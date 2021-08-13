 Skip to content
(CBS News)   New mom only got to hold her newborn baby "a few short minutes" before dying from COVID-19, family says   (cbsnews.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her laughter was contagious and she will be truly missed every day until we all take our last breath.", her husband said, without a trace of irony.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO and now a child doesn't have a mother. This is the Desantis plan.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but did she own the libs?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "Her laughter was contagious and she will be truly missed every day until we all take our last breath.", her husband said, without a trace of irony.


I guess laughter wasn't the medicine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


Because she's dead is probably the best reason.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


CHARGE THAT DEAD LADY WITH MURDER!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

Because she's dead is probably the best reason.


Oh I thought the kid died and she lived.
 
kabar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.



The CDC seems to disagree with that assessment.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy​.html
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


Who would you like to be charged with murder, genius?
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


I don't think you can be charged for suicide.

Also, the vaccine has been available for more than 9 months.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.


Cool story, I didnt know Burger King was giving out medical degrees.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she did get an injection 8 months earlier
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McMullen's brother, Brandon Faolán Vipperman"


He changed it to that from his given name: Max Powers. It wasn't cool enough.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


Child endangerment would sound more appropriate, you know, if she could sign her name on any legal documents.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabar: khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.


The CDC seems to disagree with that assessment.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy​.html


How farking thick are you?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

CHARGE THAT DEAD LADY WITH MURDER!


I got told once that I needed to sign a waiver to drive myself to ER from urgent care for a chest pain because "In case you die you can't come back and sue us"...

My response:  "Say that again...but slowly"
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I wish it didn't happen, I wish I could change the outcome," he wrote. "It hurts, makes me angry and saddens me deeply." He urged mothers-to-be to "understand the dangers of Covid-19."

There are ways to change this outcome. Your governor is fighting against every one of them.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't live forever." - Marjorie Taylor Greene

That quote should be on pretty much every Dem ad for the next several years.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: Markoff_Cheney: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

CHARGE THAT DEAD LADY WITH MURDER!

I got told once that I needed to sign a waiver to drive myself to ER from urgent care for a chest pain because "In case you die you can't come back and sue us"...

My response:  "Say that again...but slowly"


"you" in this case could be "your estate"
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

Who would you like to be charged with murder, genius?


DeSantis?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: I don't think you can be charged for suicide.


If you are the 1000th person to make this identical comment you win tickets to the Monsters of Metal at  Carson Fairgrounds this weekend.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked the link half expecting the story to be about someone I knew in Vegas. Just heard about her from a mutual friend and the same thing happened: emergency C-section, vent, dead. Thankfully dad and baby are okay.

Get vaccinated.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated, but have urged that others get the vaccine.

Weird how folks who get vaccinated usually have no difficulty stating that simple fact, but folks who clearly weren't vaccinated are suddenly mum (no pun intended) about that simple fact.

She wasn't vaccinated. She lives in Florida. She was pregnant. She was probably told that the vaccine would give her a mutant baby, or make her miscarry the child, or that the kid would be getting 5G instructions as a fetus from Bill Gates at his secret socialist lair high in the Andes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to give a tiny bit of leeway to the pregnant people. But just a little.

I think the efficacy and overall safety of any COVID vaccine administered here is well-established.

This woman gambled and lost. All because millions of people in America are stupid and think Ex-President Useless farkwad and randos on the internet know more about viruses and vaccines than the people who study them for a living.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone died?!?!!   WHAT IN THE ACTUAL HECK?

/Outrage
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another thread just below this one the usual suspects are showing up to criticize folks for being mean to the un-vaccinated. I'm 100% sure that this woman had a lot of reasonable people try to convince her to get vaccinated. She didn't. Maybe what she needed was someone in her family or social circle telling her she's a farking idiot and should get vaccinated so her baby doesn't grow up without a mom.

I guess it doesn't matter now.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated"

It's amusing to see that people still believe that this isn't a very clear answer in the negative.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone had unprotected sex during a pandemic. Okay.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: Markoff_Cheney: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

CHARGE THAT DEAD LADY WITH MURDER!

I got told once that I needed to sign a waiver to drive myself to ER from urgent care for a chest pain because "In case you die you can't come back and sue us"...

My response:  "Say that again...but slowly"


You should've asked "but what about haunting?"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: FAFO and now a child doesn't have a mother. This is the Desantis plan.


Yeah, God forbid a [pregnant woman follow the docor's advice, which would be based on the guidelines of the CDC.

And God forbid you RTFA before making an ASSumption.

On Wednesday, less than a week after McMullen's death, the CDC strengthened its guidance to recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against the virus. The agency cited new safety data, saying that "scientists did not find an increased risk for miscarriage" among women who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

See? Reading the farking article would have shown you that the CDC didn't recommend pregnant people get vaccinated until a week AFTER she died. You do know how time works, right? Since they weren't recommending that pregnant women get vaccinated while she was alive, she didn't. If they had issued the new guidance before she died, she may have gotten vaccinated. But pulling the Trump card of blaming someone without having all the facts doesn't make you a better person just because it's anti-Trump.

Reading is Farking Fundamental.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Giving birth while having Covid was the hardest and most proudest day of my life!"
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabar: khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.


The CDC seems to disagree with that assessment.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy​.html


yes that is what I said. CDC recommends everyone pregnant or not over 12 that doesn't have a medical excuse to  get he vax.

however there are plenty of doctors that are recommending their patients to wait for what ever reasons. i'm not saying those doctors are correct in their advice but that they are not anti-vax assholes.

I had 3 friends who were pregnant during dec-2020 through last week. 2 of them waited until they gave birth to get vaxxed at the recommendation of their very libby lib pro vax doctors. 1of them did get vaxxed. luckily in all of their cases it all worked out. but being neither a doctor, pregnant, or having knowledge of their medical history I can't say if that was the right decision. only that I won't pass judgement on to them like some one who has no excuse and I can understand why a pregnant woman would not get vaxxed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So someone had unprotected sex during a pandemic. Okay.


I can't tell if you're engaging in wordplay or offering a standard waxbeans take.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: majestic: I don't think you can be charged for suicide.

If you are the 1000th person to make this identical comment you win tickets to the Monsters of Metal at  Carson Fairgrounds this weekend.


Before I make that comment to you, I just want to know if Winger is on that bill.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously the media's fault for reporting this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

I don't think you can be charged for suicide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real news here is, that an 80+ y.o. woman had a baby.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


BECAUSE THE FARKING CDC DID NOT RECOMMEND THAT PREGNANT WOMEN GET VACCINATED UNTIL A WEEK AFTER SHE DIED.

It's right there in TFA. She followed the health guidelines. You have a problem with those, reach out to the CDC, not the dead lady's family.

Jesus, farking Christ, for a text based web forum, I would have thought that you goddamn people would know how to farking read.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: In another thread just below this one the usual suspects are showing up to criticize folks for being mean to the un-vaccinated. I'm 100% sure that this woman had a lot of reasonable people try to convince her to get vaccinated. She didn't. Maybe what she needed was someone in her family or social circle telling her she's a farking idiot and should get vaccinated so her baby doesn't grow up without a mom.

I guess it doesn't matter now.


This. Her family will have plenty of time to regret not giving her actual good advice, unless they're extremely stupid and they're blaming it on god or whatever. "Well, it was just her time to go, to be with God."

Up in heaven ...

GOD: What the fark? Don't put that evil on me. I had nothing to do with this, you morons. You have 3 vaccines to choose from. Christ, do you believe this shiat?

CHRIST: I know, man. I was down there with them, remember? It only took 30 years for the stupidest ones to come for me, and all I had to do was tell them to love each other and do unto others and all that good shiat. (wanking motion)
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: So someone had unprotected sex during a pandemic. Okay.

I can't tell if you're engaging in wordplay or offering a standard waxbeans take.


It's Waxbeans, of course it's the stupidest take possible. The thread will be a shiatshow before long with more of his hot as a loaf of shiat takes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.


If at this point I'm going to charge anyone with her murder it's probably Mark Zuckerberg who hasn't done a goddamn thing to limit vaccine disinfo because that would impact his bottom line a tiny bit.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.


really? can you link to some of these "respectable doctors"? surely, if they feel strongly that covid vaxxing is hazardous to pregnant people they've been advertising their feeling on twitter and facebook and maybe the website of their practice?

i want to see proof that "respectable doctors" are, in fact, telling pregnant ladies:

"well, the vaxx hasn't been shown to harm the fetus in any way whatsoever.

and we know for a fact that getting covid while pregnant IS leading to preterm births. and we're not sure if these premies will have other long-term effects from being exposed to low blood oxygen while still in the womb, and then being delivered pre-term with underdeveloped lungs as well, but it's certainly likely, even probable. depriving a growing fetus or baby of oxygen is ALWAYS bad.

so, weighing the above, i advise you NOT to get vaxxed. just try hard not to catch covid, ok? any questions?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it only kills old people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.

really? can you link to some of these "respectable doctors"? surely, if they feel strongly that covid vaxxing is hazardous to pregnant people they've been advertising their feeling on twitter and facebook and maybe the website of their practice?

i want to see proof that "respectable doctors" are, in fact, telling pregnant ladies:

"well, the vaxx hasn't been shown to harm the fetus in any way whatsoever.

and we know for a fact that getting covid while pregnant IS leading to preterm births. and we're not sure if these premies will have other long-term effects from being exposed to low blood oxygen while still in the womb, and then being delivered pre-term with underdeveloped lungs as well, but it's certainly likely, even probable. depriving a growing fetus or baby of oxygen is ALWAYS bad.

so, weighing the above, i advise you NOT to get vaxxed. just try hard not to catch covid, ok? any questions?"


All the doctors on Facebook are saying that.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabar: khitsicker: There is a lot of conflicting advice about pregnant women and the covid vaccines. There are plenty of respectable doctors that are not anti-vax telling patients to wait even with the CDC's recommendation for pregnant women to get it. Without knowing the specifics I will withhold judgement.

This is however why everyone else who doesn't have an excuse needs to get the shot.


The CDC seems to disagree with that assessment.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy​.html


Yeah, the CDC issued this update a week after she died. Before that (Known also as "when she was alive", their guidance was the opposite of this).

But nice try. RTFA would have prevented this embarrassing mistake, it's right farking there. Maybe when you read that someone is p[regnant and wasn't vaccinated, you should actually take the time to read and find out if maybe, just maybe, you are jumping the gun.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

BECAUSE THE FARKING CDC DID NOT RECOMMEND THAT PREGNANT WOMEN GET VACCINATED UNTIL A WEEK AFTER SHE DIED.

It's right there in TFA. She followed the health guidelines. You have a problem with those, reach out to the CDC, not the dead lady's family.

Jesus, farking Christ, for a text based web forum, I would have thought that you goddamn people would know how to farking read.


The vaccine has been available for longer than 9 months.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: So someone had unprotected sex during a pandemic. Okay.

I can't tell if you're engaging in wordplay or offering a standard waxbeans take.


Nine months ago we was deep in this and didn't know much and had reasons to be weary
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: dothemath: McMullen's family has not shared whether or not she was vaccinated

So she wasnt. Got it.

How shes not being charged with murder is beyond me.

BECAUSE THE FARKING CDC DID NOT RECOMMEND THAT PREGNANT WOMEN GET VACCINATED UNTIL A WEEK AFTER SHE DIED.

It's right there in TFA. She followed the health guidelines. You have a problem with those, reach out to the CDC, not the dead lady's family.

Jesus, farking Christ, for a text based web forum, I would have thought that you goddamn people would know how to farking read.


That's not true, and that's not what the article says. It says the CDC "strengthened" it's guidelines on preggers ladies getting the vaccination. The CDC has recommended it at least since December (as far back as I was willing to Google,) and honestly probably since the beginning.
 
