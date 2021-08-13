 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Whatalawsuit   (star-telegram.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

W_Scarlet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA:
A drive-thru customer asked Congious for the customer service phone number to complain about her wearing the BLM mask. Congious told her supervisor and district manager about the complaint that same day, and managers reprimanded her for wearing the mask and ordered her to take it off, the suit says.
"Whataburger's actions send the message that they don't think Black Lives Matter," Congious said in a statement. "'Black Lives Matter' is just a statement of fact after years and years of blacks being treated like they didn't matter in this country. It's sad that this corporation is threatened by that simple statement. Would you feel safe working at a place that had the attitude that your life didn't matter?"

From farking reality; what they've done is not legally actionable. You were not targeted for the color of your skin, you were told to stop doing something that was making their customers complain.

Do I think it's bullshiat to cater to right wing snowflakes biatching? Yeah. Fark their feelings. But again, this isn't racially motivated, you're just being ignorant.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uniform violation.

/too many pieces of flair.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

How the f*ck can you read all that and conclude that it wasn't racially motivated?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You cannot object to "Black Lives Matter" on anything but racial grounds. Categorically.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
austerity101:

How the f*ck can you read all that and conclude that it wasn't racially motivated?

You are right. The second that she put on that mask it was racially motivated.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

austerity101: You cannot object to "Black Lives Matter" on anything but racial grounds. Categorically.


They will certainly try though. All the people who think they're being oppressed for being white will scream to the roof tops about it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Iusedtoworkhere: austerity101:

How the f*ck can you read all that and conclude that it wasn't racially motivated?

You are right. The second that she put on that mask it was racially motivated.


F*ck off racist. You've been here 4 weeks.
 
camarugala
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

And really, fark her feelings too. She was told not to do this and she did it anyway  hoping for a payout. She's just another BLM leeching trying to stir up more mistrust and discord amongst normal people who are just trying to get through the day without having to encounter this bullshiat. I'll bet she's never even actually read BLM's official website. She just thinks it's a catchy phrase that'll get her recognized with minimal to no effort. Little does she know the biggest enemy of black people are in fact people who are in the core organizational group for BLM. That and white liberals.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Was it racially motivated by the customer? Sure. 100%. What a biatch.

But the business made their decision based on the only color that really matters to them; green. There was nothing about what they did -internally- that was racially motivated. She raised a stink about it, throwing out the race card, then suggested she wanted to quit, to which the manager decided it wasn't worth the headache. That doesn't make it racist, that just means there are ways you can approach your boss that are career limiting.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

"not legally actionable" is the key point.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Was it racially motivated by the customer? Sure. 100%. What a biatch.

But the business made their decision based on the only color that really matters to them; green. There was nothing about what they did -internally- that was racially motivated. She raised a stink about it, throwing out the race card, then suggested she wanted to quit, to which the manager decided it wasn't worth the headache. That doesn't make it racist, that just means there are ways you can approach your boss that are career limiting.


The fact that they chose money over equality doesn't make them not racist.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

And it wasn't the point I was contesting, so your comment is off-topic.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If there are any other examples of the company taking similar approaches for non-uniform accessories then that would make this actionable.  It would not surprise me if the franchise holder or corporate lawyers are combing through records to produce such examples.

It also probably doesn't help that she resigned, assuming this is true.  Company didn't force her out, she left of her own volition in what I surmise is a right-to-work state.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be clear, the person complaining was a racist a-hole.

If they told her to take the mask off and put on another one, then Im sure they are not going to be found liable for anything, because they can determine their own dress code. "Free speech" doesn't apply to a case like this.

If they told her to take the mask off and NOT put on another, then that is something they would get sued for and rightly so.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

If there are any other examples of the company taking similar approaches for non-uniform accessories then that would make this actionable.  It would not surprise me if the franchise holder or corporate lawyers are combing through records to produce such examples.

It also probably doesn't help that she resigned, assuming this is true.  Company didn't force her out, she left of her own volition in what I surmise is a right-to-work state.


I spoke specifically to the idea that their actions weren't racially motivated. They were. The customer was racist, and they sided with the customer's racism. That's racism. Supporting racism is racism. Choosing a racist's money over supporting your employee is racism. That's what racism is.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It will be settled out of court anyway, the girl gets her 15 minutes of fame, the racist customer gets to feel oppressed, and the company admits no wrong doing. Nothing changes and everybody wins.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the company does or does not have a right to do what they did. I'm saying what they did was racist.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Black Lives Matter =\= black lives matter
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I agree these ladies' hearts were in the right places. A retail outlet is a risky place to make a political statement when you're on the clock.

I've worked in offices for the past few decades. I read the room before personalizing my space. Especially when it came to my (not obnoxious) lefty material such as Pride flag and "Don't Talk Down to a Brown" stickers.
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: "Whataburger's actions send the message that they don't think Black Lives Matter,"


Inasmuch as not allowing Pro-Life messaging in its store would send the message that it's anti-life.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I haven't heard the recording of the complaint nor have I read the transcript or notes from the clerk.  Are you privy to additional information?

It well might be racism on the part of the company. It also might be a company that does not care for its employees promoting causes while on the clock and against the handbook's uniform policy, which as falliable human beings the local managers failed to maintain until being reminded of that policy by the complaint, whatever the motives of the complaintant.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Whataburger's actions send the message that they don't think Black Lives Matter," Congious said in a statement. "'Black Lives Matter' is just a statement of fact after years and years of blacks being treated like they didn't matter in this country. It's sad that this corporation is threatened by that simple statement. Would you feel safe working at a place that had the attitude that your life didn't matter?"

No. You are working at a place that doesn't care what your opinion is, and they don't want you expressing it when they are paying you to work for them. You want to wear a mask with a message that offends some of their customers, do it on your on time. Which you will now be able to do full time.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
