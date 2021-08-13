 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Over 60 and fat? That gym membership you're thinking about won't help, tubby   (bbc.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Israel, Cyprus, Energy, Prof John Speakman, London, Middle Ages, Scotland, University College London  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

that is not a real name, i'm telling myself
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The idea that your metabolism stays the same from age 20 to 60 is demonstrably false.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So technically the food I have now should last the rest of my life?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting solved the problem for me.
 
Smidge204 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Vinci's Notebook - Liposuction
Youtube 5hYff21cJiw
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From what I read, the gym membership is helpful.
The other key part is stop stuffing your face.
Complaining you're fat because your metabolism is slow while choking down a whole pie is what's not helping.
 
Biser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can recommend an excellent way to lose a lot of weight. From personal current experience - if you have a ladder collapse under you, fall fifteen feet, break your left ankle, your right tibia and your back then you are almost certainly going to lose twenty pounds over the next three weeks.

On the other hand, you might die and lose it all!

Do it quickly before the mongs fill up the trauma centers with antivax idiots.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: From what I read, the gym membership is helpful.
The other key part is stop stuffing your face.
Complaining you're fat because your metabolism is slow while choking down a whole pie is what's not helping.


I had a friend with gout ask me why it was happening to him, he was eating healthy and I had to point out a massive plate of fried chicken (right in front of him)covered in orange sauce on a massive bed of rice is not eating healthy.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?


Given menopause supposedly occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age, and some people still have it occur outside those numbers, I'd be highly surprised if some magic metabolic switch gets flipped precisely at 60 for everyone. I'd allow a ten year variability for most people.

However I believe it would be set by your genes, much like menopause is. I'd also postulate that those people who live the longest have their metabolism slow down occur much later in life than those who die at younger ages.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Herr Flick's Revenge: From what I read, the gym membership is helpful.
The other key part is stop stuffing your face.
Complaining you're fat because your metabolism is slow while choking down a whole pie is what's not helping.

I had a friend with gout ask me why it was happening to him, he was eating healthy and I had to point out a massive plate of fried chicken (right in front of him)covered in orange sauce on a massive bed of rice is not eating healthy.


I mean, it's pretty good for 'Murcia though.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?


EVERYTHING IS +/- 5, YOU FOOL!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
or... 10

dammit
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?


You think Farkers have done the research and can answer your question?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lifting weights makes you stronger, but no matter what the gym rats tell you , will NOT make you lose weight.   At One time in my life I was in the Gym EVERY day for 3 years , minimum of 1/2 hour of intense cardio (I had the "high score " on several machines including the video rowing machine) minimum half hour of intense lifting (high reps, high weight)   ...and I was the strongest fat man you'd ever want to see, about three-fiddy at the time,


Now a few years later,  dropping down to 40 carbs a day?   Bang. Zoom.  almost no exercise and 3 months later i was 100lbs lighter.  20+ years later and it never came back
 
dericwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The idea that your metabolism stays the same from age 20 to 60 is demonstrably false.


Metabolism ≠ appetite or consumption capacity. Metabolism is the chemical process of turning your dietary intake into constituent parts that can be used by cells to grow new cells, make cells do their job (muscle cells contracting, etc.).
 
dericwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So technically the food I have now should last the rest of my life?


Did you buy a barrel of Jim Bakker's potato soup?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Biser: I can recommend an excellent way to lose a lot of weight. From personal current experience - if you have a ladder collapse under you, fall fifteen feet, break your left ankle, your right tibia and your back then you are almost certainly going to lose twenty pounds over the next three weeks.

On the other hand, you might die and lose it all!

Do it quickly before the mongs fill up the trauma centers with antivax idiots.


Weird, I knew a woman who broke her neck in a car accident, she said that lying immobile in a hospital bed for weeks really helped her gain weight. Must be one of those ymmv situations.
 
dericwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magorn: Lifting weights makes you stronger, but no matter what the gym rats tell you , will NOT make you lose weight.   At One time in my life I was in the Gym EVERY day for 3 years , minimum of 1/2 hour of intense cardio (I had the "high score " on several machines including the video rowing machine) minimum half hour of intense lifting (high reps, high weight)   ...and I was the strongest fat man you'd ever want to see, about three-fiddy at the time,


Now a few years later,  dropping down to 40 carbs a day?   Bang. Zoom.  almost no exercise and 3 months later i was 100lbs lighter.  20+ years later and it never came back


What does "40 carbs a day" mean? 40 grams of carb? 40 "units" of carb? 40 grams of carb is so minuscule that you can acquire that by smelling the chocolate chip cookies being baked.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?


No. Three is the magic number. Yes it is. It's a magic number.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: Lifting weights makes you stronger, but no matter what the gym rats tell you , will NOT make you lose weight.   At One time in my life I was in the Gym EVERY day for 3 years , minimum of 1/2 hour of intense cardio (I had the "high score " on several machines including the video rowing machine) minimum half hour of intense lifting (high reps, high weight)   ...and I was the strongest fat man you'd ever want to see, about three-fiddy at the time,


Now a few years later,  dropping down to 40 carbs a day?   Bang. Zoom.  almost no exercise and 3 months later i was 100lbs lighter.  20+ years later and it never came back


The gym rats or body builders I have known were also on pretty strict diets.
It's been well known for quite a long time that if you want to lose weight you have to restrict your caloric intake.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dericwater: Magorn: Lifting weights makes you stronger, but no matter what the gym rats tell you , will NOT make you lose weight.   At One time in my life I was in the Gym EVERY day for 3 years , minimum of 1/2 hour of intense cardio (I had the "high score " on several machines including the video rowing machine) minimum half hour of intense lifting (high reps, high weight)   ...and I was the strongest fat man you'd ever want to see, about three-fiddy at the time,


Now a few years later,  dropping down to 40 carbs a day?   Bang. Zoom.  almost no exercise and 3 months later i was 100lbs lighter.  20+ years later and it never came back

What does "40 carbs a day" mean? 40 grams of carb? 40 "units" of carb? 40 grams of carb is so minuscule that you can acquire that by smelling the chocolate chip cookies being baked.


Heck, I bet I can get more carbs than that from just reading how many carbs are listed on the label.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The fundamental problem here, as I see it, is that you cannot eat whatever you want without getting fat.

Really, that is quite unnecessary, even downright unhelpful. Someone needs to fix that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, so maybe stop sh*tting on fat people, Farkers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fat shaming kills. Fat shaming does not make people less fat. It's literally just bullying.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Past a certain point, nothing any reasonable person can do will make a bit of difference. If I stop exercising, I start gaining weight. I resume, and just as fast it drops right back to 185.

Once it's there, nothing matters.

I can farking starve myself, until for half the day even standing up requires a miserable grunting force-of-will to accomplish. I can ride my bike for 500-1000 calories a day. I can climb for hours. Go out and run 7:00 miles. Play the deep threat/runner in ultimate frisbee until everyone else is exhausted.

Nothing changes it a single god damned bit. I would sell my soul to watch that last 10lb of fat fall into the lake of fire and burn in hell if the devil would but offer.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
(that was a screen's hot of a FB post by a friend.)
 
Greylight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH no.  When I was in my 20's I was stuck at 190lbs - 6'2"  for a decade and would eat constantly.  Then I had meningitis and dropped to 150lbs from not eating aside from intravenous for almost a month and my metabolism dropped significantly.  You could see the white lines in my fingernails as I healed.  I worked a hard physically demanding job as a steelworker but literally overnight I would put on weight even about thinking about food.  Sure it's gotten worse as I got older but all it takes is one significant medical event and your metabolism can dramatically change.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Herr Flick's Revenge: From what I read, the gym membership is helpful.
The other key part is stop stuffing your face.
Complaining you're fat because your metabolism is slow while choking down a whole pie is what's not helping.

I had a friend with gout ask me why it was happening to him, he was eating healthy and I had to point out a massive plate of fried chicken (right in front of him)covered in orange sauce on a massive bed of rice is not eating healthy.


Are corn chips a vegetable?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It was just as if everyone had swelled."

High School Reunion Discussion from Grosse Point Blank
Youtube txPZGYG2Fcc
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Herr Flick's Revenge: From what I read, the gym membership is helpful.
The other key part is stop stuffing your face.
Complaining you're fat because your metabolism is slow while choking down a whole pie is what's not helping.

I had a friend with gout ask me why it was happening to him, he was eating healthy and I had to point out a massive plate of fried chicken (right in front of him)covered in orange sauce on a massive bed of rice is not eating healthy.


That's a really big one. A lot of people say they eat healthy and "try really hard." And they have totally skewed concepts of what those things are. Like if you showed they where they were gobbling down things like there was no tomorrow and pretending a 15 minute walk 3 weeks ago is a job well done.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Step one) Dont be a lazy slob
Step two) eating fast food every day for your whole life is not healthy for you
Step three) move, you lazy fat ass
Step four) even if your fat, if your active your more healthy vs not being active.
 
ivan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Smackledorfer: I wonder why 60 is a magic number, and just how much person to person variability exists. If a switch flips for some at 60, would it be 50 for some people and 70 for others, based on lifetime health behaviors and genetics?

You think Farkers have done the research and can answer your question?


For many years I have relied on Fark Experts on Fatness to inform me and keep me abreast of the latest thinkings on this topic. Indeed, many of today's Fark Experts on Fatness were not even yet born, or perhaps only just enjoying what would turn out to be Peak Metabolism as we now know thanks to the British Broadcasting Corporation, when I read my very first "eaT LesS exCersiZe moAr FatTy" in these hallowed forums. I look forward to many more years of sage advice from experts whose knowledge is as vast as the waistlines of those whom they valiantly endeavor to shrink.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can't out exercise a bad diet. I see a ton of fat kids in my clinic (Obesity is actually a pretty decent risk factor for migraines) I always ask them and their mother how many calories they think they burn if they took the stairs to my 2nd floor office rather than the elevator. Most give wildly inaccurate numbers like 30 calories. Truth is, it is about 1 calorie per flight of stairs. I then point out exercise is important for muscle toning, growth and cardiovascular health, but at best you are probably going to burn a couple hundred extra calories. It is essentially impossible to work off those cans of soda or junk food.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A humblebrag here- I am just over 60 and without any extra exercise I managed to lose 11 kg (24 lb) in a few months earlier this year.

All I did was to take the phrase "empty calories" and flip it the other way by finding ways to concentrate the maximum amount of nutrients into whatever I cooked for myself.

Instead of plain white rice, Mexican rice with lots of veggies added, and use brown, purple or red rice or even freekeh as the base instead.

Instead of plain white flour for various baking projects and pancakes use buckwheat flour or similar nutrient rich flour.

When cooking a stew, add some herb pastes you've made in your blender.

The food I have found has been so satisfying that I now only have breakfast and lunch, and very rarely eat dinner. And with all the good nutrition I get I can still enjoy rubbish fast food from time to time without the guilt or bad side effects.

There is a new buzzword about this - "Nutrivore." However I worked this out for myself long before I heard of that word.

All the above has worked for me, so it's worthwhile for others to look into.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

