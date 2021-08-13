 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   If dolphins are so smart, why aren't they wearing masks...hmmmm?   (thehill.com) divider line
15
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Would they have to wear them on their face or their blowhole?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Subby, try getting a mask to stay put over gills.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean has states rights.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me check my local wet market... no dolphin, we're safe.


/Now off to the bio weapons lab where we're concentrating dolphin snot into perfume bottles
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read "Wet Goddess".

You can catch more than just the Corona from a dolphin.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thumbs.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Read "Wet Goddess".

You can catch more than just the Corona from a dolphin.


Ozzy Man Reviews: Dodgy Dolphin
Youtube 6vYcAgsrvxI
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 600x900]


Its the first one and its adorable
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There may be no virus. The Fraser dolphin's probably misheard something, leading to a comedy of errors, where the smart, elitists dolphins will be making hushed witty banter as they run in and out of the kitchen, and their working class dad then makes fun of them or something. Oh, and there's a hot kinda ditzy British dolphin.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 600x900]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Boys - The Deep "Saves" Dolphin
Youtube gJ3013Fh38M
 
