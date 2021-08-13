 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   "You'll never be lonely, at PlagueRatsOnly.com"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Asinine, Racial segregation, Vaccine, Conspiracy theory, Telegram's architecture, rising concern of many people, house shares, coffee shop, ex-school teacher  
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope, lower. Even lower. Keeeep going...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: It's not simply a concern about government overreach, but a belief that they are suffering a "medical apartheid". That's a reference to the system of enforced racial segregation that existed in South Africa - a comparison which many people outside these circles would find offensive.

She looks precisely the way I expected her to look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The mainstreaming of low functioning morons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How illegal would it be to get one of these people to come over and then jab them?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She should eat less.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great.
Now theyre breeding.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So she's a virgin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, they might be lonely when their new love dies gasping for air.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?


re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.
 
MFK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fine by me if the anti-vaxxers want to congregate in large groups with no masks.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: It's not simply a concern about government overreach, but a belief that they are suffering a "medical apartheid". That's a reference to the system of enforced racial segregation that existed in South Africa - a comparison which many people outside these circles would find offensive.

She looks precisely the way I expected her to look.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Mama Cass looks pretty good for her age. Especially being dead and all, y'know.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


It's names or dartguns. Their pick.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


Look, we tried throwing them a life preserver. Now they get thrown the anchor.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're not going to any restaurants or bars (or hopefully soon any indoor establishment) for your date, so I guess you better REALLY like walks on the beach...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


The window for convincing has long shut, and they shut it themselves.  There is nothing left for us to do by shame and harass the plague rats for being plague rats.  Shame used to be a powerful tool to curb anti-social behavior.  Shame the plague rats, its all we can do.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.



They call themselves "awakened".  RTFA.  What the fark do you expect the rest of us to think about them?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's great.  The only way we move from the pandemic stage to the endemic stage is vaccination and/or infection.  They have rejected vaccination, so infection it is.  The faster they get infected, the sooner the pandemic ends and we move to Covid-19 no longer being a novel coronavirus and just a coronavirus.  It will give us the sniffles but it won't kill us anymore.

I just wish they'd hurry up with the dam child vaccine.  They didn't start until a year after adult trials started.  At this rate, it will be January.  If my kid was 10 or 11, I'd just do it.  They're not going to check their ID.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Michele is contemplating opting out of mainstream society altogether

Pretty sure she's already opted out of mainstream society.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: It's not simply a concern about government overreach, but a belief that they are suffering a "medical apartheid". That's a reference to the system of enforced racial segregation that existed in South Africa - a comparison which many people outside these circles would find offensive.

She looks precisely the way I expected her to look.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Like an English Carole Baskin.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


The point is to shun them from society.

If they literally can't go anywhere or do anything... maybe they'll give up.

I feel that's a better hope than trying to explain science to them.  Honestly.  I really don't think talking straight to them would work.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: So she's a virgin?

[Fark user image 850x802]


20 year old me: Yeah! I'd inject that.

40 year old me: Ugh, why bother.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


They are not going to change.

All we are doing is identifying the plague rats.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like how they want to create a resort for the unvaxxed in Zanzibar. I'm sure the government of Tanzania will be fine with that. *Checks notes* Ok the deceased former president probably would have been fine with it.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


Marjorie Taylor Greene went too far with the fillers and her last exotic animal shooting safari
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"But if the time comes, I'll give it all up." She's not talking about quitting caffeine or giving up on chocolate. Michele is contemplating opting out of mainstream society altogether - because of her opposition to the Covid-19 vaccines.


Please, please, do.

A lot of us have worked very hard to build this civilization, and we don't appreciate leeches like you who go around eroding it. Seriously, go the fark away.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It's going to be like the people you see in the movies living on the other side of the city wall," she laughs.

You'll be on the bad side of it honey....and probably 6 feet under it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kubo: dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.

It's names or dartguns. Their pick.


There are other options.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.


Looks like they are making their own extermination camps.
I'm all for it, I know a few to many antivaxers and election fraud people who I would happily tell about this wonderful place where they can be around like minded "people"
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnus: re-education camps or extermination camps?


Pick one, dipshiat.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


Fark off.

We've given them all of the scientific, logical, and rational arguments, at great length. They've rejected all of them, using irrational 'reasoning,' empty-headed team-sports mentality, and straight-up emotion.

Ostracization is a valid civilizational tool, and has been since the dawn of the species. They've forced the rest of us to resort to harsher methods of incentivizing participation in civilization.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


Written like the toddler you've shown yourself to be.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Brilliant, subby.  Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.


We've coddled and reached out and understood and empathized. And it hasn't done shiat. Meanwhile they have slaughtered over a million Americans. fark you and your fake concern,l.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dittybopper: Brilliant, subby. Convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated by calling them names.

That's *SURE* to make them see the error of their ways.

Fark off.

We've given them all of the scientific, logical, and rational arguments, at great length. They've rejected all of them, using irrational 'reasoning,' empty-headed team-sports mentality, and straight-up emotion.


But they read an article on Facebook!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.


I'm OK with all of that at this point.
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

poorjon: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x501]


camps for plague rats?  Let's just admit what everybody using these terms are really talking about.  If it makes you uncomfortable, please tell me how comparing people to plague rats and suggesting we should put them camps should be thought of in a positive light?

Oh, it's trolling when your opinions and deeply held beliefs are challenged.  I see.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They want to congregate in large groups away from the rest of society? Let them. Have them sign DNR and no medical care waivers to relieve the stress on the health care system and our health care professionals. No pleas for the vaccine at the last minute, no respirators, don't even let them into the building. Let their fellow plague rats juice them up with horse dewormer and jam UV lights up their ass, but not so much a tylenol when they start to choke and drown on their own fluids.

Maybe doing this will burn the virus out even faster. That would be a good thing.
If it sounds like I'm tired of this dumb shat, it's because I am.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magnus: poorjon: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x501]

camps for plague rats?  Let's just admit what everybody using these terms are really talking about.  If it makes you uncomfortable, please tell me how comparing people to plague rats and suggesting we should put them camps should be thought of in a positive light?

Oh, it's trolling when your opinions and deeply held beliefs are challenged.  I see.


Your trolling game is stale and weak
 
Magnus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

I'm OK with all of that at this point.


I can appreciate at least someone being honest about being such a horrible person.  It's refreshing to see people being honest about their hate here on Fark.
 
Incansus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magnus: kmgenesis23: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

I'm OK with all of that at this point.

I can appreciate at least someone being honest about being such a horrible person.  It's refreshing to see people being honest about their hate here on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: Magnus: poorjon: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x501]

camps for plague rats?  Let's just admit what everybody using these terms are really talking about.  If it makes you uncomfortable, please tell me how comparing people to plague rats and suggesting we should put them camps should be thought of in a positive light?

Oh, it's trolling when your opinions and deeply held beliefs are challenged.  I see.

Your trolling game is stale and weak


ctighe2353: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

Looks like they are making their own extermination camps.
I'm all for it, I know a few to many antivaxers and election fraud people who I would happily tell about this wonderful place where they can be around like minded "people"


And they may be.  But, I'm not going to reduce myself to dehumanizing them and wishing death on them.  I'm not going to reduce myself to that level.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's funny is that this only really benefits vaccinated people. Heheh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnus: kmgenesis23: Magnus: Joshudan: I know it's late in the summer, but can we interest them in going to camps just for them?

re-education camps or extermination camps?  Maybe we could put some tattoos on them so we can track them all the way to the showers.

I'm OK with all of that at this point.

I can appreciate at least someone being honest about being such a horrible person.  It's refreshing to see people being honest about their hate here on Fark.


Aw.
Sounds like your little heart is just about to crack in two.

lol
 
