(CTV News)   Canadian "Sturgis" rally? Sorry, no eh?   (london.ctvnews.ca) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh, I figured it would've been a rodeo
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> no entertainment, vendors or scheduled events

They're serious about the pandemic.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some people I know who ride to Port Dover every Friday the 13th. February, July, November - Doesn't matter. If seen Friday the 13ths with snow on the ground and yet still, they drive 500km to go to Port Dover

I've been to a couple Port Dover rallies over the years - They are always typically Canadian. Nothing at all like Sturgis.
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided to respect the "don't come" request this summer. Don't piss off the town that hosts you.   There will be other Fri the 13th in the future.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: They're serious about the pandemic.


Most counties are....It's just the US that's a giant clown show...Not for lack of other countries trying *cough* JAPAN *cough*...

For christ sake I had to light into an anti-vaxxer on the freakin bus just this morning going on about "Vaccines cause the variants" If being fark dumb was a currency these people would put Bezos to shame.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RonRon893: There are some people I know who ride to Port Dover every Friday the 13th. February, July, November - Doesn't matter. If seen Friday the 13ths with snow on the ground and yet still, they drive 500km to go to Port Dover

I've been to a couple Port Dover rallies over the years - They are always typically Canadian. Nothing at all like Sturgis.


Chugging maple syrup, and thinking that the Leafs will do it this/next year?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.


Now I'm remembering that Farker back in June that went pair-biking and over lunch at a restaurant his partner casually tells him he tested positive for Covid the day before. rekt
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.


The riding part is fine!
It's the other 99% of the time where most Harley owners stand around staring at bikes amazed as if they'd never seen an airbrushed skull on a gas tank before that's the danger.  That and the bars and all the other non riding stuff.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obama's America
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


A smaller Friday the 13th you say?

If she looks familiar you may know her from

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Kate & Allie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

omg bbq: talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.

The riding part is fine!
It's the other 99% of the time where most Harley owners stand around staring at bikes amazed as if they'd never seen an airbrushed skull on a gas tank before that's the danger.  That and the bars and all the other non riding stuff.


And if they have apehangers.

Riding behind a guy with apehangers can be a sweaty and smelly experience.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: omg bbq: talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.

The riding part is fine!
It's the other 99% of the time where most Harley owners stand around staring at bikes amazed as if they'd never seen an airbrushed skull on a gas tank before that's the danger.  That and the bars and all the other non riding stuff.

And if they have apehangers.

Riding behind a guy with apehangers can be a sweaty and smelly experience.


Lol I'll keep that in mind.

I typically ride alone or just with a friend.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: omg bbq: talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.

The riding part is fine!
It's the other 99% of the time where most Harley owners stand around staring at bikes amazed as if they'd never seen an airbrushed skull on a gas tank before that's the danger.  That and the bars and all the other non riding stuff.

And if they have apehangers.

Riding behind a guy with apehangers can be a sweaty and smelly experience.


I was about to google "what is an apehanger" then thought about it, then thought some things are prolly best left unknown.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Salmon: omg bbq: talkyournonsense: Canada had a Sturgis rally once, my folks went and got me a t shirt. http://www.vridetv.com/sturgisnorth.ht​ml

My dad says motorcycle riding is the safest COVID activites because everyone is socially distanced and most of them have some sort of mask (Helmet face shield or bandana). He's a very Canadian biker.

The riding part is fine!
It's the other 99% of the time where most Harley owners stand around staring at bikes amazed as if they'd never seen an airbrushed skull on a gas tank before that's the danger.  That and the bars and all the other non riding stuff.

And if they have apehangers.

Riding behind a guy with apehangers can be a sweaty and smelly experience.

I was about to google "what is an apehanger" then thought about it, then thought some things are prolly best left unknown.


Ever see those bikes where the handlebars are above the riders shoulders?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soory, Port Dover, but you've reached your maximum occupancy of grey goatees. Some of you will have to vacate.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LIVE Friday the 13th in Port Dover - August 2021 afternoon
Youtube w6cvLIWQwuA

It's rather dead. Usually both sides of the street are lined with bikes.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*googles 'apehanger'*
Fark user imageView Full Size

why would you do that?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

