(ABC News)   DC Military Base on lockdown due to armed person. Everyone on base is suspect   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Ironic, Police, military base, local police, later report, United States Department of Defense, naval support facility, Air Force, southeast Washington  
posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 3:35 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Earlier it was "Be on the lookout for a man with a Gucci bag" which should have narrowed it down some.
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gucci Gear?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like the all clear has been given:
PTP_Professor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.
 
thaylin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.


Came here to say this. You are in big trouble if you have a gun on base, driving though Fort Brag you have to ensure that it was unloaded and in your trunk.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is the Marvel Military Base okay?
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe a good strategy if you think the cops are gonna kill ya?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obviously the only solution is to give guns to the military.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.


Came here to say this.

I grew up on an Air Force base in the 1980s where drills meant actual nuclear bombs being loaded onto B-52 bombers.

Turns out very few people on the base have a legitimate use for having a firearm and a lot of bad reasons for them all to have one.

Base security acting as cops or guarding the fence line or the nukes was it for weapons on their person.
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.


And the ones who do have weapons are the ones with the lowest ASVAB scores.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You cant fight here, this is a military base.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buzzcut73: PTP_Professor: Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.

And the ones who do have weapons are the ones with the lowest ASVAB scores.


So I have a chance?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weddingsinger: PTP_Professor: Subby needs  a lesson in military bases. Very few individuals on base are armed, or have quick access to firearms until an exercise is planned.

Came here to say this.

I grew up on an Air Force base in the 1980s where drills meant actual nuclear bombs being loaded onto B-52 bombers.

Turns out very few people on the base have a legitimate use for having a firearm and a lot of bad reasons for them all to have one.

Base security acting as cops or guarding the fence line or the nukes was it for weapons on their person.


My uncle retired a colonel, and his rank gave him no privileges over anyone else when it came to weapons on base. Personal firearms were checked to be unloaded, secured, etc. before being allowed to proceed on base from his home.  The gate guards did tease him a bit about the swords in his car (fencing coach outside of military).

When we went to see my brother graduate from basic, the car in front of us at the gate was stopped, and 2 of the 3 people in it had guns on them. Concealed carry permits mean jack shiat if you are going on a secure facility.
 
