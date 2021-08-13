 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   July 2021 was the hottest month on Earth since record keeping began 142 years ago. Which means that the real hottest month on Earth might have happened 143 years ago and we wouldn't know. CHESSERMATE, LIBS   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're just saying that because you want scientists to have better takeout food.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: You're just saying that because you want scientists to have better takeout food.


If scientists are so smart, why aren't they rich?
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, subby reads Hume.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hottest month on Earth was Lavatober of 4,402,694,101 BCE.
However, there was no coronavirus and no Trump, so it was a little nicer.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure one of our Main Tab trolls genuinely differing opinions will be along with a link from the Heartland Institute to refute the scientific consensus.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are the frogs in the pot, and the water is beginning to boil.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Okay so ManBearPig is real.  But what are we supposed to do about it *now*  What good can we do *now*?"

Maybe We Should Have Done Something About ManBearPig - South Park
Youtube 0AW4nSq0hAc
 
valenumr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 596x514]

[Fark user image image 850x1103]


Smoke on the skyyyyy-ayyyy
Fire in the water
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the matter subster, Can't take the heat? What about the Inuit? Don't they deserve a little summer vacation? You selfish bastard.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not the hottest when you factor indoor temperatures.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How being on our planet will feel real soon. And it won't feel good.

Katrina & The Waves - Walking On Sunshine (Official Video)
Youtube iPUmE-tne5U
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, I 'member when these threads (and the evolution threads) would get hundreds (or thousands) of posts. Good times...

/member me and you talkin bout the time I couldn't member memberin? Member?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's been hotter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Earth won't be destroyed. It'll be here for billions of years.

WE are the ones who will be destroyed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But it's a dryer heat
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Planet Earth is going to be fine.

It's human and animal life that's going to be farked.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Complacency is the new denialism.
 
doubleextra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ehh. fark it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Merrymen - Feeling Hot Hot Hot
Youtube rbc_LxfhSoY
 
skilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dunno. After a high of 118°F in late June in the Willamette Valley, Oregon, the last three days of 106°F seem downright chilly.

/Have a fan and cool wet towels on my back patio to keep a feral momma cat and her kitten from becoming too crispy
//I swear they knew which house would be most sympathetic to their plight
///Stop masterbating! I'm trying to keep it alive!
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I'm sure one of our Main Tab trolls genuinely differing opinions will be along with a link from the Heartland Institute to refute the scientific consensus.


Okay let's talk about the things we know.
1.carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas along with  water vapor, and methane.

2. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is increasing.

3. Profit
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Relax everyone.  Stop yer whining.  This is merely Stage 1.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pfft, nice try but they already said the hottest year on record was last year.
 
