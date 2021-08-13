 Skip to content
(Vice)   Woman has a problem so she flags down a police officer. Then she had two problems   (vice.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's attractive, which is why I imagine this is getting as much traction in the media it is...

But to strip her? That's seriously farked up.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty until proven otherwise.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the officers ignored her and insisted they'd watched the car pull up to the parking space on camera a few minutes prior. Officers also claimed that the hood of the car was warm, which proved it had been driven recently, and that Garcia's clothing was covered in broken glass

Cops lie.  Wow.  You don't say.

Remember, kids - only ask for help from a f*cking pig as a last resort, when lives are at stake and there's no other option.  it's a gamble, you are as likely to be harmed by the cops as you are to be helped by them, but it's better than certain death. In most cases.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This......
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, I gotta get me some of that sweet, sweet qualified immunity.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sue them in civil court.  Nothing will happen to the officers, but at least she'll get some money out of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ACABFHMFADHSFCP
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

labman: Sue them in civil court.  Nothing will happen to the officers, but at least she'll get some money out of them.


Well ... out of the city.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark them. They were probably trying to get her to offer blow jobs, but she wouldn't kowtow to them, so they escalated and arrested her. IMO
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If not all cops are bad cops, why the hell don't the good cops stop these obvious pigs from wrecking their reputation?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If every officer involved in that arrest isn't instantly fired, every superior officer above them should never be allowed to wear a badge again.

Disgusting.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
she could make some money selling the mug shot...or other ones....jusssayin.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If not all cops are bad cops, why the hell don't the good cops stop these obvious pigs from wrecking their reputation?


The one cop in a department that's good would have to run the department, fire everyone, and hire new police officers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always thought that if you weren't caught in the car, behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition, there wasn't a DUI.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: Fark them. They were probably trying to get her to offer blow jobs, but she wouldn't kowtow to them, so they escalated and arrested her. IMO


I've seen that one, but in my version she gave out way more than just blow jobs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With the name of Garcia, I'm surprised she wasn't handed over to ICE until relatives could find her and show them her birth certificate and letters from three state level Republicans stating "She's got some sort of legal reason to be here"
 
JessieL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why I laugh when people think that the police are going to save them when they're victims of a crime.

There's pretty much no situation where the police will do anything but make your situation worse after you've already been victimized.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since you can't get justice through the courts, as your online law-talkin' person, I recommend ruining them via social media.
 
what never sleeps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

labman: Sue them in civil court.  Nothing will happen to the officers, but at least she'll get some money out of them.


And then move out of the state, because the local PD won't let you live it down.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is required reading for anything that police ever say about an interaction with the public
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ACAB. Not just the murderers.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But but but why don't people trust the police?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you can't say "defund the police" because it makes white moderates uncomfortable.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
SCOTUS created qualified immunity out of thin air and we're paying the price.  SCOTUS refused to take one of several QI cases where the cops stole q couple hundred thousand dollars because it wasn't well known to the cops that they shouldn't steal.  Unbelievable.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta give it to her. She takes a great mugshot.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Serious Black: If not all cops are bad cops, why the hell don't the good cops stop these obvious pigs from wrecking their reputation?

The one cop in a department that's good would have to run the department, fire everyone, and hire new police officers.


No objection.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Garcia was arrested that night on two counts of DUI and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing injury or death. At the station, she was asked to remove her clothing in front of two female officers so the alleged glass on her outfit could be collected as evidence. Police then obtained a warrant to draw blood from her. When Garcia asked to see the warrant they had for blood analysis, the officers refused, and said he'd let her take a look after he was done.

Two DUI's?
Two female officers.  One of them has a mustache
Did she ever get to see the warrant?  I wager five thousand Qualooms on "No"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I always thought that if you weren't caught in the car, behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition, there wasn't a DUI.


You're awfully eloquent for someone born yesterday. There's been incidences of cops arresting and harassing people sleeping in their back seats. This story also shows that cops will lie about having a warm engine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:
Remember, kids - only ask for help from a f*cking pig as a last resort, when lives are at stake and there's no other option.  it's a gamble, you are as likely to be harmed by the cops as you are to be helped by them, but it's better than certain death. In most cases.

So much this.

Rare is the situation where adding cops to the equation makes things better.
 
