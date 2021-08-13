 Skip to content
 
The NCAA was built to fail sexual assault victims. Wait, I thought it was built to financially exploit college students   (slate.com)
23
236 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 9:20 AM (26 minutes ago)



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To exploit the exploitable in every way that can be imagined.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
Concerns
About
Athletes

/can't take credit. First saw it on a tshirt Todd Gurley wore
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NCAA is basically the outer perimeter fence surrounding a giant pile of money.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PorQueNoDos.gif
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was built to sell branded merchandise to people who didn't go to the universities on the branded merchandise.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: To exploit the exploitable in every way that can be imagined.


The capitalist motto
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Student Athaletes
Youtube 61TMtH3Qw4s


"Stoo-dent Ath-ho-letes! Now, that is brilliant, suh!"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The NCAA was built to fail sexual assault victims. Wait, I thought it was built to financially exploit college students
The two are mutually reinforcing.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But those coaches and doctors are suffering! Someone has to stand up for them when they treat students athletes as sex toys.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol, as if they're students.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In all fairness, what Baylor did should get them a thorough investigation by the FBI, not their hand slapped by the NCAA.

I think expecting an athletics association to punish schools for violating, like actual laws, is stupid. They should face legal repercussions for tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, and conspiracy to commit sexual assualt (which I assume is a crime. If not, it should be)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NCAA is coming from inside the University system. It isnt some outside menace that took control of them. And yeah it wasn't really ever meant to solve college rape or murder or liberal arts degrees or any of the other important pressing issues of the day that are ruining everything.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having shared classes with some college athletes, don't ask me to come out in favor of their receiving any sort of financial compensation for athletic performance, Subby.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: In all fairness, what Baylor did should get them a thorough investigation by the FBI, not their hand slapped by the NCAA.

I think expecting an athletics association to punish schools for violating, like actual laws, is stupid. They should face legal repercussions for tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, and conspiracy to commit sexual assualt (which I assume is a crime. If not, it should be)


You are attempting to talk sense on FARK. I admire your moxie, never doubt that, but I also fear deeply for you innocence
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The NCAA isn't a thing. It's just "the schools."

Every time you read an article on what the NCAA is or isn't doing, swap out NCAA for "the schools."

Baylor got off scot free because the various D-1 powerhouse athletics programs didn't want them punished.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
failing sexual assault victims is but one of the many ways it achieves its mandate of financially exploiting college student athletes
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next up on FARK threads:Why has the NFL not solved the domestic violence problem in America yet?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Natalie Portmanteau: In all fairness, what Baylor did should get them a thorough investigation by the FBI, not their hand slapped by the NCAA.

I think expecting an athletics association to punish schools for violating, like actual laws, is stupid. They should face legal repercussions for tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, and conspiracy to commit sexual assualt (which I assume is a crime. If not, it should be)

You are attempting to talk sense on FARK. I admire your moxie, never doubt that, but I also fear deeply for you innocence


Don't get me wrong, fark the NCAA for not fining the shiat out of Baylor and banning their football team, but what else would they be able to do?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Next up on FARK threads:Why has the NFL not solved the domestic violence problem in America yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
.

Weak troll-fu. 2/10.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone in the Baylor leadership chain should have gotten a permanent show-cause penalty.  Beyond that, I don't know what the NCAA is supposed to do.  They're not the police, they were never meant to handle anything beyond the scope of governing athletics.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: In all fairness, what Baylor did should get them a thorough investigation by the FBI, not their hand slapped by the NCAA.

I think expecting an athletics association to punish schools for violating, like actual laws, is stupid. They should face legal repercussions for tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, and conspiracy to commit sexual assualt (which I assume is a crime. If not, it should be)



This. Why is anyone expecting the NCAA to be the law, other than for its own laws? That's all it should ever try to enforce, the rest goes to actual law enforcement. Why are we in favor of giving the NCAA even more arbitrary power to control athletes and schools?

Baylor is also part of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, an academic organizaion, but I don't see anyone raking them over the coals for not punishing Baylor.

And while we're at it, where is the Baptist General Convention of Texas's punishment of Baylor for all of this? And where are the articles criticizing them for not punishing Baylor? Because they're a religious and therefore a "moral" organization, not an athletic or academic one, it makes more sense to fault their lack of action. And they have a lot of control over Baylor's budget.
 
