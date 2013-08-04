 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Dallas judge reinstates mask mandate in public schools Protesters show up at his house and curse at his children. His response: We have 0 ICU beds left for children, if your child's in a car wreck....your child will wait for another child to die"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking Republicans.  Not only a terrorist organization but also a menace to public health.  I'm hoping all that close-quarters, maskless screaming will make it a self-correcting problem.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bike shop was not masked up. There were only 4 people in the gym yesterday when it went into effect, and we weren't wearing masks. None of the ladies at yoga were wearing a mask. I wore a mask.

I'm glad Jenkins ordered it, but the enforcement won't be as high as it was before. We're pretty farked.

I'll keep wearing a mask.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Jenkins has Republicans shiatting bricks because he's smart, he's right, and he communicates effectively without dragging partisan politics into things.

He'd make an excellent AG in the O'Rourke governor's office.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: He's not wrong


Sadly he's not, but these idiots will just dig in more because the truth hurts their fee-fees
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him!

These assholes need to stop and see what's going on.  If they have a heart attack, or stroke, or are in a car accident, they will wait hours in a line of ambulances at the hospital before they are even seen... if they don't just get shipped out hundreds of miles away right off the bat.

Now, imagine your child getting sick or injured and having to be flown 500 miles away from you, his parents.  How would you feel... well, fark that, these people have no feelings
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goal: get people vaccinated. Action: institute mask mandates.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if they care about reality.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But muh freedumbs!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abortions are wrong, wrong, wrong.

This is your big chance for a pandemic to do it for you.

/sigh
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Next stop...

Morgue trucks...get yer ice cold morgue trucks
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image image 576x767]None of this would have been necessary if people just got the vaccine.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.


It happens even in good times. I was discharged from an emergency room just because I was sitting up in the bed. The thing is I was only sitting up because I was nauseated.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: cretinbob: He's not wrong

Sadly he's not, but these idiots will just dig in more because the truth hurts their fee-fees


Then hurt more than their fee-fees. Hold them down, inject them, and any ancillary damages from resisting are their fault.

Good enough for cops, good enough for nurses.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You would think Abbott would understand that zero beds in Dallas County means zero beds in East Bumfark, where they would have to be transferred to Dallas or Houston anyways.  He's failing all of his constituents.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are judges in Texas appointed or elected?  I don't know.  But if judges are elected in Texas, I would be running to the gate to vote for this one.  Clay Jenkins, you are at the top of my voting ballot.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those people: bUt tHe ChiLdRuNs!!!
Also those people: *screaming obscenities at children*
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.


I wish you were wrong; with the utmost sincerity.  Unfortunately, it looks like these morons don't want to leave the dumbest timeline without taking us with them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: You would think Abbott would understand that zero beds in Dallas County means zero beds in East Bumfark, where they would have to be transferred to Dallas or Houston anyways.  He's failing all of his constituents.


The man sued someone for a tree falling on him; ignoring  that he was running right after a storm and maybe don't run under trees?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...or the child would have to wait for another to recover. Not that it makes a difference to availability, but ICU patients do have a survival rate, ya know.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Big News gives GOP governors the psychopath test
Youtube zb6v10D4O9k



"Parents don't want masks on their kids because it might inhibit their breathing while they run from an active shooter"
 
MIRV888
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mother F*cker What!
I heard that pimp slap from here.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yoyopro: Are judges in Texas appointed or elected?  I don't know.  But if judges are elected in Texas, I would be running to the gate to vote for this one.  Clay Jenkins, you are at the top of my voting ballot.


Clay is elected, and i would love for him to seek higher office.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Republicans do not care. If mass school shootings couldn't move them, a virus certainly won't. They don't want to be happy. They want to be right. And, they are angry because their ideology is never right.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.

It happens even in good times. I was discharged from an emergency room just because I was sitting up in the bed. The thing is I was only sitting up because I was nauseated.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Are you sure?  Maybe they just wanted you to leave.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ...or the child would have to wait for another to recover. Not that it makes a difference to availability, but ICU patients do have a survival rate, ya know.


Yeah, it's not like your child could die WHILE WAITING for someone else to recover or anything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [YouTube video: Big News gives GOP governors the psychopath test]


"Parents don't want masks on their kids because it might inhibit their breathing while they run from an active shooter"


If a mask is inhibiting your running you're probably farked anyway
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

question_dj: The bike shop was not masked up. There were only 4 people in the gym yesterday when it went into effect, and we weren't wearing masks. None of the ladies at yoga were wearing a mask. I wore a mask.

I'm glad Jenkins ordered it, but the enforcement won't be as high as it was before. We're pretty farked.

I'll keep wearing a mask.


Do what you have to do and don't take risks.  Remember, your mask protects them, their mask is supposed to protect you.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Accosting a Texas judge's kids sounds like a good plan for getting shot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: waxbeans: dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.

It happens even in good times. I was discharged from an emergency room just because I was sitting up in the bed. The thing is I was only sitting up because I was nauseated.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Are you sure?  Maybe they just wanted you to leave.


No actually I saw them it was a group of doctors all paying attention is one woman in the middle and she looked at me and she's like oh look he's sitting up he can be discharged
 
lurkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought it was felonious to harass judges and/or their family.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.


Either there's going to be more security at hospitals or medical personnel are just going to be arming themselves. Then we're going to end up with "fark around and find out".
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: emersonbiggins: You would think Abbott would understand that zero beds in Dallas County means zero beds in East Bumfark, where they would have to be transferred to Dallas or Houston anyways.  He's failing all of his constituents.

The man sued someone for a tree falling on him; ignoring  that he was running right after a storm and maybe don't run under trees?


Yeah, but who are we to criticize a man who has pulled $5 million out of that guy?  That guy even voted for Abbott.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess for Trump followers if they cant punch a black kid in the back of the head for trying to eat a sandwich at a lunch counter this is the next best thing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lurkey: I thought it was felonious to harass judges and/or their family.


Dem judge in red state, all bets are off.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was hoping for:

Dallas judge reinstates mask mandate in public schools Protesters show up at his house and curse at his children. His response: Enjoy your stay in one of our jails for harassment of children. Hope your children have someone to look after them for a while.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.

Either there's going to be more security at hospitals or medical personnel are just going to be arming themselves. Then we're going to end up with "fark around and find out".


The Our Lady of Blessed Ammunition Hospital will have strict admissions checks.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please proceed, freedumb-farks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: cretinbob: He's not wrong

Sadly he's not, but these idiots will just dig in more because the truth hurts their fee-fees


Video on social media of someone waking into the hospital at some weird time into some out of the way corridor claiming the beds are empty in 3..2..
 
haknudsen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Goal: get people vaccinated. Action: institute mask mandates.


No, the goal is to stop the spread of COVID.  Vaccinations work best but masks help. GFY.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: He's not wrong


Only because they are too young for me to be screaming in the emergency room "take one of the farkers off that didn't get the vaccine" but if it's Mrs Intrepid00 sitting there I'm screaming that shiat as loud as I can so the assholes in the holding tank hear me because those assholes are adults.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: OtherLittleGuy: dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.

Either there's going to be more security at hospitals or medical personnel are just going to be arming themselves. Then we're going to end up with "fark around and find out".

The Our Lady of Blessed Ammunition Hospital will have strict admissions checks.


Do ER rooms have metal detectors?

I know most have one armed security guard.  That might not be enough in a week.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I was hoping for:

Dallas judge reinstates mask mandate in public schools Protesters show up at his house and curse at his children. His response: Enjoy your stay in one of our jails for harassment of children. Hope your children have someone to look after them for a while.


That's exactly what they want.   They feed on persecution - (rarely) real or (more likely) imagined.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"now why would you hire a security guard with just one arm?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sister works at a hospital in San Antonio. She said they are out of ICU beds too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbaggins: OkieDookie: OtherLittleGuy: dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.

Either there's going to be more security at hospitals or medical personnel are just going to be arming themselves. Then we're going to end up with "fark around and find out".

The Our Lady of Blessed Ammunition Hospital will have strict admissions checks.

Do ER rooms have metal detectors?

I know most have one armed security guard.  That might not be enough in a week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dbaggins: People are going to start showing up with sick relatives at hospitals with their weapons drawn.  We are *just* at the failure point now.  Triage is already happening but is being kept very quiet.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
