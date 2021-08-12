 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   When it comes to federal staff and contractors, the Biden Administration has adopted a Pokémon strategy: Gotta vaccinate 'em all   (npr.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.
I just honestly don't understand some people.
One acquaintance is a highly educated, apolitical nuclear engineer, government contractor who refuses to get vaccinated.
Another is conservative but also extremely well educated (MIT math, masters in engineering) who is also anti COVID vax.
I just can't wrap my brain around it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Highly educated" within the framework you've described does not mean intelligent. There are many, many very well credentialed people in the world -- and yes, many with very prestigious STEM degrees -- who lack entirely the capacity for critical thought. But I'd argue that even more serious is the absence of any real capacity for empathy. There's a certain class of "educated person" whose entire world ethos is based on a perverted form of individualism that essentially believes nothing else has relevance beyond their own (self-defined) view of "personal liberty." Many of these people call themselves Libertarians, which is why Libertarianism as a concept has become so utterly ridiculous.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm okay with that.  People were given enough chances to do it the easy way.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

People like Greenspan, openly and honestly believed that well educated white male businessmen would always behave in a responsible manner, for the greater good and didn't need government regulation. Ron DeSantis is one of those highly educated white men. As a society these people are given way too much benefit of the doubt.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We still have people at the hospital here who have not vaccinated yet. I want to punch them in the face by my boss won't let me.

But what about MY FEELINGS about wanting to punch them in the face? No one thinks of my feelings.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They both sound like they'd be in very libertarian minded fields which would explain the resistance.
 
discoballer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta vax em all, gotta vax em all
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

To educate a man in mind, but not in morals is to educate a menace to society.  Witness DeSantis, Manchin, Trump, Carlson, Hannity, Rush(God damn his soul to eternal fire)  and a load of others.  Educated in mind, but not in morals.

Teddy will beat you in your graves, re-publicans.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did you know there are some idiots that think the COVID vaccine contains COVID?  You know how some people get the flu after they get a flu shot?  Yep.

The niece and her prepper husband believe this.  Well, her prepper husband believes this and that's good enough for her.  It also destroys your God gene and gives you the mark of the beast.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Libertarianism will lead to gangsters and warlords in charge of everything.  Also, you serve the people, we the people, and are required, by your oath to the Constitution to:  promote the general welfare, provide for the common defense, establish justice and ensure domestic tranquility.  When you refuse to vaccinate you are not doing those things.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh man this is getting exciting. I'm the foreman of a small government machine shop and out of all the men and women that work out on the floor only a few aren't vaccinated and you guessed it - They aren't my best. By a long shot. They'll get two free shots, two free days of admin leave, and still find reasons to be a bunch of little biatches. Or they won't get a shot and maybe I'll get to fire them. Either way, the crocodile tears are gonna be delightful.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a prudent and almost timely decision. Well done Biden.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.
As a government contractor, I am fine with this.

And the sort of folks who would quit over this won't be missed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I work with several of them. So much so that they don't invite me to many meetings anymore as they don't seem to appreciate when I literally bang my head on the desk and look at them like they are brain dead for some of the stupid things they think and how they think the world works.

"Why don't you just get the drugs we need from another country?"

"YEAH!! Let me get right on that for you!!"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's the only way to be sure
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You really hit the nail on the head.

I don't know what it is about my fellow engineers, but there are SO MANY who cannot stop and ask if they should (or shouldn't) on any given task. When I decided to pursue this profession, I had no idea I'd be spending so much time explaining the ripple effects of the brilliant, but critically flawed ideas to get something done.

It's enough some days to make me want to quit and become a cabinet maker.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work for a Federal Government contractor. Hopefully our company will decide this mandate applies to us, especially since my department boss is pushing for us all to come back to the office in a "hybrid working model" in mid-September. I am already pushing back telling him things are getting worse, not better, and this is not the time to be returning to the office.

Also the Senior Vice President of our group the other day admitted he was a MAGA-loving anti-vaxxer without admitting he was a MAGA-loving anti-vaxxer by saying to everyone in our 900 person meeting "I believe getting vaccinated is a personal choice. I'm an American, and America is all about freedom. You should have the freedom to get vaccinated or not." He then went on to blame Biden for inflation, saying shortages in us getting items are because of inflation (Biden) and have nothing to do with COVID (when every article says the opposite).

I shouldn't have been surprised he is an anti-vaxxer MAGA lover, as he is a fat, rich, middle-aged white man.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn, I'm glad I'm retired from Uncle. He can't take away my pension.
 
