(WSPA)   Man arrested after deputies find stolen horse inside bedroom in Oconee County   (wspa.com) divider line
27
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Willllll-bur. Not the livestock.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I did not have sexual relations with that horse....Mr. Cobbles"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why the long face?

wspa.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was it dressed in a sexy negligee?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Coble opened the front door and deputies saw horse feces in the living room. Coble then said that he had had no animals in his home but Liza Minnelli had stayed over a few days.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Coble opened the front door and deputies saw horse feces in the living room. Coble then said that he had had no animals in his home but Liza Minnelli had stayed over a few days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Neigh means neigh, buddy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lousy neigh-bor.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for that horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in jail.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This didn't happen in Filly?
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After finding the correct horses did they also find the battery staple?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with Coble's father who stated Coble was not supposed to be there.
Once the father arrived, Coble opened the front door and deputies saw horse feces in the living room.

Another police report loaded with horseshiat.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I understand that Fark doesn't kink shame but what exactly was the plan here?

1. Steal Horse
2. ?
3. Profit?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to be over by the window, and I could see the the man and his stolen horse, and they were married...
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://funnyjunk.com/funny_pictures/​4​442353/So+sexy+the+horse/#e20722_44419​09

Hotlinked due to filly in a thong.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's one way to stirrup trouble.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


This guy gets it.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i lub hors
 
