(Yahoo)   *Movie trailer guy's voice* He's the DEA agent the traffickers fear the most, the one they call "the White Devil". He's "broken EVERY rule in the book", he's.. about to do 13 years in federal prison after being "convicted on ALL counts"'   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's gonna have a bad time.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a world ...where subby doesn't know the name of Don LaFontaine... one man has what it takes to make things happen
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a teen in HS I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I simply said...a cop.

"because when I arrest people with drugs, I'll take some for my own. I'll never have to buy any drugs again."
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said the longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Chad..."

Stopped reading there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

La Flama Blanca.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: When I was a teen in HS I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I simply said...a cop.

"because when I arrest people with drugs, I'll take some for my own. I'll never have to buy any drugs again."


My ex was a cop . Free weed for me .
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at his face. That's the  look of abject fear over what is about to happen to him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the obvious solution to this is to legalize all drugs.

/stop the war on viruses too
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're telling me that a Louisiana cop is dirty?  Really?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Look at his face. That's the  look of abject fear over what is about to happen to him.


Why, did we promote a barbaric and inhumane prison system or something?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: In a world ...where subby doesn't know the name of Don LaFontaine... one man has what it takes to make things happen


Always liked this one
In A World... Official Trailer 1 (2013) - Lake Bell Movie HD
Youtube EiCwrjV06fI
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wait, you're telling me that a Louisiana cop is dirty?  Really?
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Well, the obvious solution to this is to legalize all drugs.

/stop the war on viruses too


Well, the results in Portugal are astoundingly good so maybe we could model success.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said the longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Chad..."

Stopped reading there.


Are there any good Chads?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ace: Tell them what I'm saying. [To Wachootoo tribe] I come in peace.
Ouda: White devil say, "I will harm you."
Ace: I couldn't help but notice that Eqinsu Ocha part. Did you just refer to me as White Devil?
Ouda: This how they know you.
Ace: Leave that part out from now on. [To tribe] I represent the princess.
Ouda: I am a princess.
Ace: War is hell. The last thing we want is a fight.
Ouda: I want to fight. So go to Hell.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you start a headline with the movie trailer guy's voice, it had better include the phrase "Hayley Mills and ...Hayley Mills?!"

/Just putting that out there for future reference.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: My ex was a cop . Free weed for me .


See..I knew the cops took some for themselves....

knew it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: MBooda: Well, the obvious solution to this is to legalize all drugs.

/stop the war on viruses too

Well, the results in Portugal are astoundingly good so maybe we could model success.


I dunno. Oxycontin was legal; look what happened with that.

I'm not poo-pooing the idea out of hand (ew), but there's a right way and a wrong way to do this. And we ALWAYS do things the wrong way.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a long stretch for selling tortillas on the corner,
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: When I was a teen in HS I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I simply said...a cop.

"because when I arrest people with drugs, I'll take some for my own. I'll never have to buy any drugs again."


My only cop experience was Adam 12.  Spiffy black uniforms.  They were polite but people respected or feared them.  Almost everything gets resolved in 30 minutes.  Sounds like a sweet gig.

Like Emergency for paramedicing and there was never any blood.  "Rampart, we have a white male.  Fell off a 12 story building and is complaining of back pain."

Squad 51, start an IV of ringer's lactate and transport the patient to the hospital.

That ringer's lactate could do wonders whatever it was.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm:That ringer's lactate could do wonders whatever it was.
You can make a drinking game out of how many times it's mentioned in each episode.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That ringer's lactate could do wonders whatever it was.


It's just a fancy way of saying a bag full of bells and milk.  They have to have their own "special" words for everything in the medical field.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My only cop experience was Adam 12


I was arrested once for having hash. It was an appearance ticket and in court, they dropped the charges. I was 18 and it was my first and only offense.

there were two cops that night. One "good cop" and one asshat cop....

"if you tell us where you got this hash from, we'll go light on you son.."


"I got it at the Time Out arcade at the mall. Never met him before and I don't know his name..."

"describe him for us"

"About my height and weight, wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and construction boots"

"you just described every kid in Time Out"

"I know"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Like Emergency for paramedicing and there was never any blood.


My step-daughter is an EMT  she's 23 so she never saw Emergency. It's on METV now and we watched like 15 mins of an episode and she's laughing and laughing....

"wow no wonder you and mom are all screwed up, you grew up on horrible TV!"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: When I was a teen in HS I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I simply said...a cop.

"because when I arrest people with drugs, I'll take some for my own. I'll never have to buy any drugs again."


I told my dad that I hated being asked that question. He told me to think of an answer that would make people stop asking. So, at some family gathering, I got the opportunity. "An African warlord" said little six year old CFitz. Boy, you'd think I burned the house down! All the adults were pissed, except dad. He just smiled and nodded his head.
 
squidloe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: In a world ...where subby doesn't know the name of Don LaFontaine... one man has what it takes to make things happen


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJMGS​7​l0wT8

Such a great voice for what he did
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
misconduct claims that had surrounded Scott for much of his 17-year career

Good thing his superiors were right on top of all that...
 
Tman144
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apparently this was a documentary
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: roc6783: MBooda: Well, the obvious solution to this is to legalize all drugs.

/stop the war on viruses too

Well, the results in Portugal are astoundingly good so maybe we could model success.

I dunno. Oxycontin was legal; look what happened with that.

I'm not poo-pooing the idea out of hand (ew), but there's a right way and a wrong way to do this. And we ALWAYS do things the wrong way.


The real answer, like most things, is more complicated and has more nuance.  And it still won't be perfect.

For example, let's say it becomes possible to do currently-illegal stimulants like amphetamines and cocaine.  Let's say we magically get a product that has minimal abuse and side-effects (somehow).  It still means some side-effects and it means you're on stims or you're not doing as well in the business world (most of the big-money jobs have to do cocaine to keep up).

But generally it's less about outlawing or legalizing and more about enforcement methods.  Turning people into prison debt-slaves surprisingly doesn't get them off drugs.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: In a world ...where subby doesn't know the name of Don LaFontaine... one man has what it takes to make things happen


But can he find love, and booze, along the way?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: He's gonna have a bad time.


That's  putting it mildly.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The charges stemmed from an expansive federal investigation into misconduct claims that had surrounded Scott for much of his 17-year career..."

So it too 17 years for the cops to get around to looking into another cop.

This, folks, is why no one trusts cops.   They cover each other's ass until it become absolutely impossible to do so.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: When I was a teen in HS I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I simply said...a cop.

"because when I arrest people with drugs, I'll take some for my own. I'll never have to buy any drugs again."


Did they send you to the guidance  counselor's office?
 
LindenFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: In a world ...where subby doesn't know the name of Don LaFontaine... one man has what it takes to make things happen


Oooh, look at you with your "superior" pop culture knowledge. Two things:

1) Subby may have known, but understood that many Farkers wouldn't

2) You can't mention Don LaFontaine without mentioning Hal Douglas, which would completely derail the headline. There was more than one Movie Trailer Guy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVDzu​T​0fXro

/ No, I like it in here!
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: roc6783: MBooda: Well, the obvious solution to this is to legalize all drugs.

/stop the war on viruses too

Well, the results in Portugal are astoundingly good so maybe we could model success.

I dunno. Oxycontin was legal; look what happened with that.

I'm not poo-pooing the idea out of hand (ew), but there's a right way and a wrong way to do this. And we ALWAYS do things the wrong way.


A. Oxycontin was a criminal conspiracy trying to get people hooked on drugs, and if we actually had justice in this country, many people in charge at that company would be in prison.

B. The money not spent on enforcement is supposed to go to solving the systemic issues around drug abuse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: "The charges stemmed from an expansive federal investigation into misconduct claims that had surrounded Scott for much of his 17-year career..."

So it too 17 years for the cops to get around to looking into another cop.

This, folks, is why no one trusts cops.   They cover each other's ass until it become absolutely impossible to do so.


Well, it probably took him a year or so for him to come off probation and become corrupt enough for them to trust him.  Then, they cover each other's ass until it becomes expedient not to.  What's seen as solidarity may just be, "well, I didn't have anything to gain by turning him in".
 
