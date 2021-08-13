 Skip to content
 
(Herald Tribune (SW Florida))   Turns out it's not profitable to insure properties built on a swamp that's sinking into the ocean   (heraldtribune.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Property insurance rates need to double and flood insurance rates triple in Florida just to remain solvent in the coming years. Time to stop Federal subsides for Florida.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parts of Florida will have to likely be abandoned as sea level rise continues, and that combined with politicized mismanagement of risk is a threat multiplier for property owners in high risk areas.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gulfstream's collapse left Walz, a Vero Beach retiree, wondering what happened, and whether Florida's insurance regulators could have done more to protect and warn homeowners."

Dude, are you SURE you live in Florida (R)?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Parts of Florida will have to likely be abandoned as sea level rise continues, and that combined with politicized mismanagement of risk is a threat multiplier for property owners in high risk areas.


I was looking at a map of projected flooding over time... Orlando is going to be gorgeous beachfront property. Disney was way ahead of his time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's time for another insurance company bailout! Hooray, even if you didn't buy their insurance, you still end up paying for it!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel so sorry for all those people on Beach Front Properties on HGTV now.

oh well.

THAT'S WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU LIVE NEXT TO THE OCEAN!!!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even if the fourth one stays up?
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://elevation.maplogs.com/poi/mar​_​a_lago_club_s_ocean_blvd_palm_beach_fl​_usa.165865.html

Can't all be bad
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Property insurance rates need to double and flood insurance rates triple in Florida just to remain solvent in the coming years. Time to stop Federal subsides for Florida.


Bugs had it right.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But the fourth one will stay up and be the strongest building in all of Florida.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry, people will just sell their properties once they go underwater.  I'm sure aquaman would love some nice beachfront underwater houses.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The United States will reimburse all the people* who lose their properties to rising sea levels.

*The fund will quickly get gobbled up by property magnates. Owners only; renters will be the new 21st century Okies.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good. Fark 'em.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing climate change is a hoax...I mean, after a while, no one will be able to insure their beachfront property.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"These people did everything right," Walz said of Gulfstream policyholders. "They played the game by the rules and then the state just pulled the rug out from under them and said: 'Here you go, you're on your own, good luck.'"

I thought that was the whole point of living in a Libertarian paradise.  There is no nanny state to help you because you're too rugged to need it.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Don't worry, people will just sell their properties once they go underwater.  I'm sure aquaman would love some nice beachfront underwater houses.


Climate Denial: A Measured Response
Youtube RLqXkYrdmjY
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: eurotrader: Property insurance rates need to double and flood insurance rates triple in Florida just to remain solvent in the coming years. Time to stop Federal subsides for Florida.

Bugs had it right.


Fark user imageView Full Size


YUPPERZ, Bugs had it RIGHT on several different levels......!
 
lurkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now do the same for everyone who insists on living right on the Mississippi River.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: make me some tea: Parts of Florida will have to likely be abandoned as sea level rise continues, and that combined with politicized mismanagement of risk is a threat multiplier for property owners in high risk areas.

I was looking at a map of projected flooding over time... Orlando is going to be gorgeous beachfront property. Disney was way ahead of his time.


I'm excited. I'm going to have a gated beach community if I live for next few hundred years.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SELL THEIR HOUSES TO WHO, BEN?
Youtube X9FGRkqUdf8
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lurkey: Now do the same for everyone who insists on living right on the Mississippi River.


Or within a mile of any god damned coast nationwide. Between floods, ocean levels rising, and shoreline erosion, anyone living within walking distance to water needs to be told - point blank - they are morons and deserve all the bad things happen to them and only them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's as dumb as building a house in a desert without direct access to water.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's actually all the bullshiat roof claims.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*laughs in Fred*
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Gulfstream's collapse left Walz, a Vero Beach retiree, wondering what happened, and whether Florida's insurance regulators could have done more to protect and warn homeowners."

Dude, are you SURE you live in Florida (R)?


Haha! This guy thinks the regulators are on the side of the homeowners
 
