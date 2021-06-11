 Skip to content
 
Virginia: Mask up for school, plague rats
    Prince William County, Virginia, Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Virginia, K-12 schools, Spotsylvania County students, Washington metropolitan area, Virginia counties, Stafford County, Virginia  
posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 1:50 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Yeah, he had to do that because dumbass red counties here in the state were all like "MAH CHILDREN'S FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!"

If people wouldn't act like dumbasses he wouldn't have to treat them like dumbasses.

Check out this Fauquier County school board member Donna Grove's idiotic statement saying she's voting against masks because kids need to "see smiles". Much more important than seeing another day of life I guess? She also says mask-wearing offers little to no protection against viruses and if kids wear them they will commit suicide:

When Grove spoke, she focused her remarks specifically on the science of mask wearing. "...many of you have reminded us that our duty is to protect the health and safety of our students and staff. I agree completely. However, I think some of you may disagree with me on what 'safety' means. I don't believe it means just safe from the COVID-19 virus. I believe it encompasses a much broader definition. It is well documented that there are downsides to mask wearing - especially for young children. Young children need to see facial expressions; they need to see the teacher forming words; they need to see smiles."

This last sentence elicited the first of several waves of applause, shouts of approval and loud whistles from the audience.

Grove went on to quote studies that concluded that mask-wearing offers little to no protection against viruses like the coronavirus. Her voice was unwavering as she listed scientific studies she learned about in the New England Journal of Medicine, The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Washington Post and other publications. She admitted that there may be studies that conclude the opposite. "Who is to say that this one is right and this one is wrong?" she asked.

She continued, "Some of you have said to me, 'How will you feel when a child dies from this virus?' I would feel horrible - just like I would feel if a child dies from suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

"... I am very comfortable letting parents decide what works for their children," she finished, to loud applause.

Yeah....Chesapeake was being stupid too.  So happy the governor stepped in.
 
SirMadness
24 minutes ago  

Walker: She continued, "Some of you have said to me, 'How will you feel when a child dies from this virus?' I would feel horrible - just like I would feel if a child dies from suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.


The part that makes me angriest is that absolutely nobody is calling her out on this nugget of bullshiat.
 
UltimaCS
24 minutes ago  

Walker: suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.


What's terrible is that these are the same people who believe depression is fake and easily cured with a bit of prayer.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
18 minutes ago  
I'm in Hanover County with a 10 year old son about to start fifth grade. They made us decide back in mid-June whether we wanted to have our kids do virtual or in person, with the expectation that the school district would follow CDC guidelines.

Naturally a day or two before the governor's mandate the school board voted for masks to be optional for everyone. Because it's important to cater to the screeching minority of idiots who don't care if everyone gets sick or dies.

Genuine thanks to Northam
 
stevenvictx
18 minutes ago  
Probably a unpopular option here, But I dont consider it a plague until it kills at least 1/3 of the population.
Unfortunately that hasn't happened yet. The freeways are still crowded
 
ArcadianRefugee
16 minutes ago  
kpaxoid
16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Walker: suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

What's terrible is that these are the same people who believe depression is fake and easily cured with a bit of prayer.


Is there any evidence to support the allegation that masks make humans kill themselves?
 
Mrtraveler01
15 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Walker: She continued, "Some of you have said to me, 'How will you feel when a child dies from this virus?' I would feel horrible - just like I would feel if a child dies from suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

The part that makes me angriest is that absolutely nobody is calling her out on this nugget of bullshiat.


That one is really maddening.

Children do commit suicide, no need to trivialize it by making up BS reasons why they do it.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SirMadness: Walker: She continued, "Some of you have said to me, 'How will you feel when a child dies from this virus?' I would feel horrible - just like I would feel if a child dies from suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

The part that makes me angriest is that absolutely nobody is calling her out on this nugget of bullshiat.

That one is really maddening.

Children do commit suicide, no need to trivialize it by making up BS reasons why they do it.


I'm willing to guess far more children die by suicide due to bullying, which schools largely do fark-all to help mitigate
 
Nick Nostril
13 minutes ago  
Entertainment in 3...2...1....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

fiddlehead
11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Walker: suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

What's terrible is that these are the same people who believe depression is fake and easily cured with a bit of prayer.


These are the same people who mock and hate Simone Biles.
 
Fano
11 minutes ago  
See smiles?

UltimaCS
10 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: UltimaCS: Walker: suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.

What's terrible is that these are the same people who believe depression is fake and easily cured with a bit of prayer.

Is there any evidence to support the allegation that masks make humans kill themselves?


For some reason, teen girls have been going to war against their livers during the pandemic. There's been no analysis into the reasons yet, but Derpers are positive that it's about masks, and not necessarily about being forced to hole up with physically or sexually abusive family members. Source
 
Mock26
9 minutes ago  
Gin Buddy
6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril
5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Walker: She continued, "Some of you have said to me, 'How will you feel when a child dies from this virus?' I would feel horrible - just like I would feel if a child dies from suicide, which is a documented issue for some children who must wear masks.


$5 says she is cool with bullying LGBT students.
 
BobCumbers
5 minutes ago  
How many kid have died in Sweden? Must be just about all of them. Good thing I don't like Swedes, except for the muppet.
 
Mock26
2 minutes ago  
Gotta love it when idiots muck things up. This is from an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, and contains a line that I have seen quoted more than a few times on the Internet:

"We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic."

It is not that the masks themselves are ineffective, it is that when out and about most people are not going to be in a situation where they will be exposed to the virus through continued close proximity. So, Yes, masks do work. It is just that at times they are not needed. But, given the way people in this country are it is far better to require masks all the time than to trust that people will remember to mask up when they are in situations where they are more likely to be infected. I swear, if some study revealed that "seatbelts offer little to no protection from accidents when you are sitting parked in your car in your garage" these same idiots would be screaming that seatbelts do not work. So put on your damn masks, your morans. And before you start screaming about "muh rites!" remember that during times of medical crisis your personal rights are secondary to the health and safety of the community at large.
 
Nick Nostril
2 minutes ago  

Walker: If people wouldn't act like dumbasses he wouldn't have to treat them like dumbasses.


I don't think they're acting.
 
Intrepid00
less than a minute ago  
Ralph Northam loves face masks. Especially black face masks. Be like Ralph and mask up.
 
