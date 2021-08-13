 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   MD man who pled guilty to participating in the Jan 6 insurrection now claims he was only there because he had nothing better to do, and can't really be guilty because he's actually a registered Democrat who wasn't even part of the official tour group   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, Lawyer, Robert Reeder, Plea, Prosecutor, Law, Judge, maximum sentence  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reeder decided to go to the Jan. 6 rally because he thought it might be the last time to hear Trump speak, his lawyer said.
"He did not care much for President Trump, although he favored some of President Trump's policies and he was not a strong supporter of his Democratic opponent in the election," Bonsib wrote.

1 like Trump is ever going to STFU and go away
2 I would love to see his social media posts to see how much he didn't care for Trump, and LOL at the didn't support Trump's Democratic opponent instead of saying Biden, that's  like the BS where gang members won't say the name of an another gang.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not part of the mob", said someone who was a part of the mob.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't even supposed to be there that day!
 
Liinda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reeder recorded himself breaching the Capitol twice, videotaped an officer being assaulted and bragged that he "battle(d) the police," a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday."

I hope the judge gives him the six months maximum sentence just for lying. None of the traitor insurrectionists deserves any consideration. Prove their guilt in court, then sentence them to max punishment.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voter registry in MD is practically public record. If someone knows or can find out your name and dob then guess your zip code they can find out which party you are registered too. And because MD has stupid closed primaries you can really hide behind not registering or registering independent.

I look forward to someone outing this idiot as a registered republican.

https://voterservices.elections.maryl​a​nd.gov/votersearch
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a ( desperate, quivering, two-faced ) asshole
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unless he was picked up and carried in, and then took pictures and or video and started cooperating with the FBI very shortly afterwards, he doesn't have much to stand on
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He wasn't even supposed to be there that day!


I swear I even looked at the comments before posting

*goes into the shame box*
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eastern shore Moran?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Voter registry in MD is practically public record. If someone knows or can find out your name and dob then guess your zip code they can find out which party you are registered too. And because MD has stupid closed primaries you can really hide behind not registering or registering independent.

I look forward to someone outing this idiot as a registered republican.

https://voterservices.elections.maryla​nd.gov/votersearch


It would set a horrible precedent to decide that political party was a valid reason to give a different sentence to someone.

Lying to the judge might be a reason to increase the punishment, but being a registered Democrat isn't a reason to lower it.

Besides, I'm officially a registered Democrat.  Did it in 2016 after 20+ years of 'unaffiliated', so I could vote for Bernie / against Hilary.  I never changed it back because too many elections in my county are decided in the primaries. (3+ Democrats running, with no Republicans running for that seat)

My only reason to change it back would be because I'm an election judge... and it's a problem if a place is staffed only by one party.  (Although I think they require a Republican, not just a non-Democrat)
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You see, this is what happens when you crowd source your legal defense from parlor or 8kun.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Traitor AND liar.

Noted.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, I traveled from three states over "Because I had nothing better to do". Just ask my wife Morgan Fairchild. That's the ticket!
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, the red MAGA hat. The chosen head gear of Democrats nationwide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustLookin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy's a farking gutter ball. Went to a rally because you had nothing better to do? Battled police because you had nothing better to do? What a farking zero.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheReject: NewportBarGuy: He wasn't even supposed to be there that day!

I swear I even looked at the comments before posting

*goes into the shame box*


Nahhhhhhhhh... You took the time to find the right pic. You're all good!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oneiros: khitsicker: Voter registry in MD is practically public record. If someone knows or can find out your name and dob then guess your zip code they can find out which party you are registered too. And because MD has stupid closed primaries you can really hide behind not registering or registering independent.

I look forward to someone outing this idiot as a registered republican.

https://voterservices.elections.maryla​nd.gov/votersearch

It would set a horrible precedent to decide that political party was a valid reason to give a different sentence to someone.

Lying to the judge might be a reason to increase the punishment, but being a registered Democrat isn't a reason to lower it.

Besides, I'm officially a registered Democrat.  Did it in 2016 after 20+ years of 'unaffiliated', so I could vote for Bernie / against Hilary.  I never changed it back because too many elections in my county are decided in the primaries. (3+ Democrats running, with no Republicans running for that seat)

My only reason to change it back would be because I'm an election judge... and it's a problem if a place is staffed only by one party.  (Although I think they require a Republican, not just a non-Democrat)


in the article he claimed to be a registered democrat though. and i didn't say anything about sentencing just outing a lying liar.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When did he register as a democrat? Jan 7?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A registered Democrat?  Hmmm.  I'd like to know a little more about this.

Strange that he'd be there.  I wonder if he's been at other protests?  And in what capacity.

Hopefully that'll all come out at his trial/sentencing.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Yeah, I traveled from three states over "Because I had nothing better to do". Just ask my wife Morgan Fairchild. That's the ticket!


Bro, do you even geography?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Reeder recorded himself breaching the Capitol twice, videotaped an officer being assaulted and bragged that he "battle(d) the police," a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday"

Yeah even if it was an accident lines were crossed. He knew what he was doing and did it anyway and then bragged about it. This is well beyond oopsies.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I'm not even supposed to be here today!
 
Sentient
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So you'll commit and brag about felonies simply because you're around other people committing felonies? Like, all it would take to get you to beat your dog is if your neighbor is out in his yard, beating his?

And you somehow think I should have a higher opinion of you than if you just decided to beat your dog entirely on your own?

Both the willful idiot and useful idiot are still nothing more than idiots.
 
