different chores. Air conditioning hasn't worked since 2013 or so. So I keep a Ryobi fan on the passenger seat. Cordless. Keeps me from murdering.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't fix your car you can't afford a car
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Oh no, what a crying shame that some idiot's yacht burned down.  For the rest of you this is why you take fire extinguishers on boats.

Learn from the idiots while you laugh at them.


Don't you actually need a different fire extinguish for every type of fire
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: We laugh at their misfortune, but the owner probably knows how to make this a profitable event.


Yeah, it's a shame that all the evidence of how the fire started went down with the ship.
A real shame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, on a scale of 1 to the french revolution.....
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: Oh no, what a crying shame that some idiot's yacht burned down.  For the rest of you this is why you take fire extinguishers on boats.

Learn from the idiots while you laugh at them.

Don't you actually need a different fire extinguish for every type of fire


Most typical extinguishers cover multiple fire classifications.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this ammusing, because the air conditioning on my...lets call it a late model german luxury car.....is fading fast and its just not a recharge or simple leak....and its "ehh, its late august, buy a few cans, dump it in, and its 2022 LineNoise's problem.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: *robert pattinson and willem defoe nearly kiss, then fisticuffs. then, the drinking again.*


I understood that reference. The Lighthouse was one of the darkest most farked up psychological horror movies I've ever seen and I loved it. Definitely not for everyone
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, yacht owner, I used to engineer and build high end yachts for a premier German shipyard back in the 80s. I can fix that shiat for you. I'll also drive myself, my crew and my tools (insert Spicoli joke here) in a '96 Ford E-150 with 400k miles (w/o a/c) over to your place.

/not even kidding about any of that
//then again, you couldn't afford me
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: gameshowhost: *robert pattinson and willem defoe nearly kiss, then fisticuffs. then, the drinking again.*

I understood that reference. The Lighthouse was one of the darkest most farked up psychological horror movies I've ever seen and I loved it. Definitely not for everyone


I absolutely loved it. It was bizarre as shiat but damn.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and a deep film, which is always nice, since most films that end up with a reasonable distribution treat viewers like they're idiots.

/i suppose if you want to make the most money, sure, do that
//do you want to make something that'll be remembered? be great? then take risk and make 'the lighthouse'
///i should've left that as 'the lighthose' because some typos are kinda funny but eh anyhow
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Under the sea, smoke rises in bubbles, and flames burn green and blue and black. I know, I know, oh, oh, oh
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: We laugh at their misfortune, but the owner probably knows how to make this a profitable event.


And already has.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

August11: I drove a 2006 Jeep Cherokee around town today, dealing with different chores. Air conditioning hasn't worked since 2013 or so. So I keep a Ryobi fan on the passenger seat. Cordless. Keeps me from murdering.


Luxury! I drive a 2004 Toyota Corolla CE, with all hubcaps missing.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: Oh no, what a crying shame that some idiot's yacht burned down.  For the rest of you this is why you take fire extinguishers on boats.

Learn from the idiots while you laugh at them.

Don't you actually need a different fire extinguish for every type of fire


Yes, for the high speed ferry I work we have all three types plus have complete a fire suppression unit for each of the engine rooms. Had an engine room fire two years ago and put that unit to work.  You don't want to be down there with a regular fire extinguisher because your have 20 seconds before it snuffs the life out of you when you pull that fire surpression lever.
We made it to the Staten Island NYFD dock from the lower bay flaming and it took three tries from them to fully put out the flames from the burning aluminum and other different electrical systems.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.